‘We Will Not Forgive. We Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay’: Biden Promises Destruction on ISIS Terrorists
President Joe Biden addressed the American people hours after an ISIS-K terror attack just outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, making a simple promise to those who slaughtered U.S. Forces: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
In a rare moment President Biden quoted the Bible, promising violence on those responsible for the deaths of 12 U.S. service members, 15 wounded, and countless civilians who were also killed and wounded.
President Biden began his address expressing empathy for those who were killed, spending several minutes as Consoler in Chief, but moved into his Commander in Chief role, promising destruction “at a time and place of our choosing.”
President Biden: “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” pic.twitter.com/L9t7ahGkyu
— The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2021
Trump Rages at ‘Pathetic’ Capitol Riot Committee Amid Reports They Want Documents on His ‘Mental Stability’
Former President Donald Trump attacked the House select committee on the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building hours after reports indicated that the committee is seeking documents about Trump’s “mental stability.”
In a statement released on Wednesday night, Trump called the committee “leftist” despite the fact that it features Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), two of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the riots earlier this year.
Trump also vowed to not cooperate with the committee’s requests.
“Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege,” Trump wrote. “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.”
Trump concluded by calling the commission a “pathetic” example of “political theater.”
Read the statement below.
INBOX: He’s afraid. pic.twitter.com/NJR1szVLML
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 26, 2021
The Capitol Riot Investigation Is ‘Taking Off’ — and Investigators Seem to Know Exactly What They’re After: Former FBI Official
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said that looking at the requests from the Jan. 6 committee it appears they know what they’re looking for.
Speaking to MSNBC host Joy Reid on Wednesday, Figliuzzi explained that it isn’t going to be a smoking gun for some email that Donald Trump fired off, because it isn’t what he does.
However, “there must be some predication here,” said Figliuzzi. “I do not believe — and certainly if we use the model of a prospective entity — that they would just willy nilly send out this kind of shotgun request without reason to believe — at least a reasonable cause to believe — that there were such communications or may have been such communications from the White House to these parties or vice versa.”
He explained that after a president leaves off, the National Archives is given all of the information and documents from the administration for archiving purposes. So, official devices and official communications would be captured in the documents there.
“That doesn’t mean that personal phones, personal computers and communications aren’t being used by certain folks in and around the White House, including members of Congress, which was part of the request and that the archives would capture those communications,” Figliuzzi said. “Here is encouraging news: this sign of life is significant. The investigation is taking off. They have reason to believe this will reap benefits for them. Now we watch and see the strength of this select committee. What happens if they have subpoenas? How long is it going to take the National Archives to respond to this massive request? Are they properly staffed? Can they do it in two weeks? I say, no.”
Reid noted that one of the key pieces of the request is for records discussing the president’s mental stability.
Figliuzzi agreed that it was significant, assuming his theory that they wouldn’t send off a kind of “fishing expedition” request is correct. “They’ve got some kind of predication to believe this was discussed.”
“They requested records that indicate what the president might have been told about the actual election results,” he explained. “He may have been warned, ‘Don’t go there. These are certified results, my friend. And if he kept pushing back and making stuff up, that would be indicted of a diminished mental state. I think they have reason to believe that kind of thing was discussed.”
See the discussion below:
Texas Gov. Abbott Changes Executive Order Banning COVID Vaccine Mandates to Include FDA Approval of Pfizer
Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbott, still recovering from contracting COVID-19 and still in a tight re-election campaign on Wednesday changed his executive order banning coronavirus vaccine mandates to include those that have received FDA approval.
Abbott, who was asymptomatic when he bragged he was getting coronavirus treatment ordinarily reserved only for those with symptoms, had initially banned coronavirus vaccine mandates in his state citing the experimental nature of the vaccine.
At 46.4% Texas’ vaccination rate appears to have plateaued, and is well-below the nation’s average of 52.2%.
“At least 89 Texas hospitals were out of ICU beds last week, according to the latest federal data,” the Texas Tribune reported on Monday.
I issued an Executive Order maintaining the prohibition of vaccine mandates.
Additionally, I’ve added the issue of vaccine mandates to the Special Session agenda.#txlege involvement is important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas.https://t.co/mZQJEkUJqJ pic.twitter.com/C7BtyN7bRx
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 25, 2021
