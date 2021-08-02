Connect with us

'Very Selfish People': Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations

An intensive care unit nurse in Louisiana told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that she’s exhausted dealing with patients who haven’t gotten vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

During a lengthy interview, Cooper asked ICU nurse Felicia Croft to describe the conditions she’s seeing at her hospital at the moment.

“Right now, we’re seeing a lot of patients, number one. and patients that are sicker and patients that are closer to my age, which just brings it to a whole new level,” she explained. “I’m 34 years old.”

Cooper then asked her how she felt about people who complained about being asked to get vaccinated or wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has killed more than 600,000 Americans.

“So we have become… a very selfish just group of people,” she said. “This pandemic — and masks and vaccines — this is not about you and this is not about what always makes you feel good! And it’s about, you know, the cashier at your local gas station. and it’s about your local baker. and you know, your neighbor and your cousin’s friends.”

She then explained how she believed that COVID-19 vaccinations were a divine blessing and that it is arrogant for people to turn them away.

“God gave somebody a whole lot smarter than me… the knowledge to develop this vaccine,” she said.

Watch the video below.

 

