RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Groveling Before White Supremacists’: GOP Senate Candidate Slammed for ‘Going Fully Anti-Semitic’
A Republican candidate for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) was both criticized for antisemitism and mocked for accidentally yet accurately linking extremism with conservatism on Monday.
Venture capitalist J.D. Vance, whose former boss, billionaire PayPal cofounder Peter Thiel has invested $10 million in a PAC supporting him, posted the strange tweet attacking the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL is a civil rights organization dedicated to “monitoring, tracking and responding to antisemitism in the United States.” Vance is the author of “Hillbilly Elegy.”
He retweeted this post from disclose.tv and called the ADL “a joke of an organization that just goes after conservatives.”
Remember that the ADL is now a joke of an organization that just goes after conservatives.
Repeat after me: the next stage of deplatforming will be denying access to the financial system. https://t.co/rRIuQl0Iot
— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 26, 2021
Some slammed Vance’s tweet as antisemitic:
It always goes well when demagogues tell angry white men that the Jews control their economic future and are against them. https://t.co/zjALG5YwNu
— Bill Bold (@WilliamBold2) July 26, 2021
…and J.D. Vance has apparently decided that going fully anti-Semitic is the key to winning a Senate seat. https://t.co/wLXIHguJiw
— Swiss Army Nerd (@wesmorgan1) July 26, 2021
I see we’ve hit the JEEEEEWS CONTROL THE BANKS!! stage of Vance’s campaign.
<sigh> https://t.co/eJbdU1LrUI
— Audley: hiding her sins with paint (@AudleyZDarke) July 26, 2021
Look, instead of coming up with a clever, sarcastic dunk on J.D. Vance, let’s just all calm down and admit he’s complaining about secret Jewish control over the banks https://t.co/T2EmDquefX
— jesse taylor (@jesseltaylor) July 26, 2021
JD Vance is an antisemite. Pass it on. https://t.co/SDsC6bXv1g
— Alexandra Zapruder (@AZapruder) July 26, 2021
Remember when this mook actually wrote a book of nuance and memory? now he’s an asshat groveling before white supremacists and oppressive shitsloops he sails right toward the horizon of his oblivion. https://t.co/LOGFHppRFo
— Dileep Rao🇺🇸 (@leepers500) July 26, 2021
He’s going full Nazi now https://t.co/7vQTmoYpFB
— rabidwvufan🌊 (@AmyAyers16) July 26, 2021
Coincidentally, Vance’s main primary opponent is Jewish.
Vance can’t possibly out-crazy Mandel; all he’s got left is anti-Semitism. https://t.co/32yfJzv230
— Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) July 26, 2021
Who was that other guy who ran for office after he wrote a shitty book and got obsessed with Jews.
— Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) July 26, 2021
this is blatantly antisemitic https://t.co/XBKOe6hGff
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2021
Nice way to say “Jews control the financial systems” there. https://t.co/YAHipTPZaf
— ((( Glenn Hauman ))) (@GlennHauman) July 26, 2021
Ah, yes. Self-identified “Christian” dog-whistles a warning that liberal Jews (the ADL is an organization that fights anti-Semitism) will deny all access “to the financial system” to anyone else.
Anti-Semitism much?
Dude: Space laser your account.
— Dean Gloster (@deangloster) July 26, 2021
Others just mocked him for accidentally speaking the truth about “extremist and hate movements.”
So you admit that “uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements” is “going after conservatives?” Interesting. https://t.co/lGNFUfUD7K
— Jay LIT AF Adams (@Jayman_IWS) July 26, 2021
The Venn diagram of extremist hate groups and “conservatives” is a circle.
Maybe that’s your problem, not the ADL. https://t.co/gav0GO5z3L
— Fully Vaxxed Karen won’t “Move on” (@geokaren) July 26, 2021
You just took the side of extremist hate movements. Out loud.
— minnesorta (@minnesorta) July 26, 2021
Big fan of extremist hate groups are we?
— A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) July 26, 2021
Repeat after me: if you see “extremist and hate movements” and immediately think “conservatives”, conservatives may have an extremism problem.
— Tom Wills (@foot_on_foot) July 26, 2021
So, you admit that the extremists and hate groups are all conservatives? https://t.co/YDBtYby2Vf
— Attitude with a side of freckles (@HazeyDaisey17) July 26, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Evil in the World’: Anti-Mask Lawmaker Pushes Conspiracy Theory in Claim He and His Wife Have COVID – Again
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on Sunday he, his wife, and son all have contracted the coronavirus and tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he and his wife, Higgins claims, have had COVID. Like about half of the House GOP caucus, Higgins refuses to reveal his vaccination status.
“I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID,” Higgins declared in a Facebook post Sunday. “Becca” is Higgins’ fourth wife.
“I keep my family’s private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God’s children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here’s the update,” Higgins wrote.
“Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus,” he said, baselessly, promoting a right wing conspiracy theory, “and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy.”
Higgins may be best known for for shooting a selfie political video inside the Auschwitz gas chamber.
In May Higgins and other Republicans announced they would no longer wear a mask while in the House, because, as one said, “We’re just tired of it.”
