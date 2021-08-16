News
Biden to Address the Nation on Afghanistan Monday Afternoon
President Joe Biden will address the nation on the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, the White House says, at 3:45 PM ET from the East Room.
You can watch his remarks live on news networks or online via The White House here.
Trump Scrubs His Website of His Statement Bragging About His Afghanistan Withdrawal Plan
Donald Trump, the former president, published several statements about Afghanistan on his personal website, including one bragging about his efforts to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan. As recently as April Trump wrote that pulling all U.S. troops “out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw [from Afghanistan] on May 1, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible.”
That post, as well as others that mention Afghanistan, have been scrubbed from Trump’s website in the past few days.
Here is what Trump said in April about a full U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan:
Here is his statement that he just deleted from his website. From @wsteaks pic.twitter.com/Q9ebZknPIr
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 16, 2021
Now, it appears every post mentioning Afghanistan on Trump’s “news” site looks like this:
Evangelicals Melt Down Over GOP’s Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Republican Party’s decision to wave the “white flag” on same-sex marriage has left evangelicals fuming, according to a new report from Politico.
After Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel posted a tweet in support of LGBTQ rights this year, social conservatives “furiously dialed up McDaniel with complaints.”
“Tony Perkins, leader of the Family Research Council, lambasted her in a scathing blog post and even encouraged people not to donate to the RNC. But the attacks, particularly from the evangelical right, were met with a shrug by the party,” Politico reports.
GOP leaders’ willingness to brush off criticism from Perkins and other social conservatives — a key part of the their base — reflects the party’s “evolution” on the issue of same-sex marriage, according to Politico.
“Party leaders still exhibit strong opposition to transgender rights and the top legislative priorities of the LGBTQ community. But on the most prominent battlefield of the past few decades, same-sex marriage, they’ve all but conceded defeat,” the story notes.
Gay Republicans cite former president Donald Trump’s nomination in 2016 as a “breakthrough” moment for their movement — even though his record on LGBTQ rights was “mixed at best.”
Members of the Log Cabin Republicans, a gay GOP group, point to the fact that Trump was a “cosmopolitan business person,” didn’t prioritize anti-LGBTQ wedge issues during his campaign and made appeals to gay voters — even mentioning them during his 2016 convention speech.
Charles Moran, a spokesperson for Log Cabin, told Politico: “For the first time we got to walk into the race with a candidate we didn’t have to apologize for or explain away his reluctance to embrace the gay community. Probably Reagan was the last candidate where we were like ‘this candidate has gay friends.”
This year, the Log Cabin Republicans plan to hold their annual event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, and the former president or a member of his family likely to be the headliner.
“But Trump also opposed the Equality Act — which would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit anti-LGBTQ and sex discrimination in public accommodations and federal programs — appointed judges deemed hostile to LGBTQ issues, rolled back protections in the workplace for non-binary workers, and pushed for the removal of protections for LGBTQ people in healthcare programs,” Politico notes. “The Trump-era Education Department eliminated guidance that sought to extend protections around the treatment of transgender students,’ the story notes. “And Trump himself issued an executive order, via tweet, prohibiting transgender individuals from serving in the military — a move later overturned by President Joe Biden.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Huge Mistake’: Republican Former Defense Secretary Reveals Trump’s Tragic Blunder in Afghanistan
Editor’s note: Chuck Hagel is the Republican former U.S. Senator from Nebraska who served from 1997 to 2009.
Barack Obama’s former defense secretary revealed the “huge mistake” Donald Trump made to ensure Afghanistan’s swift collapse.
Chuck Hagel, who led the Department of Defense from 2013 to 2015, said the collapse was set in motion early last year by former president Trump, and he said that mistake was entirely avoidable.
“That process started early last year when President Trump decided that we were coming out, and he said to the nation, we’re going to be out by May of this year, and he started the peace process without including the Afghan government,” Hagel said. “That was a huge mistake, in my opinion — same thing we did in Vietnam. Well, once we did that, that sent a very, very clear signal not only to the Taliban but also to the Afghan forces and the Afghan government that we were leaving them behind. We were coming out no matter what, and the Taliban understood that.”
“In fact, I mentioned in the last two years they’ve gained ground,” he added. “Any measurement of where the Taliban has been and was going over the last two years was that they were controlling more than half, maybe 60 percent of Afghanistan, so if anybody was just paying attention to this a little bit, you’d understand where this was going. But when President Trump said, we’re coming out, we did the Doha peace agreement with the Taliban, and then we went back to the Afghan government and said, now, you’ll live with this. You’re going to release 5,000 prisoners and one, two, three, four, five — well, it was pretty clear.”
Image: U.S. Army photo by Tommy Gilligan, USMA Public Affairs via Flickr
