Watch: America, We Just Got Our First Openly-Gay Active NFL Player
America, meet your first openly-gay, active NFL player.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, 28, in an Instagram video announced he is gay, HuffPost reports.
“What’s up people, I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” Nassib says. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but, I finally feel comfortable now to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”
He also says he’s donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which works to help young LGBTQ youth in crisis or feeling suicidal.
“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” Nassib adds. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America, and they’re truly doing incredible things, and I’m very excited to be a part of it, to help in any way that I can and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”
In one of the several text images on that post Nassib explains why this is so important:
Trump Cabinet Secretary Set Up a $300 Million Offshore Company in the Caymans — While Still in Office
According to a report from the HuffPost, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was busy attending to his own financial well-being while serving under Donald Trump — raking in at least $53 million and starting up a new business in the Cayman Islands.
Ross, who was recently accused of creating “an environment of paranoia and retaliation” at Commerce, was working on the taxpayers’ dime while keeping his business deals ongoing during his tenure.
The HuffPost reports, “Ross reported making somewhere between $53 million and $127 million during his four years as head of the Commerce Department. The federal government only requires officials to report broad ranges of outside income,” before adding, “Ross’ many and profitable entanglements with private companies while he was supposed to be looking out for the American taxpayer triggered concern and criticism.”
The report goes on to note that Ross’s Commerce duties didn’t stop him from setting up a new offshore business.
“Ross is already engaged in a new enterprise, a special purpose acquisition company that reportedly attracted $300 million from investors. He established the company in the Cayman Islands in January while he was still in public office, ” the report states.
During his time in the Donald Trump’s cabinet, Ross faced multiple complaints about his business dealings, with CREW accusing him “possible insider trading and other violations when he reportedly shorted Navigator stock after learning that a negative story was coming out in The New York Times about his links to the company,” among other ethical issues.
You can read more here.
Brothers of White Nationalist Congressman Apologize for His False Claim Insurrectionist Was ‘Executed’ by Police
Two brothers of U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) went on national TV Thursday to apologize for his accusation this week that Capitol Police were “lying in wait” and “executed” a Trump insurrectionist, 35-year old QAnon believer Ashli Babbitt, on January 6.
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize,” they said on CNN, to D.C. Officer Michael Fanone for their brother’s “despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.”
On Tuesday during a hearing on the January 6 insurrection Gosar, a white nationalist, demanded FBI Director Chris Wray release the name of the officer who killed Babbitt. Babbitt was attempting to break into the Speaker’s Lobby, a hallway in the Capitol just outside the House Chamber.
Calling her killing “disturbing,” Gosar told Wray in front of cameras that Babbitt was “executed,” which is false.
“The Capitol Police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her,” which is also false.
Gosar is one of the leading members of Congress who have promoted Donald Trump’s “big lie,” that the election was stolen from him.
Watch:
David Gosar, embarrassed brother of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ):
“On behalf of the actual sane members of our family, which is everyone but Paul, we apologize … to [D.C. Officer Fanone] for his despicable comments and disgraceful conduct through this whole incident.” pic.twitter.com/2mnrRpiiUu
— The Recount (@therecount) June 17, 2021
Watching Biden Meet Putin Was ‘The Real Moment’ Trump Realized He Wasn’t President Anymore: NYT’s Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that former President Donald Trump seems to be finally accepting that he’s no longer president six months after leaving office.
In particular, Haberman said that Trump and his allies came to grips with this fact while watching President Joe Biden meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Switzerland this week.
“This is the event that underscored for people around Trump and the former president himself the fact that he’s not president anymore,” she said. “This was the kind of event on the world stage, getting enormous attention, that he really enjoyed, that he saw as one of the trappings of the office that he thought spoke to a sense of power and strength… it was the real moment of, ‘Oh, someone else is president and not Donald Trump.'”
Host John Berman noted that Trump this week has seemed particularly needy for positive affirmation.
“His organization sent an email around yesterday telling everybody he’s more popular than ever before, he’s the leader of the Republican Party,” Berman said. “It really seems to matter to him.”
Watch the video below.
