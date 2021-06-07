RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Christian ‘Prophet’ Calls Support for Trump a Measure of Loyalty to God
QAnon conspiracy theorist and supposed “prophet” Johnny Enlow appeared on the Elijah Streams YouTube channel Friday, where he claimed that continuing to believe that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and is still the legitimate president of the United States is a test of one’s true commitment to God.
Enlow, who is among the various self-proclaimed “prophets” who guaranteed that Trump would win the 2020 election and still refuse to accept that their prophecies were wrong, actually declared that it is not enough for Christians to simply worship God, but rather they must also recognize that Trump has been anointed by God and therefore continue to support him.
“I call it the ‘Trump Test,’” Enlow said. “It’s a biblical precedent that it’s not sufficient just to say, ‘Hey, I worship God, I’m totally sold out to God or to Jesus.’ There’s this thing going around the body of Christ—and there’s a good part of it, and there’s a bad part of it—’Well, I’m so tired of everything. I just want it to be all about Jesus and all about God and devotion to Jesus, devotion about God.’ You won’t find the time in history where you didn’t have to also figure out who to be aligned and connected with.”
Enlow said that God uses his prophets to let the rest of the church know who has been anointed to serve as leaders, such as Moses and King David. Enlow warned that those who don’t follow God’s chosen leaders, like Trump in this case, are “going to come under the judgment for not recognizing it.”
“If you go against God’s person that he’s using, his instrument,” Enlow explained, “even if you think you have 100 percent devotion to God, it’s going to cost you. … This is a line in the sand, this ‘Trump Test.’”
Enlow claimed that the Christian leaders and ministries currently experiencing great outpourings of God’s blessings are those “who didn’t back off Trump.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Right Wing Christian TV Evangelist: Gay People Should Have to Wear Warning Labels on Their Foreheads
Right-wing pastor Andrew Wommack used Monday night’s episode of his “Truth & Liberty Livecast” to declare that gay people should be required to “put a label across their forehead,” declaring that homosexuality “can be hazardous to your health.”
Wommack’s guest on the program was religious-right activist Janet Porter. While discussing the anti-LGBTQ “documentary” she released a few years ago, Porter eventually turned the discussion to Caitlyn Jenner’s run for governor in California.
“I’m praying for Bruce Jenner, who goes by ‘Caitlyn’ Jenner,” Porter said. “I’m praying against the suicide that happens with people that engage in this kind of thing. It’s very, very sad.”
“Homosexuals have like three times as much suicide as heterosexuals, and then you go into transgenders, and it just continues to go up,” Wommack replied. “It’s a very destructive lifestyle. They have 20 years less that the homosexual lives than a heterosexual. And, you know, cigarettes take an average of seven years off of a person’s life, so homosexuality is three times worse than smoking. We ought to put a label across their forehead, ‘This can be hazardous to your health.’”
Duggar Family’s ‘Cult’ Teaches ‘No Personal Responsibility’ for Boys, Girls Are Responsible for Being Sexually Abused: Report
Former members of the Christian offshoot “cult” that the Duggar family belongs to teaches that boys are not responsible for their actions but girls are entirely responsible not only for their actions but for the actions of boys and men, including being raped by them.
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, including images of child sexual abuse, is in part a product of his religious upbringing, the former members say.
Fox News reports that “people familiar with the family’s particular sect of fundamentalist Christianity, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), claim it has played a role in enabling abuse by Duggar and others.”
Among them, Lara Smith, a former member of the Christian fundamentalist sect, who spoke with The New York Post.
“You need to be very careful what you do,” girls are taught in Bible study, says Smith, “what you say, what you wear, how you act, because at any moment, you could trigger a boy, basically.”
But there is “absolutely no personal responsibility for the boys,” Smith added.
The Duggar family is “linked” to the IBLP, Fox News adds. “The many Duggar children were home-schooled using a faith-based program called Advanced Training Institute (ATI), created by IBLP founder Bill Gothard. Gothard even ran the facility that counseled a teenage Josh when he admitted to abusing his sisters. Although Gothard stepped down from IBLP in 2014 after being accused of sexual harassment himself, he continued to work with families, including the Duggars. Gothard has denied the sexual harassment claims against him.”
“A lot of abuse occurred,” because of the group’s teachings, Lara Smith, a former ATI member, told The Post. “With [abusers like] Josh, the whole environment set him up for success in his disgustingness.”
“We were taught our bodies don’t belong to us. They belong to God. And so in that realm, anything that happens, God wants it to happen,” says Smith, who sees ATI and IBLP as a cult.
So does Heather Heath, who was home-schooled and was indoctrinated in the programs.
“If we had been assaulted, we had to confess what we did that brought the assault on us,” Heath said. “My sense of bodily autonomy is still really messed up.”
‘New Season of The Handmaid’s Tale?’: TX Gov. Abbott Slammed as He Signs Abortion Ban Bill Surrounded by ‘50 Men, 8 Women’
Tuesday afternoon, signing an executive order banning masks mandates in any part of the Lone Star State, Governor Greg Abbott declared, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices.”
Wednesday morning, the Texas Republican didn’t even try to restrain his glee as he signed an abortion ban bill into law, surrounded by about 50 men and only eight women (almost if not all appeared to be white.)
“Our creator endowed us with the right to life,” said Abbott, who has a law degree from Vanderbilt University, “and yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year, because of abortion.”
That’s false.
Nationwide, abortion rates have plummeted. A 2019 study, USAToday reported, found abortion rates to be the lowest since 1973, when the U.S. Supreme Court declared women have a right to choose an abortion. The reason is not laws like the one Abbott is signing, but because of fewer pregnancies, likely due to greater availability of contraception and comprehensive (not abstinence-only) sex education.
Abbott is lying that there are “millions” of abortions every year. USA Today reports there were 862,000 abortions in 2017. The last year one million abortions were recorded was 2011. The highest was in 1990, with 1.6 million.
Abbott signed the anti-abortion bill into law. It bans abortion at six weeks, which is unconstitutional. It also offers no exception for rape or incest.
Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) signs a law banning abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat, as early as 6 weeks:
“… the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.” pic.twitter.com/FEhixT78en
— The Recount (@therecount) May 19, 2021
“Before the pandemic,” NPR reported last July, “Texas already had the highest rate and largest number of people without health insurance in the country. And 20 percent of all uninsured children in the U.S. live in Texas.”
“This year the coverage gap in Texas has only gotten worse: 29 percent of Texas adults under 65 don’t currently have health insurance.”
Abbott was quickly mocked, but the expansion of far right religious extremism overtaking the country is no laughing matter.
A new season of The Handmaid’s Tale dropped? https://t.co/nsNguy1EAF
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 19, 2021
Real handmaid’s tale shit right here https://t.co/izBxNNml75
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 19, 2021
This will end well Texas, or should I say Gilead. pic.twitter.com/C3ViHISXY9
— SheaCat (@TheSheaCat) May 19, 2021
And Texas wa one of only 2 states to execute someone during the pandemic.
— James C. McGowan (@jamsmcgowan) May 19, 2021
According the the NIH, most women under 30 do not even know that they are pregnant till they are 6-7 weeks along. Over 30 that drops to 5 weeks, mostly because they are actively trying to get pregnant.
— FinallyBackToReality (@CannotReality) May 19, 2021
I give Handmaid’s Tale becoming real life maybe 10 years. This is absurd.
— Erick? (@ErickJ33) May 19, 2021
I get what you’re saying to an extent. But the heartbeat bill’s architect is Janet Porter from Faith2Action, the pro-life movement wouldn’t work without women. Women are playing major roles in this legislation, you just don’t see them on evening news.
— edward teach (@QueenAnneRevnge) May 19, 2021
Too bad you’re not ensuring the ability of Texans to not die of hypothermia in their beds and on their streets next winter. Or the ability of mothers to not die in childbirth. Or the ability of teenage girls to access birth control. Shall I continue?
— Cari Marshall (@CariMarshallTX) May 19, 2021
