‘Strong Reason to Believe’ More Indictments Could Be Coming Trump Org CFO Weisselberg’s Attorney Tells Judge

The attorney for indicted Trump Organization president and chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, told a judge Monday he believes more indictments are coming down the pipe.

“We have strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming,” Bryan Skarlatos, attorney for Weisselberg, told a New York State Supreme Court judge, according to CNN’s Jim Sciutto.

Sciutto says Skarlatos told the judge “he expects more people to be charged in criminal probe.”

Journalist Andrea Bernstein adds the attorney also said: “We are shooting at a moving target.”

Weisselberg is appearing before the judge on charges related to an alleged 15-year scheme to defraud taxpayers.

Earlier: NY Prosecutors ‘Aggressively’ Pursuing Trump Tax-Fraud Probe as Weisselberg Returns to Court: Report