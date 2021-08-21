RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against InfoWars co-host Owen Shroyer in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Shroyer, who hosts a Web series on the conspiracy-driven network run by Alex Jones, is facing charges of “disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds,” according to Mother Jones.
In a new criminal complaint filed on Friday, August 20, the Justice Department detailed the charges Shroyer is facing. The complaint also included a number of videos and an image of an advertisement for Jan. 6 that featured a photo of Shroyer with Jones. Part of the complaint also mentions Jones.
The complaint reads:
“Shroyer marched to the U.S. Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the U.S. Capitol was breached. One video 5 depicted Shroyer marching with other individuals, leading a crowd of people in a “1776!” chant as the host of the Infowars show on which the video was streamed stated, “Alex Jones at this moment is leading the march toward the Capitol building.”
In the same video, Shroyer can be heard telling the crowd, “Today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it.”
The publication also reports:
“The complaint includes images of Shroyer in restricted areas, along with Jones. The images include one picture of Shroyer, near Jones, at the top of the stairs on the east side of the Capitol. This came after the crowd had pushed past police officers guarding the area.”
Following the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday, Shroyer addressed the criminal complaint on air. He admitted that he does plan to surrender to authorities on Monday, August 23, Buzzfeed reports.
“A couple hours ago, I was informed by my attorney that there is a warrant out for my arrest with allegations involving Jan. 6, and I will have to turn myself in Monday morning,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions, some I have answers to, some I don’t. I’m not going to be getting into more of this today on the air. And I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”
While Alex Jones has not been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, Mother Jones notes that the charges against Shroyer raise speculation about the possibility of him being charged in the near future. Since January, the DOJ has brought charges against more than 600 individuals in connection with the Capitol insurrection.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up the Capitol if Biden Did Not Resign Gets WMD Charge
North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared virtually before a judge Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol from his truck parked in front of the Library of Congress on Thursday if President Joe Biden did not resign.
Roseberry, who is believed to be 49 although told the court he is 51, was charged with threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction, and use or attempted use of an explosive device, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane.
The judge also ordered a competency hearing.
“The statute includes a threatened or attempted use of WMD,” says MSNBC legal analyst and law professor Joyce Vance, and “authorizes a sentence of up to life in prison.”
Roseberry told the judge he was on blood pressure medication and “mind mediocine,” but says he hasn’t taken medication in several days.
Roseberry says he doesn’t know the names of the medications.
Defense lawyer says Roseberry has a “diagnosis”
Roseberry says he’s unable to understand proceedings in court, without meds (some of this proceeding is about to be postponed)
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 20, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘What the Actual Hell? CNN’s John Avlon Unleashes on Mo Brooks for Support of Right-Wing Terrorist
Starting off CNN’s early show, host John Avlon read the statement released from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) after an alleged bomber threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol and Library of Congress Thursday.
When the five-hour stand-off had concluded, Brooks released a statement calling the man a terrorist, but then empathized with his strife.
“Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society,” wrote Brooks.
Avlon noted that Brooks was among those who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol. He told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”
“Look,” Avlon began, “what the actual hell? This is a member of Congress running for the Senate. Without knowing the facts, saying, ‘I don’t know the details,’ but my sympathies are with people who might have been motivated to possibly say they have a bomb to blow up where he works the heart of the Capitol — again?”
Brianna Keilar noted that it was alarming because there may be a constituency for the kind of sympathies Brooks is expressing and for domestic terrorism itself.
“If that’s not a screaming warning about a sickness in our politics where a politician already implicated for incitement, given what he said go and kick-ass on Capitol Hill, to see this and his first impulse is to put out a statement saying he doesn’t know all the details but he wants to sympathize with what he believes might be their impulse?” Avlon responded. “That is — we have crossed a line when politicians see political gain in praising people who say they want to blow up the place where they work.”
See the video below:
RELATED:
Prominent Senate Democrat Accuses Mo Brooks of ‘Taking the Side of the Bomber’
‘High Treason’: Congressman Labeled ‘Traitor’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for ‘Siding With’ DC MAGA Bomb Suspect
North Carolina Man Who Allegedly Demanded Biden Resign the Presidency and Threatened to Blow Up DC Is Captured
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘High Treason’: Congressman Labeled ‘Traitor’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for ‘Siding With’ DC MAGA Bomb Suspect
U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks, who is being sued for his role in helping to incite Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection, is now being labeled a “terrorist sympathizer” and a “domestic terrorist” after issuing a statement lending support to the man who allegedly threatened to unleash a massive car bomb loaded with $3000 of coin shrapnel to level two DC blocks on Thursday.
