‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump

President Donald Trump memorialized Robert Trump, who passed away Saturday, by calling his late brother his “biggest fan.”

“There was no jealousy” between the two brothers, Trump told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “There was not an ounce of jealousy,” even though Robert Trump was “very competitive.”

“He’d go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” Trump said, presumably of him being president. “And, ‘it’s so incredible.'”

“He was my biggest fan,” the president continued. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, was, he was so angry with China, where the plague came in and they should have stopped it. He was so upset.”

“A lot of people have already forgotten, and you can’t forget.”

