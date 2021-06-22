News
‘Monster’: Internet Makes #AbbottHatesDogs Trend After Texas Governor Vetos Bipartisan Anti-Cruelty Bill
#BetoLovesDogs Rises
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is under fire for vetoing the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, bipartisan legislation to protect dogs by making it illegal to tie them up with heavy chains outdoors, or leave them without water or shade. He criticized the bill as “micro-managing and over-criminalization.”
The legislation “would have expanded and clarified the state’s animal cruelty laws,” and “had the support of animal control officers, law enforcement agencies and organizations, county prosecutors, and advocates for animals, and it passed 28-3 in the Senate and 83-32 in the House,” as The Week reports.
Abbott increasingly has been in the national news, amid speculation he might run for the White House in 2024. He is also facing a possible primary from the right. As #AbbottHatesDogs trended on social media the Texas Republican governor posted a clip of his two dogs. It did not seem to help.
Peaches and Pancake ready to play.
@TexasPancake pic.twitter.com/yHBhYtmqjK
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 22, 2021
Vetoing legislation to protect dogs does not seem to have helped his future prospects, as many social media users appear to think, but it did help former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s fortunes as people started to post #BetoLovesDogs tweets.
I have to hand it to the governor. “Anti-voting rights, pro-animal cruelty” is a bold re-election message. pic.twitter.com/bw6JoqC1U2
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 22, 2021
Beto would never veto a dog cruelty bill.#AbbottHatesDogs
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 22, 2021
What kind of monster is against protecting dogs? https://t.co/S4nsPYLaYG
— Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) June 22, 2021
Greg Abbott wants Texas to be the state where you freeze in the winter, roast in the summer, can chain up a dog with no shelter or water and force a 13 year old rape and incest victim to give birth to her grandfather’s baby.
Fuck you Abbott, you’re evil. #AbbottHatesDogs pic.twitter.com/klTIecvpB9
— thearticles7777 (@thearticles7777) June 22, 2021
Nice try. You’re so obviously trying to play down the hate dog message you’ve sent.
— Bry (@irebry) June 22, 2021
Nice that they can play. Unlike the countless dogs who are chained up without food, shelter, or water in your state who you chose to keep in those conditions for no fucking reason.
Go fuck yourself, you dick jiggling toadstool. You don’t deserve dogs.
— Stefanie Williams (@StefWilliams25) June 22, 2021
“Texans don’t need that kind of micromanagement” is a hell of a statement considering the bills he did sign…
— Amanda Miller (@mrsmillerbio) June 22, 2021
While it sounds incomprehensible at first, this does make sense when you consider the fact that Gov Abbott doesn’t feel like humans should have drinkable water or adequate shelter either.
— cogito, ergo bibo. (@TheDillon13) June 22, 2021
This was one of 18 dogs chained up in a yard, & he was too scared to go near anyone. Nephew Dylan coaxed him out of his hiding place so a rescue group could take him to a cozier home.
Dogs know who the good people are. #AbbottHatesDogs pic.twitter.com/mFnsezsdym
— Lynne Kelly 🐘🐳 (@LynneKelly) June 22, 2021
Texas, seems like your choices just got a lot clearer, if there were still any doubts. #AbbottHatesDogs #BetoLovesDogs pic.twitter.com/x4T562TpNM
— Nikki Smith (@kennahgramma) June 22, 2021
#AbbottHatesDogs and Artemis hates Abbott like any good dog would pic.twitter.com/i9nFgAGQC0
— Witch Queen of Angmar | ♿️🏳️🌈 (@themadkatter1) June 22, 2021
Sure #AbbottHatesDogs but Beto has loved dogs all his life! #BetoLovesDogs pic.twitter.com/XyGZVGmI1H
— Kelly ツ (@kellwoohoo) June 22, 2021
Governor Abbott vetos cruelty to animals bill, cares less about dogs, cares less about his freezing citizens in the winter or sweltering citizens in the summer and only thinks about using their tax money to pay for a wall, to please Trump.#AbbottHatesDogs pic.twitter.com/rTIymiGicg
— Rick Ocean 🇺🇲🇳🇴 #Resister (@RickOceanMusic) June 22, 2021
The answer to #AbbottHatesDogs is #BetoLovesDogs pic.twitter.com/CEyBIvRHEt
— Kelly ツ (@kellwoohoo) June 22, 2021
News
Watch: America, We Just Got Our First Openly-Gay Active NFL Player
America, meet your first openly-gay, active NFL player.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib, 28, in an Instagram video announced he is gay, HuffPost reports.
