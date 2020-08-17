SURE
‘My Biggest Fan’: President Honors Late Brother by Bragging Other People Told Him He Was ‘So Thrilled’ About Trump
President Donald Trump memorialized Robert Trump, who passed away Saturday, by calling his late brother his “biggest fan.”
“There was no jealousy” between the two brothers, Trump told “Fox & Friends” Monday morning. “There was not an ounce of jealousy,” even though Robert Trump was “very competitive.”
“He’d go around talking about ‘how great this is for the country,'” Trump said, presumably of him being president. “And, ‘it’s so incredible.'”
“He was my biggest fan,” the president continued. “People would tell me all the time, ‘I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.’ And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, was, he was so angry with China, where the plague came in and they should have stopped it. He was so upset.”
“A lot of people have already forgotten, and you can’t forget.”
Watch:
Trump's tribute to his late brother is all about him: "He was my biggest fan. People would tell me all the time, 'I spoke to your brother and your brother was so thrilled.' And so thrilled at what was happening. And what was happening for the country, he was so angry with China." pic.twitter.com/jTWkAL4dwW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 17, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
SURE
Trumps Say They Are Trying to Sell Controversial DC Hotel Because ‘People Are Objecting to Us Making So Much Money’
The Trump Organization is exploring a sale of the rights to its highly-controversial Washington, D.C. hotel, a stunning move given how much the president brags about the property. The Wall Street Journal reports the Trumps are looking at a price tag of about a half-billion dollars, or $2 million per room.
“People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell,” vice president Eric Trump claimed.
“Since we opened our doors,” the president’s middle son added, “we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real-estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options.”
Legal and constitutional experts have repeatedly said Trump’s ownership of the prominent D.C. hotel, which sits in the Old Post Office, a building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government, is a violation of the Emoluments Clause.
Foreign dignitaries know, and have even acknowledged, they rent rooms there in an attempt to please the American president.
Some are not buying Eric Trump’s claim.
“The Trump Hotel lease is for sale because the Trumps fear revenue plummeting if Trump is gone by 2021,” says former Obama DOJ and DHS appointee Eric Columbus, “not because they’ve suddenly found an ethical compass.”
UPDATE: 2:27 PM ET –
Journalist whose beat is documenting the conflicts at Trump’s DC hotel:
Eric Trump said, “People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel."
Yet the revenue at the Trump Hotel DC's hasn't been high enough to meet performance benchmarks that would've generated additional rent pymts to taxpayers.
?
2/@1100penn https://t.co/XNLsM5ooGX
— Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) October 25, 2019
Trending
- JARED IS RACIST3 days ago
‘Slimy’ ‘Loathsome’ ‘Mealy-Mouthed’: Jared Kushner Dragged for Fueling Trump’s Racist Birther Attack on Kamala Harris
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
- 'TIME TO GO TO THE MATTRESSES'3 days ago
‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
- News3 days ago
DHS Chief Chad Wolf and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli Invalidly Appointed by Trump – Ineligible to Serve: Top Watchdog Agency
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
New Leaked Documents Expose Plans to ‘Slow Mail Processing’ Ahead of 2020 Election
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC2 days ago
Trump-Appointed Judge Says It’s Constitutional for Businesses to Refuse Gay Customers
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
- MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF3 days ago
‘I Haven’t Been Blunt’: Trump Defends Attacks on ‘Nasty’ Kamala Harris, Invokes Racist Slur Against Warren