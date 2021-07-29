‘We’re in Marxist Territory’: Gaetz, Gohmert, and Greene Outraged for Being Blocked From Visiting Jan. 6 Defendants

U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) staged a press conference immediately after being denied entry to a corrections facility allegedly holding defendants facing charges related to the January 6 insurrection.

“We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated,” Congressman Gohmert declared for the cameras.

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) after this ridiculous, see-through, political theater stunt to get into the corrections facility holding January 6th prisoners: “We’re in totalitarian, Marxist territory here. This is the way third-world people get treated.” pic.twitter.com/gRvIg47wd1 — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2021

The three far right Republicans delivered their remarks after a guard told them they were “trespassing” and “obstructing entrance into this facility.”

TRESPASSING: GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert, and Matt Gaetz are denied entry to a corrections facility holding January 6th prisoners. pic.twitter.com/DCxUkvamzC — The Recount (@therecount) July 29, 2021

The videos above come from the far right website Right Side Broadcasting Network, which falsely deems the defendants “political prisoners” in its chyrons.

As the members of Congress spoke two protestors held up signs reading: “Where is due process” and “Free Biden’s political prisoners,” which is rhetoric similar to that made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.