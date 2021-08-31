News
‘Not Interested’: Trump Shunned by Major GOP Donors for Wasting Their Money on a ‘Campaign of Divisiveness’
Major GOP political donors who previously supported Donald Trump are shying away from the former president because they are “losing interest in this sh*tshow” and “have better things to do,” according to a new report from CNBC.
“Wealthy financiers such as Stephen Ross and Larry Ellison have instead opted to spend money on the GOP’s efforts to take back Congress during next year’s midterm elections, or have shown support for potential 2024 presidential candidates like Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina,” according to the report, which also mentions support for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CNBC spoke with two donor consultants who declined to be identified out of fear of retribution from Trump and his supporters. They suggested major donors are concerned about how Trump is spending the money he’s raised through smaller contributions, and are tired of watching him blow funds on rallies where he makes false claims about election fraud. The report also notes that Trump’s PACs have spent $8 million on legal fees and $200,000 on his own properties this year.
“Big money, sophisticated people are just losing interest in this sh*t show,” said an advisor to longtime Trump allies in Silicon Valley.
A Republican strategist who represents Wall Street clients added: “Donors don’t contribute out of the goodness of their heart. And right now they’re being asked to donate to an organization that has no other purpose than pumping cash into someone who doesn’t need it and isn’t using it. They have better things to do.”
Although Trump still has major funders like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, several individuals and entities who supported his re-election campaign have not made significant recent contributions to his PACs.
They include billionaires Ross and John Paulson, who recently attended a fundraiser for DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, who gave $5 million to a PAC supporting Scott. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s PAC is hosting an upcoming fundraiser for Rubio.
Meanwhile, one major Trump donor who’s currently in legal trouble, investor Tom Barrack, has indicated he would not support Trump anyway.
“Today it looks like it’s a campaign of divisiveness, which I’m not interested in,” Barrack said before he was arrested on charges of illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for the federal Education Department to be abolished after the agency’s Office of Civil Rights notified five states it is opening an inquiry into its bans of student mask mandates.
“It’s simply unacceptable,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement, according to the AP, “that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve.”
He promised his agency “will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”
Earlier this year Gaetz was among many Republicans railing against “cancel culture.”
“Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman,” he told supporters in late May, as The Washington Post reported.
Congressman Gaetz, himself under federal investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for possible sex trafficking, lashed out, and was quickly mocked over his call to cancel the Dept. of Education:
Gee I wonder why pic.twitter.com/4V3qCltGPe
— Nels Nelsen (@TheNels) August 30, 2021
So this doesn’t sound fascist at all. https://t.co/QzxZsIZDnt
— Just a Sasquatch, Law Abiding Anarchist ???? (@JustASassquatch) August 30, 2021
Because uneducated people is how you make Republicans!!
(mixed with a lack of empathy and pre-existing smidge of racism, sexism, and xenophobia of course) https://t.co/MjG1FISXYs
— Virtuoso Sim Aspiration (@LeahCsMovies) August 30, 2021
Cancel culture
— LC ? ? (@AZDem_w_Dogs) August 30, 2021
So your rantings against cancel culture seem to have been for naught. Do you ever remember what you ranted about last week?
— Betes_aware (@AwareBetes) August 30, 2021
Reminder: educated people don’t elect republicans.
Republicans want you stupid, sick, and scared. They hate America, and will do anything for power. https://t.co/jfu3SFF4cQ
— Jim Stansel (@jimsthatguy) August 30, 2021
We should ABOLISH the GOP. https://t.co/XGRChRrz8j
— Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) August 30, 2021
— Tim Bishop (@timfumble) August 30, 2021
stupid is as stupid does. https://t.co/Cskjz9djut
— Wifed Up! (@a_rogue_ginger) August 30, 2021
News
‘I Will Survive’ Said Noted QAnon Conspiracist Two Weeks Before Dying From COVID-19 He Called a Hoax
A right-wing conspiracy theorist died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, which he continued to deny was real.
