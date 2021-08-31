'TRAITOR OF THE 1ST ORDER'
Paul Ryan Blasted After Admitting Trump Lost While ‘Profiting Off the Big Lie’ by Serving on Fox News Board
Former Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is under fire after emerging in a local ABC News affiliate interview declaring that Donald Trump lost the election and President Joe Biden won. Ryan is serving on the Fox News Board of Directors yet apparently taking no action while the increasingly far right wing cable channel continues to support the Big Lie of election fraud and the White House being stolen from the former president.
“President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election,” Ryan told Wisconsin’s WISN-TV. “It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear,” Ryan said. “He exhausted his cases. He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his direction. So he legitimately lost.”
Ryan went on the criticize the GOP, calling it “a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or a personality.,” and warned the party will “just keep losing if we wrap ourselves around one person. We have not lost this much this fast in a long, long time.”
Ryan also said, “I like being where I am right now, a private citizen with a great family life working, on some big ideas at think tanks and teaching young minds and Notre Dame.”
He did not mention he is one of just seven members of the Board of Directors for Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Sports, Fox Broadcasting Company, and Fox Television Stations.
Many Americans believe Fox News is among the greatest purveyors of election misinformation and disinformation in the country.
A recent Mother Jones article, “The Real Source of America’s Rising Rage,” mentions Fox News or “Fox” more than 60 times.
Meanwhile, here’s how some are responding to what they see as Paul Ryan’s lack of accountability and lack of action.
Paul Ryan is on the board of the Fox Corporation and profits off the Big Lie. https://t.co/fChehXfFMU
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) August 31, 2021
GenXer Paul Ryan could have served in three wars. He didn’t serve; he voted to send others’ sons and daughters to two wars.
Ryan currently serves on the board of Fox News, which had led the Big Lie, the rejection of masks & anti-COVID vaccination. He should be arrested. https://t.co/9slzj3mZtX
— Scot Ross (@rossacrosswi) August 31, 2021
Paul Ryan is a traitor of the 1st order currently on the board of @FoxNews – the leading proponent of anti-democratic lies in the US. He’s on the Board of the most dangerous domestic terrorist agency in the history of this country. And paid millions for going along. https://t.co/Irl0gpV4YZ
— Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) August 31, 2021
if only Paul Ryan were, say, on the board of Fox News, maybe he could do something about it
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 31, 2021
Isn’t Paul Ryan on the Fox News board?
— Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) August 31, 2021
Paul Ryan is saying that Trump lost the election and thinks the GOP will keep losing if they wrap themselves around one person, but he’s still happily sitting on the board of directors at FOX. We fucking see you Paul.
— Amy Lynn👣❤ (@AmyAThatcher) August 31, 2021
Paul Ryan sits on the board of Fox News. He is not an innocent bystander in this. He is part of the problem, not the solution. https://t.co/u918cxsBAC
— Doug Gordon (@dgordon52) August 31, 2021
Has Paul Ryan watched Fox and The Big Lie?
Since he’s at Fox News now, he probably should.
— Helis Bor (@helisbor) August 31, 2021
