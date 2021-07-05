‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant

In an Independence Holiday Monday evening rant Georgia Republican QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, an antisemitic, conspiracy-theory promoting, anti-vaxxer, anti-masker, anti-science, anti-LGBTQ, “Big Lie” pusher and white supremacy-purveyor served up a lengthy diatribe in which she claimed to speak for the American people in “a message from America to the Swamp.”

Green kicks off her rant by attacking the mainstream media, including Fox News, saying, “People have stopped watching the news [because] they are sick & tired of the fake news media, including Fox News. People feel like the mainstream media is the most destructive dividing force in our country. They know the media only reports what they want you to see. It’s sad.”

She parrots recent news stories saying Republicans will attack Democrats on crime, defunding the police, and the border – most of which are essentially right wing media click bait that bear, for the most part, little resemblance to reality.

According to Greene, racism is over:

11. The non-stop dog whistle labeling everything racist is broken. We’ve had a black POTUS, VP woman of color, black members of Congress, and so many successful & wealthy black Americans. We don’t care about color, we care about character. MLK’s dream came true, thank God! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Clearly, homophobia and transphobia are not only not over, she is encouraging anti-LGBTQ hate:

12. Your identity is not your sexual preference or what you like to do in the bedroom. Most Americans don’t agree with the invasion of Trans biological men in girls/women’s sports. Don’t forget Dem voters have daughters too, and do NOT want biological men beating their girls. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

While she accuses Democrats of hating America because we are working to help America live up to its ideals and because we don’t all drive around with American flags on our cars.

14. If you don’t like America or our flag, then get the hell out of our GREAT country & go live in some other shithole Socialist or Communist country that shares your hate for America, our flag, & our God given freedoms. You don’t deserve to be an American if you hate our flag. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Doing Donald Trump’s dirty work Greene again suggests the 2020 election was stolen, and appears to invoke a Rasmussen poll that claims 51% of all voters think there was sufficient fraud to move the election to Joe Biden – despite countless studies and lawsuits and reports from the Trump administration definitively finding there was no significant fraud.

Many Republican voters want the 2020 election “fixed before ’22 & even democrat voters admit there was fraud with absentee ballots,” she claims.

But possibly the most dangerous part of her diatribe is this anti-mask, anti-vaxx science denying support of herd immunity – which could lead to yet another pandemic wave in some parts of the country – primarily the parts she draws her support from.

6. No one cares about the Delta Variant or any other variant. They are over covid & there is no amount of fear based screaming from the media that will ever force Americans to shut down again. Forced masks and vaccines will cause Dems to lose big. All voters are over covid. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Greene goes on to attack U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in yet another disturbing look into her AOC obsession. She also goes after Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Rep. Ilhan Omar and “the Progressive Squad aka Communists”:

9. Dems embrace of the Progressive Squad aka Communists are going to be their downfall. People don’t want the Green New Deal & don’t want to be forced into dependency on Chinese batteries in their government mandated EV’s. No matter how many lies AOC tells on Chinese tik tok. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

Here’s how Greene concluded her rant:

15. Signed, The American People. *who pay ALL the taxes that fund the federal government. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 6, 2021

And here’s a video she posted on July 4th. Notice anything?