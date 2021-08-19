RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
North Carolina Man Who Allegedly Demanded Biden Resign the Presidency and Threatened to Blow Up DC Is Captured
A North Carolina man who allegedly demanded President Joe Biden call him and resign the presidency as he threatened to use his truck as a bomb and blow up two blocks of Washington, D.C. has been captured.
The suspect, reportedly a registered Republican, was identified by MSNBC’s Pete Williams as Floyd Ray Roseberry.
NEW: CBS News confirms the man in a truck near the US Capitol who claims to have a bomb is Floyd Ray Roseberry of Grover, NC. He wants President Biden to resign and claims in a Facebook livestream that “the revolution is on.”
— Ben Tracy (@benstracy) August 19, 2021
He “surrendered to authorities and is now in custody,” Williams reports, noting that he “began to broadcast live on Facebook,” a video NCRM watched before it was shut down.
🚨CONFIRMED🚨 Deputy Chief Philip Todd of the Cleveland County, NC Sheriffs Office confirms the man seen live-streaming on Facebook is man being investigated for sitting in a truck full of explosives outside US Capitol, Floyd Ray Roseberry. FBI, Homeland questioning wife @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/87wG9XuzxX
— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) August 19, 2021
MSNBC reports that the bomb threat at the Library of Congress is over and the man in the pickup truck — identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry — is in custody.
They then show footage of him surrendering to police. We will now see if the explosives were real or not. pic.twitter.com/SccfAIk22j
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 19, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Active Bomb Threat Investigation’: Capitol Police Negotiating With Suspect Who Says He Has a Tank of Propane (Live Video)
U.S. Capitol Police involved in an “active bomb threat investigation” are negotiating with a suspect who reportedly claims to have a tank of propane in his vehicle.
The U.S. Supreme Court, The Library of Congress, and at least one other federal building have been evacuated.
The suspect, MSNBC reports, is known to police as a man from North Carolina.
“A driver reportedly claimed he had propane in the truck that was parked outside the Library of Congress Jefferson Building on 1st Street Southeast. However, police have not seen a propane tank or anything that resembles an explosive device, several law enforcement officials tell NBC News,” CNBC reports. “Two law enforcement officials said the driver claimed to have a detonator, but police couldn’t confirm that, either.”
News from @PeteWilliamsNBC on the bomb threat outside the Capitol: ‘The man has been identified. He’s a white male from North Carolina, and he is making anti-government statements.’
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 19, 2021
On bomb threat investigation near Library of Congress/suspect, @PeteWilliamsNBC: “Based on the police chief, he is actually, while this is going on, making statements live on Facebook. So that adds an additional complication to this discussion with him.” #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) August 19, 2021
A 31 minute Facebook video that allegedly was posted by the suspect shows a man who appears to be inside a black pickup truck saying “I’m trying to get Joe Biden on the phone.” He repeatedly says if the police shoot into his vehicle it will “go off.”
He appears to be attacking President Biden, and claims he is a “patriot” and says, “the American people sent me.”
The video, which has not been confirmed as recorded by the suspect, shows massive amounts of coins which would as as shrapnel if the vehicle explodes.
He also claims there are four other bombs.
Domestic extremism expert Jared Holt says this is an alleged photo of someone “related to the bomb threat.”
Alleged photo of an individual related to the bomb threat on Capitol Hill this morning https://t.co/uLEKESnYJ0
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) August 19, 2021
Live video via CNBC:
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Christian Activist Pushes Right Wing Conspiracy Theory: COVID Vaccine Designed to ‘Prevent People From Procreating’
Last week, we noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has turned religious-right activist Mat Staver of Liberty Counsel into hard-line anti-vaccine activist. On Wednesday, Staver appeared on a livestreamhosted by World Prayer Network where he spent an hour spreading increasingly wild conspiracy theories while alleging that the vaccine is part of a globalist plan to depopulate the earth.
“What is involved in this is depopulation, population control to reduce the population of the planet, and to control everyone, and to do it by force and to have a tracking mechanism to determine whether or not you’ve had one of these particular injections,” Staver said. “COVID is being used as a mechanism for a bigger global agenda.”
When asked to explain how the vaccine is supposedly part of a conspiracy to depopulate the planet given that many vaccine advocates like Microsoft founder Bill Gates have taken it, Staver went deep down the rabbit hole.
“I don’t know whether [Bill] Gates got it. I don’t recall seeing anybody injecting his arm and if he did, who knows what they were putting in it,” Staver said. “Bill Gates is definitely a social Darwinianist, like Adolf Hitler, like Margaret Sanger, like J.D. Rockefeller, like the Carnegie Institute, like [Henry] Ford. … They were all Darwinianists, social Darwinianists. They believed in evolution, they believe that Blacks and people that were not white were not as evolved, and that the whites were the more evolved ones—and only certain kinds of whites—and that was their ideology.”
“If vaccines are supposed to make you more healthy, and you want to reduce population by 10 to 15 percent—which is going to be 700 million to a billion people on the planet, [Gates] wants to do that right away; about a billion people on the planet he wants to reduce and wipe off the planet now,” Staver continued. “You have to ask yourself how you’re going to do that. And if vaccines actually make you live longer, why would you then say people need vaccines? Well, it’s because they know that when they inject them, they can put things in your body that ultimately affect your reproduction.”
