SURE
Candidate Caitlyn Jenner Off to Australia for Reality TV ‘Work Commitment’
Caitlyn Jenner insists there’s no “pause” in her campaign for governor but the Republican reality TV show star just landed in Sydney this week for what tabloids say is likely a two-month stint on “Celebrity Big Brother” in Australia.
On top of the possible two months, Jenner – who is a candidate in California’s recall election for governor – will first need to quarantine for two weeks. The election that could recall Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is September 14. That’s almost exactly two months from today. It appears Jenner might be AWOL for nearly that entire time, despite her tweet:
My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for.
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021
“I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA,” Jenner tweeted, apparently from Australia.
She insists her absence from the race is merely a “work commitment” – that was not made public until Australian tabloids announced it.
I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA!
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021
“News.com.au, Daily Mail Australia and The Advertiser all reported that Jenner landed in Sydney earlier this week,” The San Francisco Chronicle reports, noting, “with eight weeks to go until the recall election, missing even two weeks would normally seem like lost time.”
Is it possible that Jenner, a Donald Trump devotee, was merely using the political campaign to launch a new reality TV gig?
“The Australia news broke just hours after Politico reported that Jenner has hired a personal film crew that has accompanied her to interviews and events during her gubernatorial bid. The film crew, coupled with Jenner’s lack of specific policy proposals, fueled deeper speculation that her campaign is merely a launching pad for a new reality television show.”
Either way, Australians are “not happy” about it.
“News.com.au reported that many Australians still stuck overseas and subject to COVID-19-related arrival caps are not happy that Jenner — who will reportedly make $500,000 from her ‘Big Brother’ work” — was apparently given preferential treatment on international arrivals.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SURE
Louie Gohmert Gave $5500 to a Homophobic Holocaust-Denying Preacher — Then Claimed It Was an Accident
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) donated $5,500 to virulently anti-gay and anti-Semitic pastor Steve Anderson — and when caught, claimed the whole thing was an unfortunate mixup.
According to William Bredderman, “Team Gohmert claims it hired a Christian singer named Steve Amerson from Granada HIlls, California, but accidentally reported to the Federal Election Commission that the cash went to the Tempe, Arizona address of the Faithful Word Baptist Church, led by the infamous Pastor Steve Anderson.”
Anderson, whose church is part of the New Independent Fundamentalist Baptist movement, is known for several abhorrent views, the report noted.
“Faithful Word Church calls for punishing homosexuality with the death penalty in the doctrinal statement published on its webpage,” said the report. “But that demand seems mild compared to the seething rhetoric Anderson has unleashed against the LGBTQ community: in a 2014 video posted to his now-deplatformed YouTube account, he declared “‘if you executed the homos, like God recommends, you wouldn’t have all this AIDS running around.’ In 2016, he applauded the the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, asserting ‘there’s 50 less pedophiles in this world.'”
But Anderson’s views go much further — he is also virulently anti-Semitic and denies the Holocaust happened.
“Anderson … has demonstrated a particular animosity toward Jewish people, as evidenced in titles of the sermons listed on his IMDB page, which include ‘The Jews Are Our Enemies,’ ‘The Jews Killed Jesus,’ ‘Unbelieving Jews Are Under God’s Wrath,’ ‘Jews Worship a Female God Named ‘Shekinah,” and ‘Jewish Synagogue = Synagogue of Satan,'” said the report. “He has also, as the Anti-Defamation League noted in a 2015 report, propagated false claims that millions of Jews were not gassed and cremated in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.” He also published a video calling Dr. Martin Luther King, “Marxist Lucifer King,” a “false prophet,” a “sexual pervert,” and a “Communist tool.”
This comes shortly after Gohmert landed in the news for demanding to know if the U.S. Forest Service can change the Earth’s orbit to fight climate change.
SURE
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump
President Donald Trump memorialized Robert Trump, who passed away Saturday, by calling his late brother his “biggest fan.”
“There was no jealousy” between the two brothers, Trump told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “There was not an ounce of jealousy,” even though Robert Trump was “very competitive.”
“He’d go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” Trump said, presumably of him being president. “And, ‘it’s so incredible.'”
“He was my biggest fan,” the president continued. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, was, he was so angry with China, where the plague came in and they should have stopped it. He was so upset.”
“A lot of people have already forgotten, and you can’t forget.”
Watch:
Trump's tribute to his late brother is all about him: "He was my biggest fan. People would tell me all the time, 'I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.' And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, he was so angry with China." pic.twitter.com/jTWkAL4dwW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020
SURE
Trumps Say They Are Trying to Sell Controversial DC Hotel Because ‘People Are Objecting to Us Making So Much Money’
The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to its highly-controversial Washington, D.C. hotel, a stunning move given how much the president brags about the property. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trumps are looking at a price tag of about a half-billion dollars, or $2 million per room.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” vice president Eric Trump claimed.
“Since we opened our doors,” the president’s middle son added, “we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
Legal and constitutional experts have repeatedly said Trump’s ownership of the prominent D.C. hotel, which sits in the Old Post Office, a building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government, is a violation of the Emoluments Clause.
Foreign dignitaries know, and have even acknowledged, they rent rooms there in an attempt to please the American president.
Some are not buying Eric Trump’s claim.
“The Trump Hotel lease is for sale because the Trumps fear revenue plummeting if Trump is gone by 2021,” says former Obama DOJ and DHS appointee Eric Columbus, “not because they’ve suddenly found an ethical compass.”
UPDATE: 2:27 PM ET –
Journalist whose beat is documenting the conflicts at Trump’s DC hotel:
Eric Trump said, “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel."
Yet the revenue at the Trump Hotel DC's hasn't been high enough to meet performance benchmarks that would've generated additional rent pymts to taxpayers.
?
2/@1100penn https://t.co/XNLsM5ooGX
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 25, 2019
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump-Loving Christian Preacher Cries Political Persecution After State Dept. Refuses Same-Day Passport Request
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Kremlin Documents Reveal Putin Holds Blackmail Leverage Over Trump – and That’s Why Russia Backed Him
- 'IDIOCRACY'2 days ago
‘Amoral, Murderous Intent’: Tennessee GOP Ripped to Shreds for ‘Ideological Lunacy’ of Kids Vaccine Outreach Ban
- LOL2 days ago
‘Welcome Back’: Jen Psaki Perfectly Mocks Fox News’ Peter Doocy for Pushing Political Agenda Attacking Texas Dems
- 'LIFTED VERBATIM'2 days ago
Internet Sleuth Catches Trump Plagiarizing in New Statement After Finding It Suspiciously Coherent and Well Written
- 'CLOWN SHOW'2 days ago
‘Absolutely Bizarre’: Lindsey Graham Torched for Declaring He Will ‘Go to War’ for What ‘Chick-fil-A Stands For’
- TOTAL HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Watch: Republicans Caught in Hypocritical Claims Praising the Vaccine Under Trump but Attacking It Under Biden
- RIGHT WING MEDIA IS KILLING PEOPLE3 days ago
Blistering CNN Supercut Takes Aim at Fox and NewsMax for Spreading ‘Deadly’ Propaganda ‘As Americans Die’