CRIME
‘Juries Hate Rich Tax Cheats’: Legal Experts Say Trump Org Did ‘Exactly What Corporations Are Not Supposed to Do’
“I think the Trump Org could be dead…may be the biggest real estate corp bankruptcy in history”
The Trump Organization was charged with 15 felony counts Thursday in what federal prosecutors allege was a 15-year long “sweeping and audacious illegal payments scheme” to compensate executives “to help them avoid paying taxes,” as The New York Times reports.
Despite the Trump Organization’s pre-indictment claims the charges would be minimal, legal experts say they are far from it.
“The 15-count indictment, which charged the Trump Organization with committing a scheme to defraud, criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records, accused the company of a long-running conspiracy to help executives, including Mr. Weisselberg, evade taxes on perks and bonuses while at the same time decreasing the company’s own tax obligations,” The Times explains.
Prosecutors Thursday filed charges against both the Trump Organization and its Chief Financial Officer, Allen Weisselberg, who appears in this video earlier today in handcuffs:
Here we go pic.twitter.com/ZWiVCc8kKy
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2021
Legal experts are reading the indictment and applying their knowledge to the case.
Former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, who was fired by then-President Donald Trump, says, “I’m not optimistic that Weisselberg will flip but I am optimistic he’ll be convicted.”
“The law is fairly clear on what is income & what is taxable. He’s a sophisticated executive; mistake is implausible. The company booked much of it as income. And juries hate rich tax cheats.”
Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted his agreement:
Seconded https://t.co/Uw7R7vLJyC
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2021
Moss also says what prosecutors alleged the Trump Organization did “is exactly what corporations are not supposed to do.”
This indictment is no small thing, and the pre-emptive PR efforts to minimize it were unwise. This was a longtime conspiracy to defraud tax authorities and falsify records. This is exactly what corporations are not supposed to do.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 1, 2021
Professor of Taxation at NYU Law School Daniel Shaviro says after discovering this level of tax fraud you would have to repeal all taxes rather than choose to not prosecute for them.
I’ve read the Weisselberg indictment. If we take its assertions as true, this is no ticky-tack, or foot fault, or debatable case of tax fraud. You might as well repeal the federal, state, and city income taxes as discover this sort of conduct and not prosecute it.
— Daniel Shaviro (@DanielShaviro) July 1, 2021
NYU Law Professor, a former Special Counsel at the Dept. of Defense, asks, where are the feds?
❗️❗️
The Trump Organization-Weisselberg Indictment alleges a FEDERAL tax fraud scheme.
Charges are serious and documented enough, and DA believes can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, so question is:
Where is the Garland Justice Department/IRS?
Are the feds coming next? https://t.co/zWgEKC8pnJ pic.twitter.com/8pVjmKkTrx
— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) July 1, 2021
Former New York Times investigative reporter who covered corporate insider trading and other financial topics says “if even the smallest bit of this case is true, I think the Trump Org could be dead.”
…in fact, if even the smallest bit of this case is true, I think the Trump Org could be dead. It’s complicated, but it primarily pertains to the 12th count of the indictment.
Taking this a step at a time: Like most real estate companies, the Trump Org is horribly illiquid…2
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 1, 2021
“He *needed* the presidency to survive financially. I have always believed, that is why he is so desperate to keep it,” Eichenwald adds, “because if he was president, he could hit up the Russians, Saudis, etc to bail him out. Now, with him toxic and a threat to the country, those nations know that any secret payments they make to him run a huge risk of being discovered.”
He also says this “may be the biggest real estate corp bankruptcy in history.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Ex-Trump Org VP Recounts Being Told to Cook the Books to Reimburse for ‘Ridiculous’ Expenses
Former Trump Organization Vice President Barbara Res on Thursday revealed one story from her time at the company that echoes some of the allegations in the 15 count indictment against the company and CFO Allen Weisselberg.
Barbara Res was interviewed on Thursday by MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber.
“The first time I started working for Trump, one of the first things I encountered was, I was checking expenses of one of our top employees and they were ridiculous. Where did they come from?” she wondered.
She said she challenged the expenses, but he said they were real. So she said she wasn’t signing off.
“And finally, told me, Trump told me to just come up with just so much, I forget the amount, a thousand dollars a week or whatever it was in expenses, maybe not that much back then, and they’ll be paid,” she recounted. “And they’ll be off the books.”
Watch:
CRIME
Trump Organization and Longtime CFO Criminally Indicted by Grand Jury: Report
A Manhattan grand jury has criminally indicted The Trump Organization and its longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, according to CNBC and The Washington Post.
The Post calls this indictment “the first from prosecutors probing the former president’s business dealings,” and says Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday morning.
“The indictments against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges against them unclear. Earlier Wednesday, people familiar with the case said the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Bill Cosby Will Be a Free Man Thanks to Deal Made by a Local Prosecutor Who Later Became Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer
Bill Cosby will be released from prison today despite his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and a 2019 verdict that upheld that ruling. On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction on a technicality, and barred him from further prosecution.
“Bill Cosby has been publicly accused of raping, drugging, coercing or sexually assaulting as many as 60 women in all since 1965,” The Wrap reported in 2018. USA Today that year published a “complete list of the 60 Bill Cosby accusers and their reactions to his prison sentence.”
In 2005 Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Bruce Castor reached a deal with Bill Cosby, essentially forcing him to reveal information that could allow him to lose a civil lawsuit. In exchange, Castor claims, he promised Cosby he would not be prosecuted.
That deal was never put in writing and previous courts rejected it.
Today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepted it, and freed Cosby.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Castor “induced Cosby into making those incriminating comments in a civil case by promising him that his statements wouldn’t be used in a parallel criminal case. Later, a different prosecutor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, broke that deal and used those comment to prosecute him — a violation of Cosby’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. The court said Steele was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby,” The Washington Post reports.
Castor in February of 2021 became one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, as many will remember:
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
The previous prosecutor? Bruce Castor aka Trump’s second impeachment defense attorney: pic.twitter.com/IuWrlUc0tF
— The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2021
MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains some of the details, notes “no one’s saying he didn’t do it,” and adds “people will be justifiably outraged.”
WATCH: Ari Melber breaks down the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision overturning Bill Cosby’s conviction. #MTPDaily @AriMelber: “The Court today is not saying Cosby didn’t do it. The Court is saying he reached a deal never to be charged for it.” pic.twitter.com/5duHYD63Wx
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 30, 2021
The Washington Post notes that Castor not only “declined to charge Cosby in 2005 after a Temple University employee accused him of sexual misconduct,” he “advanced a rather novel legal theory that his decision not to prosecute was somehow also binding on future prosecutions, and thus Cosby couldn’t be charged in the case.”
Cosby’s team called Castor as a witness, and Castor claimed there was just such a secret deal in place, despite there having been no mention of it in his news release announcing his decision.
“Mr. Cosby was not getting prosecuted at all — ever — as far as I was concerned,” Castor said. “My belief was that I had the power to make such a statement.”
Castor added: “I made a judgment as the sovereign representing the commonwealth not to prosecute Cosby. I was the only person in Pennsylvania who had the power to make that decision, and I made it.”
Former U.S. Attorney, now MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade weighs in:
This in no way exonerates Cosby from his monstrous crimes, but due process matters. A prosecutor can’t promise not to charge him, induce reliance on the promise and then use his subsequent statements to charge him. Blame former DA & Trump atty Bruce Castor https://t.co/d7K198sIUm
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 30, 2021
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘Vogue Is a Joke!’: Conservatives Furious First Lady Jill Biden Is on the Cover of Top Fashion Magazine
- News2 days ago
Slur-Spewing Alabama Teacher Resigns After Video of Racist and Anti-LGBTQ Meltdown Goes Viral
- 'IT'S A JOKE'2 days ago
‘It’s a Failure’: Arizona Audit Appears to Be Backfiring on GOP – and Could Come Back to Haunt Them at the Ballot Box
- FASCISM2 days ago
House GOP Whip Denies ‘Knowing Anything About’ Republican Congressman Fundraising With Antisemitic White Nationalist
- News2 days ago
NSA Embarrasses Tucker Carlson: Fox Host Is Making ‘Untrue’ Allegations – We Don’t Even Operate Domestically
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Guns for Hire?: GOP Governor Accused of ‘Renting’ Out South Dakota’s National Guard Troops as For-Profit ‘Mercenaries’
- News2 days ago
Hard Right MAGA-Loving Senate Candidate’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Caused by His Girlfriend, His Finance Manager: Report