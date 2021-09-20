BREAKING NEWS
‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Could Be Coming Trump Org CFO Weisselberg’s Attorney Tells Judge
The attorney for indicted Trump Organization president and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, told a judge Monday he believes more indictments are coming down the pipe.
“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Bryan Skarlatos, attorney for Weisselberg, told a New York State Supreme Court judge, according to CNN’s Jim Sciutto.
Sciutto says Skarlatos told the judge “he expects more people to be charged in criminal probe.”
Journalist Andrea Bernstein adds the attorney also said: “We are shooting at a moving target.”
Weisselberg is appearing before the judge on charges related to an alleged 15-year scheme to defraud taxpayers.
Earlier: NY Prosecutors ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Trump Tax-Fraud Probe as Weisselberg Returns to Court: Report
BREAKING NEWS
DOJ Files for Emergency Order to Block Texas Abortion Ban: ‘Necessary to Protect the Constitutional Rights of Women’
The U.S. Dept. of Justice late Tuesday night asked a federal judge to block Texas from implementing Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s near-total ban on abortion, saying prohibiting the law from taking effect is “necessary to protect the constitutional rights of women in Texas and the sovereign interest of the United States.”
The New York Times notes the DOJ has already filed a lawsuit against Texas, arguing the law, known as SB8, was signed into law “to prevent women from exercising their constitutional rights.”
Axios adds the DOJ “submitted an emergency motion late Tuesday seeking a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.”
DOJ: the private vigilante mechanism in the Texas law does not prevent it from obtaining relief, despite the Court’s ruling in the case involving private parties. DOJ argues courts can prohibit Texas from enforcing SB8. In other words, courts exist to protect people’s rights. https://t.co/CgDXUNICj6
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 15, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
White Supremacism-Spewing Man Allegedly With Machete, Bayonet, and Swastika-Decorated Vehicle Arrested Near DNC
A California man claiming he was “on patrol” was arrested Monday morning near the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Donald Craighead, 44-year, had a bayonet and machete with him, according to NBC News, and his Dodge Dakota pickup truck, was decorated with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols.
CNN reports that Craighead “had multiple knives in his truck,” and notes the arrest comes one month after a man parked his truck in front of the Library of Congress and allegedly threatened to blow up the nation’s capital.
“This is good police work plain and simple,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said in a press release . “We applaud the officers’ keen observation and the teamwork that resulted in this arrest.”
Capitol Police add that Craighead “began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy.”
On January 6 police found bombs in front of the DNC and RNC. Last week the FBI released new footage of the alleged suspect.
USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
Florida Appeals Court Allows DeSantis’ Ban on Mask Mandates to Be Imposed Despite Massive COVID Cases
A Florida state appeals court on Friday reversed a lower court’s ruling and allowed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates to be re-imposed, NBC News reports.
Florida remains in the top ten states in number of new daily coronavirus cases per capita, with numbers about 50% higher than the national average, according to the most recent New York Times data.
County Circuit Court Judge John Cooper last month ruled against DeSantis but placed a stay on his ruling pending DeSantis’ appeal. On Wednesday Judge Cooper again ruled against DeSantis, and lifted his stay, ordering the ban he called “arbitrary and capricious,” and “without legal authority” to be voided.
On Friday, despite the massive number of COVID-19 cases in Florida the Florida 1st District Court of Appeal ruled a stay “should be vacated only for the most compelling of reasons.” That ruling suggests the court believes the current 7-day average of 15,610 daily new coronavirus cases was not sufficiently “compelling” to allow school districts to implement mask mandates, and Judge Cooper’s ruling that “everybody,” including the governor, has to “comply with the laws passed by the Florida legislature.”
NBC News adds that this “most recent decision in the back-and-forth legal battle means schools can be penalized for enforcing mask mandates to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
