Pelosi Swats Away McCarthy’s Attack by Saying ‘You Mistake Me for Somebody Who Would Care’ – Internet Cheers

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans have been attacking the Democrats – and especially Speaker Nancy Pelosi – all afternoon, after she refused to allow two of his nominees onto the Special Select Committee on the January 6 Attacks.

At one point Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), one of those booted from the committee, claimed Democrats were to blame for the 1/6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy is now accusing Speaker Pelosi of “playing politics,” according to Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman. McCarthy, within minutes of Pelosi announcing the two Republicans could not join the Committee, pulled all his nominees.

The Speaker was asked about McCarthy’s “playing politics” attack.

“Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.” Pelosi told PBS Newshour’s Lisa Desjardins.

Pelosi when I asked her about McCarthy’s blast that she is playing politics with Jan 6 committee – a classic: “Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that.” — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 21, 2021

Many on social media applauded Pelosi’s response, with some showing it reminded them of when she smacked down President Donald Trump.

Oh Kev. Get a clue who you’re dealing with. @SpeakerPelosi is a BOSS😎 pic.twitter.com/0TdO6EdLEq — The Resistor Sister®️♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 21, 2021

