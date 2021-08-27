News
FBI Arrests Infowars Fan Accused of Leading Charge That Led to Capitol Cop’s Injuries
The FBI on Thursday arrested a fan of Alex Jones’ Infowars network who allegedly was near the front of the mob when DC Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was crushed in a door frame — in one of the more widely viewed videos from the insurrection.
Jeffrey Scott Brown, 54, of Santa Ana, California, is charged with inflicting bodily injury on officers, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
“According to court documents, Brown was part of the crowd entering the tunnel at the lower west terrace,” the DOJ wrote. “Video footage shows him reaching through the crowd towards another rioter, who provides him with a can of spray. Brown can then be seen pointing the can towards the police defensive line and deploying the spray for several seconds in the direction of the police. Brown also participated in the pushing action against officers who were attempting to restrict access to the U.S. Capitol.”
According to the DOJ’s criminal complaint, Brown “was at the front of the crowd of rioters in the tunnel, participating in the pushing action against officers who were attempting to restrict access to the U.S. Capitol through the exterior door to the Lower West Terrace.”
“During this time, a Metropolitan Police Department Officer (“Officer Victim 1″) was at the front of the line of officers,” the complaint states, referring to Hodges. “This officer was being pressed between the crowd of rioters and the line of officers. His gas mask was ripped off by another individual and blood can be seen in his mouth.”
Hodges later testified before Congress and referred to the Capitol rioters as “terrorists.”
The Orange County Register adds: “The day before the Jan. 6 riot, Brown posted a selfie, wearing an Infowars shirt, and a message — ‘Boarding LAX’ — to a Telegram messaging application group chat that described itself as ‘the Comms for able bodied individuals that are going to DC on Jan 6’ where members ‘are all ready and willing to fight, authorities said.”
The Telegram chat group, the “California Patriots-DC Brigade,” allegedly was created by fellow insurrectionist Russ Taylor of Irvine.
Brown, who appeared on FBI fliers seeking the identity of Capitol rioters, become known as #BlackHatSprayer prior to his arrest.
According to the DOJ’s complaint, Brown was identified thanks in part to cell phone videos obtained in a search warrant on another Capitol rioter, Gina Bisignano.
Brown is the second suspect tied to Infowars arrested on charges stemming from the insurrection this week. Owen Shroyer, who hosts a show on the Infowars network, turned himself in on Monday.
Image: Jeffrey Scott Brown before boarding his flight, left, and at the Capitol. (Department of Justice)
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘We Will Not Forgive. We Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay’: Biden Promises Destruction on ISIS Terrorists
President Joe Biden addressed the American people hours after an ISIS-K terror attack just outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, making a simple promise to those who slaughtered U.S. Forces: “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
In a rare moment President Biden quoted the Bible, promising violence on those responsible for the deaths of 12 U.S. service members, 15 wounded, and countless civilians who were also killed and wounded.
President Biden began his address expressing empathy for those who were killed, spending several minutes as Consoler in Chief, but moved into his Commander in Chief role, promising destruction “at a time and place of our choosing.”
President Biden: “To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.” pic.twitter.com/L9t7ahGkyu
— The Recount (@therecount) August 26, 2021
News
Trump Rages at ‘Pathetic’ Capitol Riot Committee Amid Reports They Want Documents on His ‘Mental Stability’
Former President Donald Trump attacked the House select committee on the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building hours after reports indicated that the committee is seeking documents about Trump’s “mental stability.”
In a statement released on Wednesday night, Trump called the committee “leftist” despite the fact that it features Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), two of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach him for inciting the riots earlier this year.
Trump also vowed to not cooperate with the committee’s requests.
“Unfortunately, this partisan exercise is being performed at the expense of long-standing legal principles of privilege,” Trump wrote. “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.”
Trump concluded by calling the commission a “pathetic” example of “political theater.”
Read the statement below.
INBOX: He’s afraid. pic.twitter.com/NJR1szVLML
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 26, 2021
News
The Capitol Riot Investigation Is ‘Taking Off’ — and Investigators Seem to Know Exactly What They’re After: Former FBI Official
Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi said that looking at the requests from the Jan. 6 committee it appears they know what they’re looking for.
Speaking to MSNBC host Joy Reid on Wednesday, Figliuzzi explained that it isn’t going to be a smoking gun for some email that Donald Trump fired off, because it isn’t what he does.
However, “there must be some predication here,” said Figliuzzi. “I do not believe — and certainly if we use the model of a prospective entity — that they would just willy nilly send out this kind of shotgun request without reason to believe — at least a reasonable cause to believe — that there were such communications or may have been such communications from the White House to these parties or vice versa.”
He explained that after a president leaves off, the National Archives is given all of the information and documents from the administration for archiving purposes. So, official devices and official communications would be captured in the documents there.
“That doesn’t mean that personal phones, personal computers and communications aren’t being used by certain folks in and around the White House, including members of Congress, which was part of the request and that the archives would capture those communications,” Figliuzzi said. “Here is encouraging news: this sign of life is significant. The investigation is taking off. They have reason to believe this will reap benefits for them. Now we watch and see the strength of this select committee. What happens if they have subpoenas? How long is it going to take the National Archives to respond to this massive request? Are they properly staffed? Can they do it in two weeks? I say, no.”
Reid noted that one of the key pieces of the request is for records discussing the president’s mental stability.
Figliuzzi agreed that it was significant, assuming his theory that they wouldn’t send off a kind of “fishing expedition” request is correct. “They’ve got some kind of predication to believe this was discussed.”
“They requested records that indicate what the president might have been told about the actual election results,” he explained. “He may have been warned, ‘Don’t go there. These are certified results, my friend. And if he kept pushing back and making stuff up, that would be indicted of a diminished mental state. I think they have reason to believe that kind of thing was discussed.”
See the discussion below:
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
South Carolina Parent Tells School Board CDC Has Plan to Use COVID to Develop Nazi-Style ‘Concentration Camps’
- CRIME3 days ago
Far Right Pro-Trump Conspiracy Theorist Accused of Robocall Voter Suppression Gets Hit With Massive Proposed Fine
- CRIME3 days ago
Josh Duggar’s Attorneys Ask Court to Drop Child Porn Charges and Suppress Photos of His Hands Taken After Arrest
- News2 days ago
Texas Gov. Abbott Changes Executive Order Banning COVID Vaccine Mandates to Include FDA Approval of Pfizer
- News3 days ago
‘Let Me Explain to You How Our Process Works’: Psaki Derails Doocy’s Attacks on Administration’s Afghanistan Airlift
- 'OF COURSE IT IS PETER'2 days ago
Jen Psaki Delivers Dose of ‘Reality’ to Fox News’ Peter Doocy as He Questions White House Actions
- 'EDUCATE YOURSELF'2 days ago
‘You Never Served’: Trump Jr. Mocked for Tweet Claiming Troops Refusing Vaccine Will Get ‘Re-Education’
- News1 day ago
Trump Rages at ‘Pathetic’ Capitol Riot Committee Amid Reports They Want Documents on His ‘Mental Stability’