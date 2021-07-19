LOGIC MUCH?
‘Maybe You Have That Information to Provide?’: Jen Psaki Expertly Dismantles Reporter’s Pro-Trump Anti-Vaxx Claim
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday politely explained to a reporter insisting anti-vaxx Trump voters are refusing to get inoculated because the former president allegedly did not get enough “credit” for the vaccine.
The reporter wanted to know if the White House would “consider highlighting or acknowledging, in a greater way,” Trump’s “role in creating the vaccines,” as a means “to assure the rural voters who still support President Trump and are hesitant to get the vaccine.”
Psaki was not buying the reporter’s claims, which did not appear to be based on any facts.
“Do you have data to suggest that that’s the issue that’s preventing people from getting vaccinated?” she calmly asked.
The reporter, refusing to let go of a losing argument, offered that, “the communities that have the lowest vaccination rates did seem to vote for President Trump.”
Again, Psaki was unconvinced, and decided to give a lesson in basic logic.
“Okay, but I what I’m asking you is if information related to whether or not the former president got credit is leading people not to get vaccinated, or is it information like ‘microchips in vaccines,’ and it causing fertility issues, causing health issues, because you’re drawing a few conclusions there that I haven’t seen in data but maybe you have that information to provide?”
“I think it’s just it’s an issue,” the reporter continued. “I mean I think it’s a common sense that these are people who supported him. These are people who are hesitant to get vaccinated. I don’t think it takes a lot to draw the conclusion.”
It actually does, and Psaki was not going to go along with the demand that the Biden administration hand Trump unearned credit for developing the vaccine.
“Our objective is to ensure all Americans will get vaccinated, that would be of course, we love that, Democrats, Republicans, independents, It’s not a political issue to us the virus does not look at people’s party affiliation, we recognize that the President’s going to govern for all people. What I’m conveying to you is you’re jumping to a few conclusions that I don’t think data backs up in terms of what the impacts are and what we’re seeing is that misinformation, traveling in a range of means, whether it’s social media platforms some forms of media, some elected officials, is having the biggest factor as it relates to individuals not getting vaccinated because people don’t have access to accurate information, go ahead.
Watch:
Psaki: What I’m asking you is if information related to whether or not the former President got credit is leading people not to get vaccinated… pic.twitter.com/M82veiA7sf
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Investigation Debunks His Allegations of Fraud in Arizona
- News2 days ago
‘Its Time to Move on’: Trump Voters at 2024 Kick-Off Event Want Him to Stay Out of the Race
- SURE3 days ago
Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Off to Australia for Reality TV ‘Work Commitment’
- News2 days ago
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
- CASHING IN1 day ago
Trump Insiders Blasted for ‘Monday Morning Bravery’ After Enabling the Former President’s Four Years of Chaos
- INSURRECTION ACT OR ACTOR?5 hours ago
Trump Says His Only Regret as President Was Not Deploying the US Military to Attack Black Lives Matter Protestors
- 'LIVING IN A CULT'8 hours ago
‘This Cult Continues to Kill’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump and His ‘Evil Allies’ on Fox News
- News7 hours ago
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans