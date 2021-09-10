Capitol Cops Want to Know Whether They Can Meet Right-Wing Rallygoers With Lethal Force: Report

According to a report from TMZ, right-wing rallygoers who are expected to descend on Washington D.C. on Sept. 16th in support of the insurrectionists who are currently being investigated and prosecuted for their part in the Jan 6th riot, can expect to be confronted by every member of the Capitol police force.

In a meeting this week, officers are expected to ask if they can use lethal force if necessary.

The latest rally, which has some extremist lawmakers such as Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) keeping their distance, will be met a greater show of force with officials telling TMZ it will be a day when “all hands will be on deck.”

Earlier this week officials announced new fencing will be reinstalled, with the Associated Press reporting, “A security plan that is being finalized calls for a fenced perimeter on the streets immediately surrounding the Capitol building and the Supreme Court, though not around the congressional office buildings nearby,” and strategy sessions have been ongoing.

According to TMZ, “field officers expected to show up for the protest so they won’t be outmanned and underprepared like they were back on that fateful day in January,” adding, “We’re told officers will get an official briefing Friday on strategy for the September 18 rally … and Capitol Police brass are expected to field questions from the rank and file.”

The report also notes that questions about the possible use of “lethal force” will also be discussed should the fence and Capitol be breached again.

The TMZ report also states, “D.C. Metro Police are also getting prepared for the Sept. 18 rally, activating the entire department of 3,300 officers … something that did not happen on Jan. 6,” before adding, “We’re told officers who did work during the insurrection are expected to work this upcoming rally too — despite the trauma they endured — but higher-ups are encouraging therapy sessions leading up to the rally.”

