AMERICAN IDIOT
‘You Sound Like an Idiot’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Blasts Anti-Vax Restaurant Owner to His Face in Tense Interview
CNN host Chris Cuomo got into a tense exchange on Wednesday with a California restaurant owner who is requiring customers to show proof that they are unvaccinated before entering.
Tony Roman, the owner of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, told Cuomo that he was dead serious about making sure no vaccinated people ate at his restaurant because he thought getting vaccinated is a sign of low intelligence.
“It’s an IQ test,” he said. “Like I say to people when they ask me, if they’re so blinded with their rage and their hate, I tell them, you know what, if you don’t understand it, maybe we should put up a sign that says you’re too stupid to come into the restaurant.”
This made no sense to Cuomo, who asked Roman if he was vaccinated. Roman responded by demanding Cuomo give his vaccination status first, to which Cuomo replied that he and his family were vaccinated.
“You’re failing the IQ test,” Roman replied, before then saying that barring vaccinated people from eating at his restaurant was not intended to be an anti-vaccine statement.
At the end of the interview, a frustrated Cuomo bluntly told Roman that “honestly, you sound like an idiot.”
Watch the video below.
AMERICAN IDIOT
Washington State Lawmaker Wears Yellow Star of David to Protest (Non-Existent) Vaccine Mandates: ‘We’re All Jews’
To protest vaccine mandates a Washington state Republican lawmaker over the weekend donned a yellow Star of David, which the Nazis forced Jews to wear during Hitler’s Germany. There are no vaccine mandates in the state of Washington.
“It’s an echo from history,” Rep. Jim Walsh claimed on Facebook, in the comments for a video of him speaking at a Washingtonians for Change meeting.
“In the current context, we’re all Jews,” Walsh wrote.
Hitler committed the genocide of more than six million Jews during the Holocaust. Some estimates put the total number of people slaughtered, including LGBTQ people and other minorities, religious and political dissidents, the disabled, and others at 17 million.
Walsh told The Seattle Times “he had been given the star by someone at the event, where most attendees were wearing one. He described some of the organizers as ‘deeply concerned about vaccine passports and vaccine segregation.'”
Washington state Department of Labor and Industries, the Times notes, “is requiring that employers verify employee vaccination status before lifting masking requirements in their workplaces, and be able to demonstrate how they did so.”
“I won’t say publicly whether I am vaccinated or not,” Walsh said, likening his stance to the film “Spartacus,” in which former slaves, under threat of crucifixion, refuse to identify the title character to a Roman general.
Dee Simon of the Seattle-based Holocaust Center for Humanity told the Times comparing vaccine or masks to the genocide of the Holocaust “is offensive to descendants of Holocaust survivors and people who lost family and friends.”
When asked if he could understand how people, especially Jews and those who lost friends and family members in the Holocaust could be offended by his actions, Walsh said, “I can’t control who is offended by what,” and added that some people are offended by being asked their vaccination status by their employer.
To date, about 620,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19. None have been killed by being asked their vaccination status by their employer.
Last month Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), said having to wear a mask during the pandemic was “exactly” like the Holocaust. She later offered an apology after visiting the Holocaust Museum.
Related: Tennessee Shop Under Fire for Selling Wearable Yellow Stars of David That Say ‘Not Vaccinated’
AMERICAN IDIOT
Rand Paul Blames ‘Exorbitant Taxes’ for Police Killing of Eric Garner (Video)
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) says the NYPD’s 2014 killing of an unarmed Black man, Eric Garner, by suffocation, was because of “exorbitant taxes.”
Garner had quit his job as a horticulturalist for health reasons, and police were in the process of starting to arrest him for allegedly selling loose cigarettes without a tax stamp on a package.
“In fact the death of Eric Garner, the sad death of Eric Garner being choked to death in New York City, had to do with taxes,” the Kentucky Republican Senator claimed on the floor of the Senate Friday morning.
“And some people are offended by this, oh, ‘it’s police brutality.’ Of course it was. But it was police brutality based on exorbitant taxes that caused this man to be selling cigarettes. loose cigarettes, in order to try to make a living,” Paul said.
Garner wasn’t selling loose cigarettes because taxes were too high. If anything, the lack of access to health care is far more to blame for Garner being forced to quit his job for health reasons and taking to the streets to try to make money selling cigarettes than taxes.
Watch:
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) just now on the Senate floor blamed the police-killing of Eric Garner on high taxes: “It was police brutality based on exorbitant taxes.” pic.twitter.com/MMxc7AQM5A
— The Recount (@therecount) May 28, 2021
AMERICAN IDIOT
WATCH: Trump Jr. Pushes Conspiracy Theory the U.S. Military Is ‘Literally Attacking American Civilians’
Donald Trump, Jr. continued to rile up his supporters with conspiracy theories in new video posted online on Friday.
“Guys, what the hell is going on with our military this last week?” he asked. “It’s been politicized like we’ve never seen before, but look at this — they’re literally attacking American civilians.”
He went on to complain about Fox News personality Tucker Carlson receiving pushback for his attacks on female service members before being 45 years off when estimating when Guam became a U.S. territory as he defended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
Watch:
