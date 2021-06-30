CRIME
Trump Organization and Longtime CFO Criminally Indicted by Grand Jury: Report
A Manhattan grand jury has criminally indicted The Trump Organization and its longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, according to CNBC and The Washington Post.
The Post calls this indictment “the first from prosecutors probing the former president’s business dealings,” and says Weisselberg is expected to turn himself in to authorities Thursday morning.
“The indictments against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, will remain sealed until Thursday afternoon, leaving the specific charges against them unclear. Earlier Wednesday, people familiar with the case said the charges were related to allegations of unpaid taxes on benefits for Trump Organization executives.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Bill Cosby Will Be a Free Man Thanks to Deal Made by a Local Prosecutor Who Later Became Trump’s Impeachment Lawyer
Bill Cosby will be released from prison today despite his 2018 conviction on three counts of aggravated indecent assault and a 2019 verdict that upheld that ruling. On Wednesday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction on a technicality, and barred him from further prosecution.
“Bill Cosby has been publicly accused of raping, drugging, coercing or sexually assaulting as many as 60 women in all since 1965,” The Wrap reported in 2018. USA Today that year published a “complete list of the 60 Bill Cosby accusers and their reactions to his prison sentence.”
In 2005 Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Bruce Castor reached a deal with Bill Cosby, essentially forcing him to reveal information that could allow him to lose a civil lawsuit. In exchange, Castor claims, he promised Cosby he would not be prosecuted.
That deal was never put in writing and previous courts rejected it.
Today the Pennsylvania Supreme Court accepted it, and freed Cosby.
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Castor “induced Cosby into making those incriminating comments in a civil case by promising him that his statements wouldn’t be used in a parallel criminal case. Later, a different prosecutor, District Attorney Kevin Steele, broke that deal and used those comment to prosecute him — a violation of Cosby’s Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination. The court said Steele was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge Cosby,” The Washington Post reports.
Castor in February of 2021 became one of President Donald Trump’s impeachment lawyers, as many will remember:
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby’s conviction after finding an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.
The previous prosecutor? Bruce Castor aka Trump’s second impeachment defense attorney: pic.twitter.com/IuWrlUc0tF
— The Recount (@therecount) June 30, 2021
MSNBC’s Ari Melber explains some of the details, notes “no one’s saying he didn’t do it,” and adds “people will be justifiably outraged.”
WATCH: Ari Melber breaks down the Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision overturning Bill Cosby’s conviction. #MTPDaily @AriMelber: “The Court today is not saying Cosby didn’t do it. The Court is saying he reached a deal never to be charged for it.” pic.twitter.com/5duHYD63Wx
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 30, 2021
The Washington Post notes that Castor not only “declined to charge Cosby in 2005 after a Temple University employee accused him of sexual misconduct,” he “advanced a rather novel legal theory that his decision not to prosecute was somehow also binding on future prosecutions, and thus Cosby couldn’t be charged in the case.”
Cosby’s team called Castor as a witness, and Castor claimed there was just such a secret deal in place, despite there having been no mention of it in his news release announcing his decision.
“Mr. Cosby was not getting prosecuted at all — ever — as far as I was concerned,” Castor said. “My belief was that I had the power to make such a statement.”
Castor added: “I made a judgment as the sovereign representing the commonwealth not to prosecute Cosby. I was the only person in Pennsylvania who had the power to make that decision, and I made it.”
Former U.S. Attorney, now MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst and University of Michigan law professor Barbara McQuade weighs in:
This in no way exonerates Cosby from his monstrous crimes, but due process matters. A prosecutor can’t promise not to charge him, induce reliance on the promise and then use his subsequent statements to charge him. Blame former DA & Trump atty Bruce Castor https://t.co/d7K198sIUm
— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 30, 2021
CRIME
‘Who’s Getting the Popcorn?’: Internet Rejoices on News Trump Org Says It Will Be Charged Tomorrow
The Trump Organization says it has been told to expect to be charged by federal prosecutors on Thursday at 2 PM, and the Internet is rejoicing.
“It is not yet clear whether any other people, particularly Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, also will be charged Thursday. Trump himself is not expected to be charged Thursday,” CNBC reports. “NBC reported that two representatives from the Trump Organization said they were told the charges were imminent.”
BREAKING: Manhattan DA’s Office expected to charge the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday, 2 representatives of the company tell @NBCNews. pic.twitter.com/9jE9qVJbF0
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 30, 2021
Many are rejoicing:
The Trumps Organization can be charged as soon as tomorrow afternoon!!!
LETS GO!!!
— Andrew (@TheRealAndrew_) June 30, 2021
Allen Weisselberg knows where the bodies are buried.
Who’s getting the popcorn ready?
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 30, 2021
[Adds popcorn to his grocery list]
— Cam Kay and one million others (@canmore2018) June 30, 2021
#Trump Org and CFO #Weisselberg to be charged TOMORROW on tax related charges!!!! Gifting very expensive “benefits” to avoid paying taxes! Can we say RICO! #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpCrimeSyndicate #trumpforprison
— Ruth Ritter (@RuthRitter2) June 30, 2021
— ??Alicia Roberts?? (@MrsKrob0629) June 30, 2021
Guess who never had their business indicted pic.twitter.com/Vk844eEQcz
— abbie (@abbieonthetweet) June 30, 2021
?Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay
My, oh, my, what a wonderful day
Plenty of sunshine headin’ my way
Zip-a-dee-doo-dah, zip-a-dee-ay!…?
— Wind in the Willows (@paestum2020) June 30, 2021
I love this game! pic.twitter.com/TofeksFtV1
— ?? Pink Freud ???? (@FreudIsAnnoyed) June 30, 2021
I implore cy not to leave out the kids. https://t.co/unnB3Ih7Gn
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2021
CRIME
Trump Organization’s Cash Bonuses Under Scrutiny From New York Prosecutors: CNN
CNN is reporting that prosecutors in New York are scrutinizing the Trump Organization’s use of cash bonuses as a way the company may have illegally avoided paying taxes.
CNN’s sources say that the probe of cash payments is “part of investigators’ look at whether executives and the company failed to pay appropriate taxes on benefits, including school tuition, cars and rent-free apartments.”
The Trump Organization has been investigated by the New York Attorney General’s Office and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and CNN says that charges against the company could come as soon as this week.
Image via Shutterstock
