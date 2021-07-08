‘Force You to Put Things in Your Body’: Tucker Carlson Rants Colleges Requiring Vaccines Are Like ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Fox News personality Tucker Carlson ranted Wednesday night about colleges and universities requiring students to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, comparing them to the dystopian fictional conservative Christian world of “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In the book, film, and popular Hulu series, men are legally required to rape women in a religious ceremony as their wives watch. On Fox News, Carlson, a conspiracy theorist who has been waging war on efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, tells viewers requiring vaccines “is exactly what they told us [that] right wingers, once they took over the government in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ were going to do, to the country, they would force you to put things in your body that you didn’t want they had full control of your body, you no longer had dominion over your body.”

Carlson’s guest Charlie Kirk, the head of the far right wing group Turning Point USA, purportedly an organization for conservative students, compared requiring vaccinations against “the Chinese coronavirus” to the South African Apartheid system of racial segregation in the mid-to-late 20th century.

“The stories are mounting of young people that have got the vaccine and then have unusual health events afterwards. At Turning Point USA we are going to give it everything we have to make sure that students are not gonna have to live in a medical apartheid, because they don’t want to get the vaccine.”

Among the efforts he suggested he would pursue is to get students to claim they have a religious opposition to vaccines.

“So the first thing is we’re going to offer legal help through some legal experts we know to any sort of exemptions that might exist, especially at public universities where there might be religious exemptions,” Kirk said.

He also claimed requiring coronavirus vaccines is “almost this apartheid style, open air hostage situation like, oh, you can have your freedom back if you get the job.”

Video via Media Matters: