RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘She Failed the Country’: Fox News Host Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory to Explain Why Afghanistan Is Jill Biden’s Fault
Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy indirectly blamed First Lady Jill Biden for the chaos in Afghanistan following the U.S. military’s withdrawal.
“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” Campos-Duffy said on Sunday. “And yes, of course, the media and many people are saying… Susan Rice and Obama and maybe Valerie Jarrett.”
“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” she continued. “No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden.”
Campos-Duffy added: “And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband [Joe Biden] — to love her husband and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in. I think she failed the country as well.”
Watch the video from Fox News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday announced charges against InfoWars co-host Owen Shroyer in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Shroyer, who hosts a Web series on the conspiracy-driven network run by Alex Jones, is facing charges of “disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds,” according to Mother Jones.
In a new criminal complaint filed on Friday, August 20, the Justice Department detailed the charges Shroyer is facing. The complaint also included a number of videos and an image of an advertisement for Jan. 6 that featured a photo of Shroyer with Jones. Part of the complaint also mentions Jones.
The complaint reads:
“Shroyer marched to the U.S. Capitol from the Ellipse shortly before the U.S. Capitol was breached. One video 5 depicted Shroyer marching with other individuals, leading a crowd of people in a “1776!” chant as the host of the Infowars show on which the video was streamed stated, “Alex Jones at this moment is leading the march toward the Capitol building.”
In the same video, Shroyer can be heard telling the crowd, “Today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it.”
The publication also reports:
“The complaint includes images of Shroyer in restricted areas, along with Jones. The images include one picture of Shroyer, near Jones, at the top of the stairs on the east side of the Capitol. This came after the crowd had pushed past police officers guarding the area.”
Following the Justice Department’s announcement on Friday, Shroyer addressed the criminal complaint on air. He admitted that he does plan to surrender to authorities on Monday, August 23, Buzzfeed reports.
“A couple hours ago, I was informed by my attorney that there is a warrant out for my arrest with allegations involving Jan. 6, and I will have to turn myself in Monday morning,” he said. “There’s a lot of questions, some I have answers to, some I don’t. I’m not going to be getting into more of this today on the air. And I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am.”
While Alex Jones has not been charged in connection with the Capitol riots, Mother Jones notes that the charges against Shroyer raise speculation about the possibility of him being charged in the near future. Since January, the DOJ has brought charges against more than 600 individuals in connection with the Capitol insurrection.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up the Capitol if Biden Did Not Resign Gets WMD Charge
North Carolina registered Republican Floyd Ray Roseberry appeared virtually before a judge Friday after he allegedly threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol from his truck parked in front of the Library of Congress on Thursday if President Joe Biden did not resign.
Roseberry, who is believed to be 49 although told the court he is 51, was charged with threatening the use of a weapon of mass destruction, and use or attempted use of an explosive device, according to NBC4 Washington Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane.
The judge also ordered a competency hearing.
“The statute includes a threatened or attempted use of WMD,” says MSNBC legal analyst and law professor Joyce Vance, and “authorizes a sentence of up to life in prison.”
Roseberry told the judge he was on blood pressure medication and “mind mediocine,” but says he hasn’t taken medication in several days.
Roseberry says he doesn’t know the names of the medications.
Defense lawyer says Roseberry has a “diagnosis”
Roseberry says he’s unable to understand proceedings in court, without meds (some of this proceeding is about to be postponed)
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 20, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘What the Actual Hell? CNN’s John Avlon Unleashes on Mo Brooks for Support of Right-Wing Terrorist
Starting off CNN’s early show, host John Avlon read the statement released from Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) after an alleged bomber threatened to blow up the U.S. Capitol and Library of Congress Thursday.
When the five-hour stand-off had concluded, Brooks released a statement calling the man a terrorist, but then empathized with his strife.
“Although this terrorist’s motivation is not yet publicly known, and generally speaking, I understand citizenry anger directed at dictatorial Socialism and its threat to liberty, freedom and the very fabric of American society,” wrote Brooks.
Avlon noted that Brooks was among those who spoke at the Jan. 6 rally ahead of the attack on the Capitol. He told the crowd to “start taking down names and kicking ass.”
“Look,” Avlon began, “what the actual hell? This is a member of Congress running for the Senate. Without knowing the facts, saying, ‘I don’t know the details,’ but my sympathies are with people who might have been motivated to possibly say they have a bomb to blow up where he works the heart of the Capitol — again?”
Brianna Keilar noted that it was alarming because there may be a constituency for the kind of sympathies Brooks is expressing and for domestic terrorism itself.
“If that’s not a screaming warning about a sickness in our politics where a politician already implicated for incitement, given what he said go and kick-ass on Capitol Hill, to see this and his first impulse is to put out a statement saying he doesn’t know all the details but he wants to sympathize with what he believes might be their impulse?” Avlon responded. “That is — we have crossed a line when politicians see political gain in praising people who say they want to blow up the place where they work.”
See the video below:
RELATED:
Prominent Senate Democrat Accuses Mo Brooks of ‘Taking the Side of the Bomber’
‘High Treason’: Congressman Labeled ‘Traitor’ and ‘Terrorist Sympathizer’ for ‘Siding With’ DC MAGA Bomb Suspect
North Carolina Man Who Allegedly Demanded Biden Resign the Presidency and Threatened to Blow Up DC Is Captured
Trending
- News3 days ago
Texas Republican Blames ‘African Americans Who Have Not Been Vaccinated’ for State’s COVID Crisis
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Fox News Blasted for Claiming ‘No Word on Possible Motive’ of DC MAGA Bomb Suspect Who Demanded Biden Resign
- News2 days ago
Unvaccinated? Better Check to See if Your Health Insurance Will Cover All of Your COVID Costs
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘What the Actual Hell? CNN’s John Avlon Unleashes on Mo Brooks for Support of Right-Wing Terrorist
- News1 day ago
‘Stay the Hell Out of Fulton County’: Georgia Official Issues Warning to Marjorie Taylor Greene on CNN
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Blow Up the Capitol if Biden Did Not Resign Gets WMD Charge
- News2 days ago
Biden Hits Back as Florida GOP Defunds Schools That Mask Up: ‘We Will Do Everything We Can’ to Protect Teachers
- PARTY OVER COUNTRY2 days ago
Top Democrat Blasts Ted Cruz With Afghanistan Blame: ‘Dozens of Key National Security Positions Are Vacant’