‘Very Selfish People’: Exhausted Louisiana ICU Nurse Shames Americans Who Refuse Vaccinations

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Monday afternoon announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The South Carolina Republican and top Trump ally says he was vaccinated, but like a minuscule percentage of Americans – less than 1% – who were inoculated he contracted the virus after being vaccinated.

Graham did credit the vaccine for his mild symptoms, but some believe he should have taken this opportunity to urge other Trump-loving Republicans to get vaccinated, rather than just mention that he was vaccinated. The vaccine is credited with keeping those who contract the virus after being fully inoculated alive and out of the hospital. Many, like Graham, report only mild symptoms.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

But, like many noted, Graham offered up no direct plea to get vaccinated.

Earlier Monday the CDC announced that 70% of eligible Americans have had at least one dose of the vaccine, but Republicans are the largest group who are refusing to get inoculated, thanks in large part to anti-vaxx disinformation coming from Fox News, other far right media outlets, and lies posted on social media.

Some used Graham’s tweets as an opportunity to explain that vaccinated or not the virus can be transmitted and that’s why masks are still necessary in most parts of the country.

This is why you’ve been asked to still wear a mask in Congress right now. https://t.co/7S2yfx7q4Z — ???? Lynda (She/Her) #Vaccinated ? (@privatelynda) August 2, 2021

So what I’m hearing is that: -we should be wearing masks even if vaccinated

-vaccines mean you aren’t going to get a worse version of the illness but you NEED to be carefully around unmasked unvaccinated colleagues (AHEM)

– having free healthcare for life must be nice https://t.co/pHKBV6Y3Lo — Geraldine (@everywhereist) August 2, 2021

Some felt he struck an appropriate tone:

Good messaging on the vaccine. https://t.co/wOnRRahsoj — Alexandra Sifferlin (@acsifferlin) August 2, 2021

This is the right message. https://t.co/2aTwSm27Kl — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) August 2, 2021

Others just blasted him for not going far enough and insisting others get vaccinated:

This statement about vaccination could have been a million times more forceful, but instead, Graham gives this half-assed, milquetoast vaccine endorsement. — S Frederick *Get Vaxxed* (@BlueVoter4All) August 2, 2021

Wow. Could you be just a little less guarded and hesitant with that vaccine endorsement there? Maybe say this on Fox News? Maybe tell your GOP colleagues to wear a mask? Otherwise go fuck yourself. https://t.co/hyk8qzJoTk — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 2, 2021

Tell your constituents to stop watching Fox News and get vaccinated. https://t.co/qJhkYkYhU7 — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) August 2, 2021

You forgot to add “I encourage all who have not been vaccinated to do so immediately.” — Melissa (@lissysvage) August 2, 2021

Right? Like how hard is it to type GO GET VACCINATED. — Royce (@VanillaRoyce) August 2, 2021

40% of your state is fully vaccinated. Imagine how many more people would have received the vaccine had you come out earlier in support of the COVID-19 vaccine, Senator. Do your job. https://t.co/57niZbTpZZ — Lulu Seikaly (@LuluForTexas) August 2, 2021

Since SC vaccination rate is only at 40%, your team and you should call your constituents to get vaccinated. That will be a good use of your quarantine time. — Penngalusa (@penngalusa) August 2, 2021

Please tell your state to get vaccinated — DR. KRUPALI ?? (@krupali) August 2, 2021