Staver claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines are designed to “concentrate” in the reproductive organs of those who receive them in order to “prevent people from procreating.”
“The vaccines go to certain concentrated places,” he claimed. “It has very high concentration in the ovaries. What we’re seeing with women is missed menstrual cycles, two menstrual cycles a month, heavy bleeding, painful menstrual cycles. We’re even seeing that with people, by the way, who haven’t gotten the shot but have been in close proximity to those who have the shot. Start asking women in your reaches—it may be a sensitive situation, but just ask them: Have you experienced, after being in close contact with somebody who’s had the shot, have you experienced any rashes? Just ask them two questions: rashes or bleeding? And I can guarantee you [that] you will be surprised at how many women will come back and say, ‘Oh my—that’s why my monthly cycle is all messed up.’”
“What it’s doing is it’s affecting the reproductive systems,” Staver added. “And it goes to the testes as well. And it’s affecting both men and women in terms of their ability, or rather their inability, to later procreate. So, one: It’s killing people. Two: it’s going to prevent people from procreating. So, I will guarantee you that in a few years, when somebody does a study, they’re going to say, ‘I wonder why the population reproduction rate has plummeted?’ And whether they’re going to connect it to this or not, I don’t know. But this is their insidious plan.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Right Wing ‘Astroturf’ Group Training Thousands to Run for School Boards in Fight Against ‘Socialist Brainwashing’
FreedomWorks, the astroturf organizing and advocacy group?, is among the right-wing organizations spreading fear of ?the teaching of the racial history of the United States ?to motivate conservative activists to run for school board seats nationwide.
?Such right-wing fearmongering is framed around the term ?”critical race theory?,” ?an academic framework for analyzing systemic racism. Right-wing activists, religious-right groups, and Republican political operatives have spent the past year using inflammatory, red-baiting claims about critical race theory to fan fears and racial resentments among conservative parents and justify laws banning schools from exploring racism in American history, institutions, and culture.
Right Wing Watch recently reported on the right-wing Leadership Institute’s project to help candidates “take over” local school boards by running campaigns focused on ?their conception of critical race theory. FreedomWorks, a group funded by corporate interests and right-wing foundations, has its own operation to encourage right-wing takeovers of local school boards.
In an email sent to its supporters Wednesday, FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon said the group has held 66 events in 10 states, training ?more than 2,000 activists and recruiting candidates to run for school board. The group’s “Parents Know BEST” initiative is also nearing completion of a six-week online “academy” to train people to run school board campaigns.
The Wednesday email charges that “leftists” are trying to shut down FreedomWorks’ efforts “so they can have free reign to indoctrinate children with their Marxist ideology.” The group wants to get right-wing activists elected to school boards where “they can take direct action to root out CRT and any other left-wing indoctrination.”
In a “Stop Socialist Brainwashing Survey” sent to supporters via text message this week, FreedomWorks asked a series of loaded questions about critical race theory before asking for money to “continue mobilizing the nation’s largest grassroots network to STOP the far-Left’s Socialist Brainwashing schemes.”
For example, the survey asserts, “According to Critical Race Theory, shredding the Constitution, the rule of law, and teaching children to hate everything that’s made the United States the greatest and freest nation in human history is the only way to ‘fix’ America’s supposed ‘systemically racist’ institutions.” It then asks:
Do you OPPOSE teaching children that the only way to “fix” America is to hate everything that’s made the U.S. the greatest and freest country in human history, and to transform our Republic into a socialist “utopia?”
FreedomWorks is also mobilizing opposition to federal voting rights legislation and raising money to help Republicans win a majority in the House of Representatives in 2022 by targeting 21 Democratic representatives in districts won by Donald Trump in 2016 and exploiting upcoming Republican-controlled redistricting efforts that Brandon hopes could make a couple dozen additional Democratic members more vulnerable.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- NOT EVEN CLOSE2 days ago
GOP Senator on Intelligence Committee Falsely Tweets US Has 30,000 Troops in Taiwan. He’s Way, Way Off.
- EVEN MORE EXPERIMENTAL THAN THE VACCINE3 days ago
DeSantis Turns ‘Citrus Bowl’ Stadium Into Site Offering COVID Antibody Treatment – but No Vaccines
- HERO2 days ago
5 Year Old’s ‘Hero’ Dad Blasts Protesting Parents: Opposing Masks ‘Isn’t in the Bible but Taking Care of Others Is’
- News3 days ago
‘Rather Than Running Off to Cancun’: CNN HQ Destroys Ted Cruz for Attacking Reporter Risking Her Life in Afghanistan
- News2 days ago
Trump in 2020 Praised the Taliban as a Future Counterterrorism Partner: ‘They Will Be Killing Some Very Bad People’
- News2 days ago
Viral Video Shows LAPD Officer Allegedly Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Ambulance Stretcher
- 'CUPBOARD WAS BARE'2 days ago
Trump Left ‘No Plan’ for Afghanistan Exit After Approving ‘Off-the-Books’ Agreement: Biden Officials
- 'YOU'RE BEING A REPUBLICAN AGAIN'3 days ago
GOP Congressman Kinzinger Accused of ‘Josh Hawley Level Tweeting’ for Claiming Biden ‘Took No Responsibility’