“What’s up people, I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” Nassib says. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but, I finally feel comfortable now to get it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”
He also says he’s donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which works to help young LGBTQ youth in crisis or feeling suicidal.
View this post on Instagram
“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” Nassib adds. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project. They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America, and they’re truly doing incredible things, and I’m very excited to be a part of it, to help in any way that I can and I’m really pumped to see what the future holds.”
In one of the several text images on that post Nassib explains why this is so important:
Developing…
News
Meteorologist Is Latest Local Newscaster to Announce On-Air She Is Teaming Up With Right Wing Project Veritas
A Detroit weekend weather anchor is the latest local reporter to announce on-air she is teaming up with the activists Project Veritas to attack their employer.
On Sunday April Moss, smack in the middle of her weather forecast, snuck in an announcement about the “discrimination” going of at her local CBS affiliated station.
“All good things must come to an end,” Moss told viewers as she announced “showers moving in around 8 AM.”
“Speaking of a brand new week I will be sitting down this week with Project Veritas to discuss the discrimination that CBS is enforcing upon its employees.”
CBS62 Detroit Meteorologist April Moss says on-air she will expose ‘discrimination’ at her station with Project Veritas.
This after FOX26 reporter Ivory Hecker pulled a similar stunt last week, saying she was told not to pursue stories on HCQ.
pic.twitter.com/zf3uhXYZI5
— Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 21, 2021
Project Veritas is the group that has been repeatedly accused by progressive activists of deceptively editing videos to attack the left.
And speaking of a brand new week, it appears that Moss may be planning on leaving the station – or getting fired. She’s worked for 9 years for CBS, but on Saturday created a new Instagram account without her “CBS” affiliation in the name.
Moss’ LinkedIn page lists among her interests Maria Bartiromo and Tim Tebow. The bio on her Instagram page says: “Galatians 2:20.”
Last week Fox 26 Houston reporter Ivory Hecker announced live, on-air “that Fox Corp. has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers.”
She said just hours after she was fired.
What was that information that was so important for her to risk her job for?
Pushing hydroxychloroquine, which has been discredited as a cure for COVID-19.
No word yet on what “discrimination” Moss faces.
News
Trump Cabinet Secretary Set Up a $300 Million Offshore Company in the Caymans — While Still in Office
According to a report from the HuffPost, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was busy attending to his own financial well-being while serving under Donald Trump — raking in at least $53 million and starting up a new business in the Cayman Islands.
Ross, who was recently accused of creating “an environment of paranoia and retaliation” at Commerce, was working on the taxpayers’ dime while keeping his business deals ongoing during his tenure.
The HuffPost reports, “Ross reported making somewhere between $53 million and $127 million during his four years as head of the Commerce Department. The federal government only requires officials to report broad ranges of outside income,” before adding, “Ross’ many and profitable entanglements with private companies while he was supposed to be looking out for the American taxpayer triggered concern and criticism.”
The report goes on to note that Ross’s Commerce duties didn’t stop him from setting up a new offshore business.
“Ross is already engaged in a new enterprise, a special purpose acquisition company that reportedly attracted $300 million from investors. He established the company in the Cayman Islands in January while he was still in public office, ” the report states.
During his time in the Donald Trump’s cabinet, Ross faced multiple complaints about his business dealings, with CREW accusing him “possible insider trading and other violations when he reportedly shorted Navigator stock after learning that a negative story was coming out in The New York Times about his links to the company,” among other ethical issues.
You can read more here.