In March Higgins – who once appeared to have threatened a retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice – railed against gun control legislation because, he said, murder is in the Bible.
And last year Higgins threatened to shoot Black armed protestors.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Impeach Biden, Fire Fauci and Expel Waters in Red-Meat Alabama Speech
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke Friday night to the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, an event for which the media had been told to leave after a press availability beforehand.
But the conservative Alabama website www.yellowhammer.com managed to be in position to report on Greene’s remarks. It happily described the event as one that “went off with no disruptions and instead, spells of raucous applause from the attendees.”
The reporting did offer a glimpse into what Greene says behind closed doors when tossing out the rarest of the red meat. Here’s how that went:
“Greene kicked off her speech by reiterating three of her ‘favorite things’ she often says while speaking before crowds,” Yellowhammer reports.
“That’s like three of my favorite things: impeach Joe Biden, expel Maxine Waters — we’ve got to take out the trash in Washington, D.C. — and fire Dr. Anthony Fauci,” she said to applause.
“I’m not going to apologize for saying what I’m about to say, but I’m a big fan of President Donald J. Trump,” she continued. “That’s how I always test my crowd. Then I’m going to tell you something else: I believe Trump won the election.”
The website added, “Greene spoke for an hour and hit some highlights of her first seven months in the U.S. House of Representatives, including her interactions with U.S. Reps. Marie Newman (D-IL), Cori Bush (D-MO) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).
What she had to say about those three was left to the imagination. But Yellowhammer did report that Greene reiterated her comments from earlier in July distancing herself from fellow wacko Mike Lindell’s claims that Donald Trump would be reinstalled as president in August.
That’s not news: Greene pushed back against Lindell publicly earlier in July. But unbiased observers would have been choking on their fried green tomatoes listening to Greene impersonating a sober voice of reason in Alabama:
“I will tell you this: Sometimes you hear people saying crazy things like, ‘President Trump is going to be back in the White House in August,'” she said. “That is not going to happen. Please don’t believe anyone who is telling you those kinds of things. I get so frustrated with that. There are three members of Congress sitting right here that will tell you that’s not going to happen. The process for putting President Trump back in the White House — it’s not there.”
“We don’t have a constitutional process for that,” Greene continued. “So, I don’t want anyone to get their hopes up over something that is not going to happen. What we’ve got to do is reveal the fraud that took place in the 2020 election — reveal it, then hold people accountable that made it take place, make sure we have good election laws, get rid of this crazy absentee ballot voting, make sure our machines are OK. Then we win in 2022 and 2024.”
Somehow, hearing Greene use the phrase “crazy things” when discussing someone else’s conspiracy theories is a bit much. She gets “so frustrated” with people becoming misinformed by this one? Really?
Greene is just a few short years away from spreading the grossest of QAnon craziness, from 911 denial to Pizzagate to Frazzledrip to Jewish space lasers and more. She was not some QAnon apologist: She was full Q.
Here’s how that was recaptured in a Business Insider analysis laying out the litany of Greene’s wildness:
“Greene said “Q” is “someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.” And she said, “There’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles out, and I think we have the president to do it.”
That was four years ago, not four decades. Within a year came Greene’s unspeakably cruel deceits claiming that mass shootings at Parkland, Sandy Hook and Las Vegas were “false flag” events staged to promote gun control.
As Business Insider noted, “A recently resurfaced video from earlier that year shows Greene accosting David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland shooting, who was 17 at the time, in Washington, DC. Hogg was in town to advocate for gun control at the Capitol. Greene followed the teen down the street, calling him a “coward,” just weeks after the shooting at his high school killed 17 people.”
Now, instead of stalking some poor young survivor on the streets outside the nation’s Capitol, Greene works in the building. In another time, Greene was the sort of individual who might have been housed in an institution for troubled souls.
In 2021, tragically, that’s the Republican caucus in Congress.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Federal Judge Hands Down First Sentence of 1/6 Insurrectionists: Florida Man Gets 8 Months in Prison
The first person to be convicted in a January 6 insurrection case has just be sentenced to eight months in prison, far less than the 18 months federal prosecutors had requested. The judge told him he inflicted “a damage that will persist in this country for several decades.”
Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa, Florida pleaded guilty in June to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding. He could have been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years.
Hodgkins “was seen carrying a large red ‘Trump 2020′ flag on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the Capitol riot,” NBC News’ Pete Williams reports.
“Although you were only one member of a larger mob, you actively participated in a larger event that threatened the Capitol and democracy itself,” U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss of Washington, D.C. told Hodgkins.
“The damage that was caused that way was way beyond a several-hour delay of the vote certification,” Judge Moss said. “It is a damage that will persist in this country for several decades.”
Mona Sedky, an assistant U.S. attorney, told the judge Hodgkins’ goal in entering the Capitol “was to disturb the election process and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.”
While in the U.S. Senate on January 6, in addition to carrying around a Trump 2020 flag Hodgkins took a selfie with the “QAnon shaman.”
The criminal complaint against Hodgkins includes this “selfie.”