Congressman Brooks, an Alabama Republican who is also running for a U.S. Senate seat, minutes after the suspect was captured said, “generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society.”
Many feel he is siding with Floyd Ray Roseberry, the 49-year old registered Republican from North Carolina who allegedly sat in his truck parked by the Library of Congress and in a live Facebook video demanded President Joe Biden call him and resign the presidency.
“The way to stop Socialism’s march is for patriotic Americans to fight back in the 2022 and 2024 elections,” Brooks added, saying “America’s future is at risk.
Here’s how some are responding:
A man just threatened to blow up the Capitol and this is how a member of the United States House of Representatives responded:
“I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism, and its threat to liberty, freedom, and the very fabric of American society.” https://t.co/c3vJj9PqYk
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) August 19, 2021
Don’t be surprised that Mo Brooks is sympathizing with the Library of Congress terrorist Ray Roseberry.
He is a January 6th seditious traitor.
Be surprised he hasn’t been expelled.#ExpelBrookspic.twitter.com/SPpsha8NzI
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks wore body armor to the Jan. 6th “Stop the Steal” rally. He knows his supporters are a bunch of violent terrorists — and he’s clearly okay with it. https://t.co/FOIgvwGSvJ
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks doesn’t just support terrorism he encourages it.
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021
I’m so old I remember when it would have been considered a career-ending outrage, if not high treason, for a Congressman of either party to make a statement supporting a bomb threat against a federal building, as Rep. Mo Brooks just did. pic.twitter.com/J4AK9lQTld
— Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) August 19, 2021
Disgusting statement from the Republican congressman who also spoke at the Jan. 6 rally before the Capitol riot.
Mo Brooks says, regarding the man who claimed to have a bomb near the Library of Congress, that he “understand[s] citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism.” https://t.co/UkRDVqSC91
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks is a traitor. That’s it. That’s the tweet.
— Jon Cooper ?? (@joncoopertweets) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks American Taliban
— Chris Hahn (@ChristopherHahn) August 19, 2021
The reason why Mo Brooks is siding with the domestic terrorist, is because he *??* one.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 19, 2021
I feel fully justified right now calling @RepMoBrooks a low life terrorist pr-ck. When you publicly align with a domestic terrorist as he did today, his only acceptable next step should be resignation.
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) August 19, 2021
Member of Congress and 1/6 Seditionist @RepMoBrooks “understands” domestic terrorism. These are his people. Mark my words. Americans are going to get killed by these insurrectionists. pic.twitter.com/a88d7yUJEn
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) August 19, 2021
Mo Brooks should be in a prison cell for his role in the Jan 6th insurrection.
Now he’s sympathizing with a man who wanted to bomb Congress today. pic.twitter.com/Z0suWjlcK2
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 19, 2021
Wow… insurrectionist Rep. Mo Brooks on today’s attempted terrorist attack boils down to, “Violence is bad, but it’s the Democrats’ fault for being too Socialist. Fight back, patriots” pic.twitter.com/aToyZRMKCO
— Phil Arballo (@PhilArballo) August 19, 2021
What the actual fuck?
Reported ??
Mo Brooks is siding with terrorists, which further emboldens them to act again.
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) August 19, 2021
We always knew Rep. Mo Brooks is pro MAGA terrorist.
That’s the tweet.
— Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) August 19, 2021
I am confused about the new Republican Terrorism Caucus. Is Mo Brooks supporting Lauren Boebert & Matt Gaetz with the Taliban Caucus, or are #MAGAterrorists only domestic, #AmericaFirst terrorists#MAGAstan is so confusing
Help GOP? Is it #TalibanFirst with #MAGA2024 #GOP2022 https://t.co/hbQAAf0f4T
— Tomi T Ahonen (@tomiahonen) August 19, 2021
Related:
Mo Brooks Tries to Weasel Out of Insurrection Lawsuit by Telling Judge He’s ‘Never Smoked Tobacco’ or Cheated
