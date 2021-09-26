News
Chris Wallace Grills Greg Abbott for Allowing 15,000 Rapes in Just One Year Before Signing 6-Week Abortion Ban
Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about his promise to end rape in the state instead of giving abortion rights to victims of rape and incest.
Abbott recently made the promise to end rape after his state passed a law to ban all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
“In 2019, which is the last year that we have numbers for, almost 15,000 cases of rape were reported in your state of Texas,” Wallace told Abbott. “And almost everyone says that’s a severe undercount. There are a lot more cases that just aren’t reported.”
“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who is the victim of rape and might not understand that they are pregnant until six weeks, ‘Well, don’t worry about it because we’re going to eliminate rape as a problem in the state of Texas,'” the Fox News host asked.
“Survivors of sexual assault, they deserve support,” Abbott replied, skirting the question. “Texas is stepping up to make sure we provide that by signing a law and creating in the governor’s office a sexual assault survivors task force.”
“Governor, excuse me,” Wallace interrupted. “There were more than 15,000 rapes in 2019 when you were governor.”
The Fox News host went on to ask Abbott if he would sign a law allowing abortion in cases of rape.
“Will you sign it or not?” Wallace wondered.
“We’ve got to go back to the reason the law was passed in the first place,” Abbott said of abortion. “The goal is to protect the lives of every child with a heartbeat.”
“Including the child of a rape?” Wallace said.
“This goal is consistent with what the United States Supreme Court has written and that is states have the ability to make sure that we protect the health safety of both the mother and the child,” Abbott insisted. “Texas just provided millions of dollars in funding for pregnancy centers across the state to help those who want to make sure they will be able to carry the child.”
“Are you saying, sir, I don’t mean to interrupt, but are you saying that you will not sign an exception for rape and incest?” Wallace pressed.
“You’re making a hypothetical that’s not going to happen because that bill is not going to reach my desk,” Abbott replied.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Marjorie Taylor Green’s Chief of Staff Quits — Hours After Her Very Public Meltdown on the Capitol Steps
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lost her most senior staffer on Friday after she made a scene on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
NBC News reported Greene “instigated a shouting match with a group of House Democrats who were holding an event outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday.”
Greene screamed that Democrats support “murder” for supporting abortion rights.
Following the incident, Greene announced that her chief of staff had “advised” her that he would no longer be working in her office.
“I want to thank my Chief of Staff, Patrick Parsons, for helping me take the fight to the Socialist Democrats as I’ve transitioned into Congress. He’s advised me he will be moving back into the political arena to help elect America First conservatives who can fight alongside me,” she posted to Twitter.
Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021
.@RepMTG started off by yelling at a group of Democratic women, incl. @IlhanMN @Rep_Stansbury @RepDebDingell @RepHoulahan, prompting them to walk back inside pic.twitter.com/l8DSI7ymHt
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021
‘Intentionally Misleading or Staggeringly Ignorant’: Maricopa County Destroys Cyber Ninjas After ‘Laughable’ Audit
Maricopa County officials Friday afternoon responded in detail to claims made by Cyber Ninjas in the $6 million six month “audit” of the Arizona county’s ballots from the 2020 presidential election. Late Thursday night multiple news organizations reported that Cyber Ninjas’ audit, officially released Friday afternoon, found Joe Biden did win the election in Arizona, as originally reported nearly one year ago, and actually walked away with even more votes that first reported, while Donald Trump, the company concluded, got even less.
But the devil is in the details and after six frustrating months of dealing with a company that reportedly has zero expertise in auditing elections, Maricopa County officials blasted some of the “critical concerns” Cyber Ninjas claimed in their report.
Via a lengthy series of tweets Maricopa County officials destroyed Cyber Ninja’s audit, which is being called a “fraudit” and a sham.
For example, calling it “intentionally misleading or staggeringly ignorant,” Maricopa County blasted Cyber Ninjas and GOP state senators over the claim and “concern” that 23,344 mail-in ballots voted from a prior address:
CLAIM: 23,344 mail-in ballots voted from a prior address.
BOTTOM LINE: Cyber Ninjas still don’t understand this is legal under federal election law. To label it a “critical” concern is either intentionally misleading or staggeringly ignorant. AZ senators should know this too.
— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021
County officials went even further, writing:
1) Military and overseas voters can cast a “federal only ballot” despite living outside the U.S. The address tied to their ballot would be their prior address in AZ.
2) People are allowed to move from one house to another (or even one state to another) in October and November of an election year (yes, shocking!). If the driver’s license address matches the voter registration address, they are still allowed to vote.
3) For the November General Election Maricopa County had 20,933 one-time temporary address requests. In addition, snowbirds and college students tend to have forwarding addresses when they are out of the county.
4) Mail-in ballots are not forwarded to another address.
In another they called it “laughable” that Cyber Ninjas were concerned that in a state of “more than 7 million people” … “yes, some of them share names & birth years.”
CLAIM: 10,342 potential voters that voted in multiple counties
BOTTOM LINE: There are more than 7 million people in Arizona and, yes, some of them share names & birth years. To identify this as a critical issue is laughable.
— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021
“If Cyber Ninjas understood data analysis, they would have performed standard processes to rule out situations that lead to faulty conclusions,” county officials added.
And even more criticisms:
“Anomaly” seems to be another way of saying the Senate’s contractors don’t understand election processes. Sadly, this is par for the course for the #azaudit.
— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021
BACKGROUND: These claims of “deleting” and “purging” are reminiscent of the false claim Cyber Ninjas made in May, accusing Maricopa County of deleting an election server. The truth was, the Ninjas looked in the wrong place for the info. It was there all along.
— Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021
You can read them all here.
‘Pretty Much the Ball Game’: Trump Just Lost Any Chance of Being Able to Claim Executive Privilege
White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday afternoon casually let reporters know President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege on behalf of former president Donald Trump when the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack requests documents.
Trump is claiming that his status as a former president allows him to retain executive privilege rights, which is wrong. The ability to invoke executive privilege rests only with the current president, and is well-defined.
“The president has already concluded it would not be appropriate to exert executive privilege,” Psaki told Huffpost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte when asked.
Psaki: We don’t get regular outreach from the former president or his team… The President has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege… pic.twitter.com/jSHpw9Kl0a
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2021
(Dáte is the reporter who possibly is best-known for asking then-President Donald Trump last year in August, live and on-camera, “do you regret at all, all the lying that you’ve done to the American people?“)
Top national security expert and attorney Bradley Moss quickly weighed in, saying “this would pretty much be the ball game on that issue,” meaning there’s nearly no chance Trump will get that protection, barring “intervention” from the Library of Congress’s Archivist.
Wow….. absent intervention by the Archivist, which I do not foresee happening now, this would pretty much be the ball game on that issue. https://t.co/tEJIp3hS5Z
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 24, 2021
