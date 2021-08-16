Connect with us

'You'd Be Wetting Your Pants': Internet Blasts Ted Cruz for Calling CNN Reporter in Kabul a Taliban 'Cheerleader'

Published

on

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire after attacking CNN Chief International Correspondent Clarissa Ward who is on the ground in Kabul reporting of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The Texas Republican Senator is accusing Ward and CNN of “cheerleading” an “enemy of America,” the Taliban, as the reporter bravely stands among the terrorists who are known for executing women for violations of Sharia law, so she can do her job.

Cruz retweeted MAGA conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec, who some call “Pizza Jack” for his support of the dangerous “PizzaGate” conspiracy theory. Cruz is also accused of retweeting a “deceptively edited” and “out of context” clip.

The full clip is nearly seven minutes long:

The Daily Beast’s editor at large reminds everyone of what Ward is facing:

Here’s what others are saying:

Cruz was repeatedly reminded if his fleeing from Texas as the state lost power this past winter.