Robert David Steele died at age 69, according to anti-vaccine “wellness” guru Mark Tassi, who suggested the U.S. Marine Corps and CIA veteran was killed by medical professionals at the hospital.
“They’re trying to make [Gov. Ron] DeSantis look bad,” Tassi said in an Instagram video. “Why? Because DeSantis is not going along with the agenda.”
Steele, a frequent Alex Jones guest who claimed NASA operates a child slave colony on Mars, denied his diagnosis in an update posted two weeks ago on his Public Intelligence Blog.
“With love to all of you, I survived!” Steele posted Aug. 17. “I went in at 77 oxygenation. I’m up to 94. I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.”
“The good news is that I will survive with a few days off,” Steele added. “I should be back up and at least functional soon. This is been a near death experience, very much like a new death experience the whole country is going through right now. We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything. But, now we also know that we can trust each other. I’m alive today because I had a network that put me into a good hospital in Florida.”
Steele gained a following among QAnon conspiracy theorists, many of whom posted on social media their belief that he was murdered, and he told reporters from Vice that he was the first to call the coronavirus a hoax.
“When we interviewed him for the @vice show QAnon: the search for Q he refused to wear a mask and claimed he was the first person to call covid a hoax,” tweeted journalist Jack Bryan. “So folks wear a mask and get vaccinated, crazy won’t protect you. ”
“And for clarification, Robert David Steele led the charge on anti vaccine/covid denialism,” Bryan added, “and I believe he is therefore likely responsible for more American deaths than say Osama Bin Laden, so no I’m not saying this is sad news.”
Robert David Steele’s last social media post, and one of his more infamous conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/HudcS1dwuO
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021
News
Psaki Brilliantly Uses Fox News to Tell Terrorists Biden ‘Does Not Want Them to Live on the Earth Anymore’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to send a strong message to the ISIS-K terrorists who slaughtered 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bomb attack that has now killed a total of more than 170 people.
“When the President says, ‘We will hunt you down and make you pay,’ what does that look like?” Doocy asked Psaki on Friday. “Is he going to order a mission to kill the people responsible, or would he be satisfied if they are captured and prosecuted?”
Psaki did not hesitate in her response: “I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
The administration has deftly turned Doocy’s grandstanding into a direct channel to deliver its message to Fox News viewers, as President Biden did on Thursday.
Watch:
“I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
— WH Press Sec. Psaki to Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked what President Biden meant by “we will hunt you down and make you pay.” pic.twitter.com/OZJbNzFs4S
— The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2021
UPDATE: 3:15 PM –
At about 3:10 PM ET, about one hour after Psaki’s exchange with Doocy, the Fox News mobile app sent out this update, confirming the White House’s strategy is working.
RELATED –
‘We Will Not Forgive. We Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay’: Biden Promises Destruction on ISIS Terrorists
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM24 hours ago
Carrie Prejean Is Now an Anti-Mask MAGA Extremist Who Just Unleashed an Off-the-Wall Rant at a School Board Meeting
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Eternal Life’ Is Why Mississippi’s GOP Governor Isn’t Scared of Surging Coronavirus Fatalities: Report
- RIGHT WING WAR MONGERING2 days ago
Chris Wallace Slams McConnell’s Desire for ‘Full-Scale War’ After He Calls Afghanistan a ‘Complete Success’
- News1 day ago
‘I Will Survive’ Said Noted QAnon Conspiracist Two Weeks Before Dying From COVID-19 He Called a Hoax
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘How You Get Stuff Done’: Anti-Mask GOP Nominee Threatens to Use ’20 Strong Men’ to Physically Remove School Boards
- 'PROUD OF THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS'21 hours ago
Giuliani Loses His 22 Year Old Communications Director, Immediately Replaces Her With Ex-Hooters Spokesperson
- News20 hours ago
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS18 hours ago
Fox News Correspondent Smacks Down Pete Hegseth: ‘Unseemly For the Finger-Pointing to Begin This Soon’