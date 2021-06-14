SURE
Louie Gohmert Gave $5500 to a Homophobic Holocaust-Denying Preacher — Then Claimed It Was an Accident
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) donated $5,500 to virulently anti-gay and anti-Semitic pastor Steve Anderson — and when caught, claimed the whole thing was an unfortunate mixup.
According to William Bredderman, “Team Gohmert claims it hired a Christian singer named Steve Amerson from Granada HIlls, California, but accidentally reported to the Federal Election Commission that the cash went to the Tempe, Arizona address of the Faithful Word Baptist Church, led by the infamous Pastor Steve Anderson.”
Anderson, whose church is part of the New Independent Fundamentalist Baptist movement, is known for several abhorrent views, the report noted.
“Faithful Word Church calls for punishing homosexuality with the death penalty in the doctrinal statement published on its webpage,” said the report. “But that demand seems mild compared to the seething rhetoric Anderson has unleashed against the LGBTQ community: in a 2014 video posted to his now-deplatformed YouTube account, he declared “‘if you executed the homos, like God recommends, you wouldn’t have all this AIDS running around.’ In 2016, he applauded the the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse in Orlando, asserting ‘there’s 50 less pedophiles in this world.'”
But Anderson’s views go much further — he is also virulently anti-Semitic and denies the Holocaust happened.
“Anderson … has demonstrated a particular animosity toward Jewish people, as evidenced in titles of the sermons listed on his IMDB page, which include ‘The Jews Are Our Enemies,’ ‘The Jews Killed Jesus,’ ‘Unbelieving Jews Are Under God’s Wrath,’ ‘Jews Worship a Female God Named ‘Shekinah,” and ‘Jewish Synagogue = Synagogue of Satan,'” said the report. “He has also, as the Anti-Defamation League noted in a 2015 report, propagated false claims that millions of Jews were not gassed and cremated in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.” He also published a video calling Dr. Martin Luther King, “Marxist Lucifer King,” a “false prophet,” a “sexual pervert,” and a “Communist tool.”
This comes shortly after Gohmert landed in the news for demanding to know if the U.S. Forest Service can change the Earth’s orbit to fight climate change.
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump
President Donald Trump memorialized Robert Trump, who passed away Saturday, by calling his late brother his “biggest fan.”
“There was no jealousy” between the two brothers, Trump told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “There was not an ounce of jealousy,” even though Robert Trump was “very competitive.”
“He’d go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” Trump said, presumably of him being president. “And, ‘it’s so incredible.'”
“He was my biggest fan,” the president continued. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, was, he was so angry with China, where the plague came in and they should have stopped it. He was so upset.”
“A lot of people have already forgotten, and you can’t forget.”
Watch:
Trump's tribute to his late brother is all about him: "He was my biggest fan. People would tell me all the time, 'I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.' And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, he was so angry with China." pic.twitter.com/jTWkAL4dwW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020
Trumps Say They Are Trying to Sell Controversial DC Hotel Because ‘People Are Objecting to Us Making So Much Money’
The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to its highly-controversial Washington, D.C. hotel, a stunning move given how much the president brags about the property. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trumps are looking at a price tag of about a half-billion dollars, or $2 million per room.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” vice president Eric Trump claimed.
“Since we opened our doors,” the president’s middle son added, “we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
Legal and constitutional experts have repeatedly said Trump’s ownership of the prominent D.C. hotel, which sits in the Old Post Office, a building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government, is a violation of the Emoluments Clause.
Foreign dignitaries know, and have even acknowledged, they rent rooms there in an attempt to please the American president.
Some are not buying Eric Trump’s claim.
“The Trump Hotel lease is for sale because the Trumps fear revenue plummeting if Trump is gone by 2021,” says former Obama DOJ and DHS appointee Eric Columbus, “not because they’ve suddenly found an ethical compass.”
UPDATE: 2:27 PM ET –
Journalist whose beat is documenting the conflicts at Trump’s DC hotel:
Eric Trump said, “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel."
Yet the revenue at the Trump Hotel DC's hasn't been high enough to meet performance benchmarks that would've generated additional rent pymts to taxpayers.
?
2/@1100penn https://t.co/XNLsM5ooGX
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 25, 2019
