'TOTALITARIAN'
‘We’re in Marxist Territory’: Gaetz, Gohmert, and Greene Outraged for Being Blocked From Visiting Jan. 6 Defendants
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) staged a press conference immediately after being denied entry to a corrections facility allegedly holding defendants facing charges related to the January 6 insurrection.
“We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated,” Congressman Gohmert declared for the cameras.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) after this ridiculous, see-through, political theater stunt to get into the corrections facility holding January 6th prisoners:
“We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated.” pic.twitter.com/gRvIg47wd1
— The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2021
The three far right Republicans delivered their remarks after a guard told them they were “trespassing” and “obstructing entrance into this facility.”
TRESPASSING: GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz are denied entry to a corrections facility holding January 6th prisoners. pic.twitter.com/DCxUkvamzC
— The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2021
The videos above come from the far right website Right Side Broadcasting Network, which falsely deems the defendants “political prisoners” in its chyrons.
As the members of Congress spoke two protestors held up signs reading: “Where is due process” and “Free Biden’s political prisoners,” which is rhetoric similar to that made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- MAGA IS A HATE GROUP1 day ago
MAGA Cult Member Leaves Homophobic, Racist, Profanity-Laden Voicemail for DC Police Officer as He Testified
- 'TRAITORS AND RAPISTS SIT DOWN'2 days ago
Gaetz Hastily Escorted Out of Press Conference as Reporter Repeatedly Asks: ‘Are You a Pedophile?’
- 'BETRAY THEIR OATH OF OFFICE'2 days ago
Watch: DC Police Officer Angrily Berates Elected Republicans as ‘Disgraceful!’ for Downplaying Jan. 6 Attacks
- GROW UP1 day ago
GOP Congressman Has Mask Meltdown on House Floor: ‘Shut This Place Down!’
- News2 days ago
‘It’s What Stupid People Do’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Burns Kevin McCarthy for ‘Childish’ Games
- BACK THE BLUE?2 days ago
CNN’s Jake Tapper: Why Aren’t National Police Unions ‘Speaking Out on Behalf’ of Capitol Cops?
- 'THAT DAY IN THE WHITE HOUSE'2 days ago
Liz Cheney Makes Clear She’s Targeting Trump in January 6 Select Committee Opening Remarks
- 'PARTY OF DIVISION'1 day ago
GOP Candidates Unveil ‘Shameful’ New MAGA-Like ‘Dog Whistle’ They’ll Use to Scare White Voters in 2024