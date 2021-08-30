News
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (D-FL) called for the federal Education Department to be abolished after the agency’s Office of Civil Rights notified five states it is opening an inquiry into its bans of student mask mandates.
“It’s simply unacceptable,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement, according to the AP, “that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve.”
He promised his agency “will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”
Earlier this year Gaetz was among many Republicans railing against “cancel culture.”
“Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman,” he told supporters in late May, as The Washington Post reported.
Congressman Gaetz, himself under federal investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for possible sex trafficking, lashed out, and was quickly mocked over his call to cancel the Dept. of Education:
Gee I wonder why pic.twitter.com/4V3qCltGPe
— Nels Nelsen (@TheNels) August 30, 2021
So this doesn’t sound fascist at all. https://t.co/QzxZsIZDnt
— Just a Sasquatch, Law Abiding Anarchist 🦍🔞🍆👹 (@JustASassquatch) August 30, 2021
Because uneducated people is how you make Republicans!!
(mixed with a lack of empathy and pre-existing smidge of racism, sexism, and xenophobia of course) https://t.co/MjG1FISXYs
— Virtuoso Sim Aspiration (@LeahCsMovies) August 30, 2021
Cancel culture
— LC 🌊 🆘 (@AZDem_w_Dogs) August 30, 2021
So your rantings against cancel culture seem to have been for naught. Do you ever remember what you ranted about last week?
— Betes_aware (@AwareBetes) August 30, 2021
Reminder: educated people don’t elect republicans.
Republicans want you stupid, sick, and scared. They hate America, and will do anything for power. https://t.co/jfu3SFF4cQ
— Jim Stansel (@jimsthatguy) August 30, 2021
We should ABOLISH the GOP. https://t.co/XGRChRrz8j
— Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 30, 2021
— Tim Bishop (@timfumble) August 30, 2021
stupid is as stupid does. https://t.co/Cskjz9djut
— Wifed Up! (@a_rogue_ginger) August 30, 2021
News
‘I Will Survive’ Said Noted QAnon Conspiracist Two Weeks Before Dying From COVID-19 He Called a Hoax
A right-wing conspiracy theorist died after becoming infected with the coronavirus, which he continued to deny was real.
Robert David Steele died at age 69, according to anti-vaccine “wellness” guru Mark Tassi, who suggested the U.S. Marine Corps and CIA veteran was killed by medical professionals at the hospital.
“They’re trying to make [Gov. Ron] DeSantis look bad,” Tassi said in an Instagram video. “Why? Because DeSantis is not going along with the agenda.”
Steele, a frequent Alex Jones guest who claimed NASA operates a child slave colony on Mars, denied his diagnosis in an update posted two weeks ago on his Public Intelligence Blog.
“With love to all of you, I survived!” Steele posted Aug. 17. “I went in at 77 oxygenation. I’m up to 94. I will not take the vaccination, though I did test positive for whatever they’re calling ‘COVID’ today, but the bottom line is that my lungs are not functioning.”
“The good news is that I will survive with a few days off,” Steele added. “I should be back up and at least functional soon. This is been a near death experience, very much like a new death experience the whole country is going through right now. We will never be the same because now we know that we’ve all been lied to about everything. But, now we also know that we can trust each other. I’m alive today because I had a network that put me into a good hospital in Florida.”
Steele gained a following among QAnon conspiracy theorists, many of whom posted on social media their belief that he was murdered, and he told reporters from Vice that he was the first to call the coronavirus a hoax.
“When we interviewed him for the @vice show QAnon: the search for Q he refused to wear a mask and claimed he was the first person to call covid a hoax,” tweeted journalist Jack Bryan. “So folks wear a mask and get vaccinated, crazy won’t protect you. ”
“And for clarification, Robert David Steele led the charge on anti vaccine/covid denialism,” Bryan added, “and I believe he is therefore likely responsible for more American deaths than say Osama Bin Laden, so no I’m not saying this is sad news.”
Robert David Steele’s last social media post, and one of his more infamous conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/HudcS1dwuO
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021
News
Psaki Brilliantly Uses Fox News to Tell Terrorists Biden ‘Does Not Want Them to Live on the Earth Anymore’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to send a strong message to the ISIS-K terrorists who slaughtered 13 U.S. service members in a suicide bomb attack that has now killed a total of more than 170 people.
“When the President says, ‘We will hunt you down and make you pay,’ what does that look like?” Doocy asked Psaki on Friday. “Is he going to order a mission to kill the people responsible, or would he be satisfied if they are captured and prosecuted?”
Psaki did not hesitate in her response: “I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
The administration has deftly turned Doocy’s grandstanding into a direct channel to deliver its message to Fox News viewers, as President Biden did on Thursday.
Watch:
“I think he made clear yesterday that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
— WH Press Sec. Psaki to Fox News Correspondent Peter Doocy, who asked what President Biden meant by “we will hunt you down and make you pay.” pic.twitter.com/OZJbNzFs4S
— The Recount (@therecount) August 27, 2021
UPDATE: 3:15 PM –
At about 3:10 PM ET, about one hour after Psaki’s exchange with Doocy, the Fox News mobile app sent out this update, confirming the White House’s strategy is working.
RELATED –
‘We Will Not Forgive. We Will Hunt You Down and Make You Pay’: Biden Promises Destruction on ISIS Terrorists
News
FBI Arrests Infowars Fan Accused of Leading Charge That Led to Capitol Cop’s Injuries
The FBI on Thursday arrested a fan of Alex Jones’ Infowars network who allegedly was near the front of the mob when DC Metropolitan police officer Daniel Hodges was crushed in a door frame — in one of the more widely viewed videos from the insurrection.
Jeffrey Scott Brown, 54, of Santa Ana, California, is charged with inflicting bodily injury on officers, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
“According to court documents, Brown was part of the crowd entering the tunnel at the lower west terrace,” the DOJ wrote. “Video footage shows him reaching through the crowd towards another rioter, who provides him with a can of spray. Brown can then be seen pointing the can towards the police defensive line and deploying the spray for several seconds in the direction of the police. Brown also participated in the pushing action against officers who were attempting to restrict access to the U.S. Capitol.”
According to the DOJ’s criminal complaint, Brown “was at the front of the crowd of rioters in the tunnel, participating in the pushing action against officers who were attempting to restrict access to the U.S. Capitol through the exterior door to the Lower West Terrace.”
“During this time, a Metropolitan Police Department Officer (“Officer Victim 1″) was at the front of the line of officers,” the complaint states, referring to Hodges. “This officer was being pressed between the crowd of rioters and the line of officers. His gas mask was ripped off by another individual and blood can be seen in his mouth.”
Hodges later testified before Congress and referred to the Capitol rioters as “terrorists.”
The Orange County Register adds: “The day before the Jan. 6 riot, Brown posted a selfie, wearing an Infowars shirt, and a message — ‘Boarding LAX’ — to a Telegram messaging application group chat that described itself as ‘the Comms for able bodied individuals that are going to DC on Jan 6’ where members ‘are all ready and willing to fight, authorities said.”
The Telegram chat group, the “California Patriots-DC Brigade,” allegedly was created by fellow insurrectionist Russ Taylor of Irvine.
Brown, who appeared on FBI fliers seeking the identity of Capitol rioters, become known as #BlackHatSprayer prior to his arrest.
According to the DOJ’s complaint, Brown was identified thanks in part to cell phone videos obtained in a search warrant on another Capitol rioter, Gina Bisignano.
Brown is the second suspect tied to Infowars arrested on charges stemming from the insurrection this week. Owen Shroyer, who hosts a show on the Infowars network, turned himself in on Monday.
Image: Jeffrey Scott Brown before boarding his flight, left, and at the Capitol. (Department of Justice)
