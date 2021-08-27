RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Far Right Pastor Freakout: Claims ‘Vaccines Are Gonna Quit Working’ Until America ‘Repents’ for LGBTQ Rights and Abortion
Radical right-wing pastor Shane Vaughn used his livestream broadcast Monday night to falsely declare that COVID-19 vaccines are not working because, he claimed, the United States is under God’s judgment for tolerating reproductive freedom and LGBTQ rights.
“I’m going to tell you what God told me to tell you,” Vaughn said. “They’ve got variants coming that ain’t no vaccine going to work for. This nation is under the judgment of God. And I want to tell you something right now: They’re already admitting that the vaccine is alarmingly not working. Alarmingly! They’re alarmed at what they’re seeing. Do you know why? Because America, you’re making a huge mistake.”
Vaughn then read from Isaiah 31, in which God told the Israelites not to look to Egypt for help but rather to rely on God. Vaughn said the same principle must apply today.
“Woe unto them that go down to Egypt—which is the enemies of God—for help; to their pharmacia doctors and the ones that don’t even believe in our God,” Vaughn bellowed. “You’re running, where’s the next vaccine? Can I get another one? Can I get that second shot? The third one? Does anybody got the fourth? I need a fifth one, please.”
“Why would you go begging them for their help?” he continued. “They have nothing that’s gonna help my judgment that is coming upon this nation. The only help for the child of God in this hour is the shed blood of the Lord Jesus Christ, Yeshua the Messiah. You better learn that—and you better learn it fast—or you’re gonna chase vaccines until there ain’t no vaccines left. I don’t care if you got one. Go for it. God bless you if that’s your choice. But I’m telling you if that’s where your faith is, you’re going to be in for a big disappointment. God is going to force you to look to him. These vaccines are gonna quit working on every corner until this nation falls to her knees and repents for dead babies and repents for the sodomy of this nation!”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
Far Right Wing Christian Evangelist Dangerously Preaches ‘You Don’t Have to Wear the Mask – You Got Jesus’
Far right wing preacher and televangelist Joshua Feuerstein dangerously declared to fellow pastors and followers they don’t need to wear face masks or get vaccinated to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus pandemic because they have Jesus.
“You don’t have to wear the mask, you got Jesus. You don’t need the vaccine, you got Jesus,” said Feuerstein, appearing on the new extreme right streaming service Real America’s Voice, which also hosts far right personalities like former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis.
Religion does not protect anyone from exposure to the deadly coronavirus and contracting COVID-19. To date, 633,116 Americans have died from the disease, far more than any country on the planet.
Feuerstein became famous in 2015 for his opposition to same-sex marriage but especially for declaring that “Starbucks hates Jesus,” after the coffee giant decided to produce solid red cups for the Christmas Season, instead of ones with Christian religious symbols or other Christmas-themed images.
The far right preacher is also tied to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Newsweek reported in April on an Insider.com documentary revealing Feuerstein had been “flown out to Washington for the ‘stop the steal’ protests in a private jet owned by fanatical pro-Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.”
He and another evangelical Christian pastor “pumped up protesters in speeches the day before the rally by declaring ‘war’ against ‘leftists’ and anybody else who opposed Trump’s failed attempt to reverse the November presidential election.”
Watch Feuerstein, via Right Wing Watch:
Radical right-wing preacher Joshua Feuerstein tells Christians “you don’t have to wear the mask, you got Jesus. You don’t need the vaccine, you got Jesus.” pic.twitter.com/AwfBigYsS5
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) August 9, 2021
‘Just Get the Shot!’: CNN Reporter Exasperated by Anti-Vaxx Pastor’s Logic-Free Rants
CNN reporter Gary Tuchman grew exasperated on Tuesday when he interviewed an anti-vaccination pastor who filed a lawsuit asking the United States Supreme Court to overturn pandemic restrictions that do not currently exist in his state.
Tuchman traveled up to Maine to talk with Pastor Kevin Graves of the Calvary Church of Central Maine, who was defiant in his insistence that he would not make his congregants wear masks and would not get vaccinated against the deadly virus that has killed more than 600,000 Americans.
When Tuchman asked him why Graves had not been vaccinated, he replied that “I have more confidence in my immune system than in this experimental protocol.”
“Why do you have confidence in your immune system?” Tuchman asked. “How do you know you’re not going to spread this to someone else and they’re going to die from it?”
“That’s true of the so-called vaccine,” Graves replied, despite the fact that the vaccine is not a highly contagious virus that can be easily spread at mass gatherings.
“With all due respect, it’s not a so-called vaccine,” Tuchman shot back. “This is an amazing vaccine… It’s a shame. Just get the shot!”
“I do not have confidence in the shot,” Graves said.
Watch the video below.
Texas Man Sets House on Fire After Concluding the Family Living There Didn’t Follow the Bible
Philip Daniel Mills is behind bars Sunday after setting a house on fire for Jesus, reported KTSM News.
Like the story of Cain and Abel, the 40-year-old man set fire to an El Paso home on the West Side, killing his own brother.
“An affidavit written by an EPPD detective says Mills allegedly admitted to setting the house on fire. And, in a recorded statement, claimed to have used gasoline from a weed eater to fuel the fire,” said the report.
The gas was poured on a sofa in the living room and a cloth that was on fire was then put on the gas-soaked couch, police reports explain.
“Once the sofa caught on fire, he walked outside the house and waited to see if his mother or brother would go outside, but they didn’t,” the affidavit reads. “The defendant advised that he waited outside the residence with large rocks in his hands in the event that both his brother and mother had made it out the burning residence.”
A neighbor told reporters that Mills was “troublesome.”
“He was bad news. All he would do was sit out there and drink and smoke, and I noticed he was back to his old routine,” the neighbor, Roger Torres, told KTSM.
“The affidavit claims Mills caused the fire because he was upset with his brother and mother because they did not follow the Bible,” said the report. “The document states Mills intentionally broke a television in the living room, and threatened to burn the house down.”
“He intentionally broke the television located in the living room because he needed to ‘purge the home from ‘evil,” Mills allegedly told police. “The defendant state that he left the residence and allowed his mother to be in a ‘happy place’ throughout the day and waited for both his mother and brother to go to bed, before starting the fire.”
His mother, 82, is still alive but in the hospital in Lubbock with burns.
The neighbor expressed his own guilt for not calling the police on Mills before the fire. He said maybe they could have done something that would have stopped this fire from happening.
Mills was told by police that his brother died and his mother was injured.
“The defendant then laughed and advised the investigators that he was shocked that both his mother and brother did not perish and called it a ‘failed attempt,'” the documents showed.
Read the full report at KTSM.com. See the video report below:
