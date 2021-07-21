WHAM!
Pelosi Swats Away McCarthy’s Attack by Saying ‘You Mistake Me for Somebody Who Would Care’ – Internet Cheers
Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans have been attacking the Democrats – and especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi – all afternoon, after she refused to allow two of his nominees onto the Special Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks.
At one point Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of those booted from the committee, claimed Democrats were to blame for the 1/6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
McCarthy is now accusing Speaker Pelosi of “playing politics,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. McCarthy, within minutes of Pelosi announcing the two Republicans could not join the Committee, pulled all his nominees.
The Speaker was asked about McCarthy’s “playing politics” attack.
“Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.” Pelosi told PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.
Pelosi when I asked her about McCarthy's blast that she is playing politics with Jan 6 committee – a classic: "Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that."
— Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 21, 2021
Many on social media applauded Pelosi’s response, with some showing it reminded them of when she smacked down President Donald Trump.
Oh Kev. Get a clue who you’re dealing with. @SpeakerPelosi is a BOSS😎 pic.twitter.com/0TdO6EdLEq
— The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 21, 2021
— Madhura Prasad (@ladyquixotic) July 21, 2021
— Arriadna 🗳💙🇺🇸 (@Arriadna) July 21, 2021
I fucking love her
— Laurel K (@laurelk229) July 21, 2021
God I love her.
— CathyO (@cathyob1) July 21, 2021
— Mary Dell Jenkins (@Mary2Dell) July 21, 2021
— khearts🇺🇸🇨🇦 🧢👫#ForHumanity @ 🏡 (@krazyheartss) July 21, 2021
‘Queen of Shade’: Pelosi Applauded for Trolling Trump as ‘Twice-Impeached Florida Retiree’
The internet is applauding Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for a rare, biting take-down of Donald Trump.
In a press release criticizing the former president the Speaker refers to him as a “Twice-impeached Florida retiree.”
She also criticizes him for “decrying how rioters ‘are being treated unbelievably unfairly’ now that they are facing legal consequences for their actions. The “rioters” of course are the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an attempted coup determined to overturn a free and fair election.
To date, the Dept. of Justice has charged more than 500 people in the insurrection.
Social media erupted with glee for the Speaker’s rare trolling of Trump.
Well played, Nancy!
— Elizabeth Conklin (@econklin4) July 8, 2021
“Twice impeached Florida retiree” is the greatest thing I’ve ever heard.
Thank you, Speaker’s Press Office.
— Trent Capelli ?? (@TrentCapelli) July 8, 2021
Speaker Pelosi called Trump a "twice-impeached Florida retiree"….the Queen of shade!! ?????? pic.twitter.com/ejwQ98nbUN
— Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) July 8, 2021
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree"!! ? pic.twitter.com/TM8NdkcHTo
— Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonsSpeaking) July 8, 2021
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree"
I love Nancy Pelosi ???????
— Mrs. Brightside akaMelissa (@akaLylania) July 8, 2021
Nancy on fire. ???twice impeached Florida retiree! High five paws Speaker.
— Feral el Feroz (@FeralelFeroz) July 8, 2021
The shade is absolutely blinding.
— Again with this shit? (@ornery_person) July 8, 2021
Damn, that's gonna leave a mark.
"Twice-impeached Florida retiree" pic.twitter.com/n5jwRvBwNG
— T Karney (@pecunium) July 8, 2021
x
Pelosi described Trump as “twice impeached Florida retiree”! She is the best at casting shade!
— Grandma Grit ? (@grandmagrit) July 8, 2021
TIFR: Twice-Impeached Florida Retiree
— Democracy's my jam (@BlueGirlRules1) July 8, 2021
I love Nancy??????
— Joy Cook (@JoyOR235) July 8, 2021
Biden Expertly Takes a Swipe at Manchin and Sinema Who ‘Vote More With My Republican Friends’
President Joe Biden on Tuesday took an apparent swipe at two of the most conservative Democrats who are blocking critical parts of his agenda, Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
“June should be a month of action on Capitol Hill,” President Biden said, speaking in Tulsa to honor the 100th anniversary of the racist Tulsa massacre.
“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?” the President noted, referring to passing the For the People Act to protect voting rights.
“Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends,” the President noted.
For those looking at this year’s votes, that’s not exactly accurate, but during the last administration both Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema voted with President Donald Trump 50.4% of the time, per FiveThirtyEight.
Sen. Manchin has specifically stated he will not vote to support the For the People Act and both Senators have made clear under no circumstances will they support killing the filibuster, which is seen as the only way to advance Biden’s agenda, including on voting rights.
Watch:
Biden: …with two members of the Senate that vote more with my Republican friends pic.twitter.com/XxlQ7WdrFA
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 1, 2021
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki once again was challenged by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who regularly tries to create news, often by leaning into right wing conspiracy theories, as he did on Thursday.
“House Republicans are claiming that they have ‘significant circumstantial evidence’ that COVID-19 originated in a lab,” Doocy told Psaki, hewing to Fox News and right wing talking points. “Has the White House seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not, originate in a lab?”
Psaki appeared unconcerned with Doocy’s latest attempt to make headlines, and stuck to her usual role of educator when speaking to the Fox News reporter.
“Well I think first I would caution you against disproving a negative there, which is never the responsible approach in our view when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the United States.”
Psaki went on to address Doocy’s question directly.
“I will say that our view continues to be there needs to be an independent, transparent investigation and that needs to happen with the cooperation and data provided from the Chinese government. We don’t have enough information at this point to make an assessment,” she added.
Watch:
Doocy: Has the WH seen any circumstantial evidence that it did not originate from a lab?
Psaki: I would caution you against disproving a negative… when it comes to getting to the bottom of the root causes of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people in the US pic.twitter.com/qYzrAuapKa
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2021
