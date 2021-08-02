News
‘Milquetoast’: Some Slam Graham for Not Strongly Urging Americans to Get Vaccinated After Announcing He Has COVID
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Monday afternoon announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican and top Trump ally says he was vaccinated, but like a minuscule percentage of Americans – less than 1% – who were inoculated he contracted the virus after being vaccinated.
Graham did credit the vaccine for his mild symptoms, but some believe he should have taken this opportunity to urge other Trump-loving Republicans to get vaccinated, rather than just mention that he was vaccinated. The vaccine is credited with keeping those who contract the virus after being fully inoculated alive and out of the hospital. Many, like Graham, report only mild symptoms.
“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted.
“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”
But, like many noted, Graham offered up no direct plea to get vaccinated.
Earlier Monday the CDC announced that 70% of eligible Americans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but Republicans are the largest group who are refusing to get inoculated, thanks in large part to anti-vaxx disinformation coming from Fox News, other far right media outlets, and lies posted on social media.
Some used Graham’s tweets as an opportunity to explain that vaccinated or not the virus can be transmitted and that’s why masks are still necessary in most parts of the country.
This is why you’ve been asked to still wear a mask in Congress right now. https://t.co/7S2yfx7q4Z
— 👩🏻💻 Lynda (She/Her) #Vaccinated 💉 (@privatelynda) August 2, 2021
So what I’m hearing is that:
-we should be wearing masks even if vaccinated
-vaccines mean you aren’t going to get a worse version of the illness but you NEED to be carefully around unmasked unvaccinated colleagues (AHEM)
– having free healthcare for life must be nice https://t.co/pHKBV6Y3Lo
— Geraldine (@everywhereist) August 2, 2021
Some felt he struck an appropriate tone:
Good messaging on the vaccine. https://t.co/wOnRRahsoj
— Alexandra Sifferlin (@acsifferlin) August 2, 2021
This is the right message. https://t.co/2aTwSm27Kl
— German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 2, 2021
Others just blasted him for not going far enough and insisting others get vaccinated:
This statement about vaccination could have been a million times more forceful, but instead, Graham gives this half-assed, milquetoast vaccine endorsement.
— S Frederick *Get Vaxxed* (@BlueVoter4All) August 2, 2021
Wow. Could you be just a little less guarded and hesitant with that vaccine endorsement there? Maybe say this on Fox News? Maybe tell your GOP colleagues to wear a mask? Otherwise go fuck yourself. https://t.co/hyk8qzJoTk
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 2, 2021
Tell your constituents to stop watching Fox News and get vaccinated. https://t.co/qJhkYkYhU7
— Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 2, 2021
You forgot to add “I encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so immediately.”
— Melissa (@lissysvage) August 2, 2021
Right? Like how hard is it to type GO GET VACCINATED.
— Royce (@VanillaRoyce) August 2, 2021
40% of your state is fully vaccinated. Imagine how many more people would have received the vaccine had you come out earlier in support of the COVID-19 vaccine, Senator.
Do your job. https://t.co/57niZbTpZZ
— Lulu Seikaly (@LuluForTexas) August 2, 2021
Since SC vaccination rate is only at 40%, your team and you should call your constituents to get vaccinated. That will be a good use of your quarantine time.
— Penngalusa (@penngalusa) August 2, 2021
Please tell your state to get vaccinated
— DR. KRUPALI 🇺🇸 (@krupali) August 2, 2021
Way to bury the vaccine endorsement. https://t.co/i0MGfkZWip
— Blue Tsunami (@SkyBlueTsunami) August 2, 2021
News
Third DC Police Officer Who Fought to Protect Capitol on Jan. 6 Dies by Suicide
A Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer who fought to protect the U.S. Capitol and the lawmakers inside it on January 6 became the third law enforcement official to die by suicide. He was just days shy of his 44th birthday.
On Thursday, January 29, Officer Gunther Hashida “took his own life,” CNN Law Enforcement Correspondent Whitney Wild reports.
Deeply saddened to learn another officer who responded to the U.S. Capitol on 1/6 took his own life. MPD Officer Gunther Hashida should be remembered for his heroism that day, and every other day he served in uniform. @CNN more detail to come.
— Whitney Wild (@WhitneyWReports) August 2, 2021
Officer Hashida’s death is the eighth related to the events of the January 6 insurrection, which was incited by then-President Donald Trump.
NCRM has located a GoFundMe page to support Officer Hashida’s wife, sister, and three children, according to the site, but we have not verified its authenticity.
Media: @WhitneyWReports tells @VictorBlackwell that a third @DCPoliceDept officer who responded to the #January6 terrorist attack has committed suicide. Ofc. Gunther Hashida joined the dept in 2003. MPD has not drawn a connection between the #CapitolHill attack and his death. pic.twitter.com/Wl8q2ipY3a
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) August 2, 2021
The Daily Mail adds that “It’s unclear how he killed himself and his family have not attributed his death to the riot on January 6.”
News
‘Significant Number of Subpoenas’: GOP Jan. 6 Commission Member Reveals ‘A Lot of People’ Will Be Ordered to Testify
One of the Republican members of the House January 6 Commission revealed Monday that Americans will see a “significant number of subpoenas” being issued to “a lot of people” ordering them to testify about he events of January 6, the day of the Trump-incited insurrection.
“I would expect to see a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people,” U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger told ABC News in an exclusive interview.
Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois, “would support subpoenas to anybody that can shed light on that, if that’s the leader that’s the leader,” Kinzinger added. “Anybody with parts of that information, with inside knowledge, can probably expect to be talking to the committee.”
“If anybody’s scared of this investigation I ask you one question, what are you afraid of? I mean, either you’re afraid of being discovered, of having some culpability in it or, you know what? If you — if you think it wasn’t a big deal, then you should allow this to go forward,” Kinzinger declared.
"It's going to be a thorough investigation, that's for sure."
EXCLUSIVE: GOP @RepKinzinger, one of two Republican lawmakers on the Jan. 6 select committee, tells @jonkarl: "I would expect a significant number of subpoenas for a lot of people." https://t.co/Z0xhmOlt4e pic.twitter.com/Br3RQyWL2e
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 2, 2021
News
‘Smoking Gun’: Nicolle Wallace Says New Evidence Spells Trouble for Trump and ‘Coup Accomplices’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday offered her analysis after a bombshell new report by The New York Times detailing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“On December 27, 2020 — just 11 days before his supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol with the stated goal of hanging Mike Pence and disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s win, Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection of his own, calling the acting attorney general of the United States and directing him to declare the election corrupt and then, ‘leave the rest to me,'” Wallace reported.
She then went over DOJ officials’ notes in which the document how Trump asked them to declare the 2020 election “corrupt” as a pretext for staying in power.
“The notes pointing to Trump’s perceived coup accomplices are now in the hands of those members’ peers in the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat,” she explained. “The notes also illuminate a well worn theme of the Trump presidency, the ex-president’s imperviousness to facts.”
Wallace interviewed former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, who teaches law and is a legal columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
Litman said, “it couldn’t have been more flagrantly improper. The exact thing the Department of Justice never can do is simply announce something corrupt without taking action, they must file a lawsuit based on evidence.”
“This is going to be amplified and a lot more where this came from,” Litman predicted.
Watch:
