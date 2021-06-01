CRIME
‘This Is Different’: Dan Abrams Says for Trump ‘All Signals Are Towards Indictment’
Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former U.S. president, will “likely” be indicted, says ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, insisting that this time accountability will be hard for him to escape.
“All signs point to a likely indictment,” Abrams, the founder of Law & Crime and Mediaite, told the co-hosts on “The View” Tuesday.
“Why do I say that? First you’ve got the fight over former President Trump’s tax returns. Then you’ve got the hiring of a very high-profile prosecutor, who is brought in to basically oversee this case. He leaves a very cushy job in private practice, to come in and work in the DA ‘s office just on this case, this is his expertise, and now you’ve got this special grand jury, that’s been empaneled typically you don’t get a special grand jury, like this, unless they believe they have evidence of a crime. So, all the evidence all the signals are towards a likely indictment of someone, if not more than one person.”
Co-host Joy Behar expressed concern that Trump has “gotten away with” numerous misdeeds and always escaped strong accountability.
“Indulge me in my skepticism,” Behar asked, “but Trump has gotten away with impeachment, he’s gotten away with inciting a riot at the Capitol. He got away in the Mueller investigation, you know, what makes you think they’re gonna get him this time? There’s something about this guy that he slips through because he has, he has enablers everywhere.”
Abrams, who has been called a “go-to analyst on legal affairs,” explained why that’s less likely this time.
“This is different,” he said. “In each one of those cases, there was a lane, right? When you talk about impeachment, you talk about specific rules that relate to impeachment of a president and what is the standard, when should someone be impeached? With Mueller, he was in a very specific lane on the Russia investigation, etc. Told you can’t veer beyond that, this Manhattan DA in particular can investigate whatever potential crime comes across his desk and here, we’re not talking about Donald Trump as president, with the protections that the President has, we’re talking about what Donald Trump as private citizen did with regard to real estate deals and possible bank fraud, etc. So in this sense he’s being treated just like everybody else, which makes this a very different kind of investigation than every other one you mentioned.”
Abrams also noted that now the investigation is about “his conduct before he was President.”
“I will just tell you that, that all the signals, and you’re right, you never know because look, they may say, ‘we’re going to create a higher standard, because he’s the former president,’ and, ‘we’re gonna have to be even more convinced because he’s the former president,’ that’s possible that the DA does that, but if you just view it as private citizen if this were any other case, anyone else, would be telling you all signals are towards indictment.”
Watch:
.@danabrams tells @TheView “all signs point to a likely indictment” in Trump investigation: “You don’t get a special grand jury like this unless they believe they have evidence of a crime. So all the evidence, all the signals are towards a likely indictment of someone.” pic.twitter.com/nvXPzUPnxg
— The View (@TheView) June 1, 2021
CRIME
Prosecutors Revealed Shocking Insurgent Info Hours Before GOP Killed Jan. 6th Commission: Report
While Senate Republicans are blocking debate on legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, federal prosecutors continue to reveal more information on what their investigations have uncovered.
“Hours before Senate Republicans killed an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6th siege, federal prosecutors disclosed communications about how Oath Keepers allegedly plotted to storm Washington, D.C. with guns by boat by way of the Potomac River,” Adam Klasfeld reported for Law & Crime on Friday.
“Those discussions became public in a filing seeking to maintain the strict pretrial release conditions of Oath Keepers member Thomas Caldwell, whom prosecutors allege organized a group of militia members on ‘standby with guns in a hotel across the river.’ In the brief, prosecutors also alleged that a message from the militia’s leader described a ‘worst case scenario’ where former President Donald Trump ‘calls us up as part of the militia to to assist him inside DC.’ Pulling a line from one of the immortal verses of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, the extremist group’s Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs allegedly imagined the militia members as the modern day equivalent of their American colonial forebears,” he explained.
Longfellow’s 1861 poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” describes using lanterns to signal troop movements at the start of the American revolution:
Listen, my children, and you shall hear
Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five:
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.
He said to his friend, “If the British march
By land or sea from the town to-night,
Hang a lantern aloft in the belfry-arch
Of the North-Church-tower, as a signal-light,—
One if by land, and two if by sea;
And I on the opposite shore will be,
Ready to ride and spread the alarm
Meggs reportedly referenced the poem in a message sent on the group’s encrypted Signal channel.
“1 if by land[,] North side of Lincoln Memorial,” he wrote. “2 if by sea[,] Corner of west basin and Ohio is a water transport landing !!”
In February, The New York Times was the first to report on the naval landing scheme.
“Chilling new details emerged on Thursday about the plot by the Oath Keepers militia group to attack the Capitol as prosecutors said that members discussed a brazen plan to ferry “heavy weapons” in a boat across the Potomac River into Washington and began training sessions “for urban warfare, riot control and rescue operations” well before Election Day,” the newspaper reported. “Shortly after the three militia members were arrested last month, prosecutors said that they were some of the first rioters to have planned their part in the attack on the Capitol instead of merely storming the building spontaneously.”
The new filing includes a lengthy message from Meggs to another militia leader:
Can’t believe I just thought of this: how many people either in the militia or not (who are still supportive of our efforts to save the Republic) have a boat on a trailer that could handle a Potomac crossing? If we had someone standing by at a dock ramp (one near the Pentagon for sure) we could have our Quick Response Team with the heavy weapons standing by, quickly load them and ferry them across the river to our waiting arms. I’m not talking about a bass boat. Anyone who would be interested in supporting the team this way? I will buy the fuel. More or less be hanging around sipping coffee and maybe scooting on the river a bit and pretending to fish, then if it all went to shit, our guy loads our weps AND Blue Ridge Militia weps and ferries them across. Dude! If we had 2 boats, we could ferry across and never drive into D.C. at all!!!! Then get picked up. Is there a way to PLEASE pass the word among folks you know and see if someone would jump in the middle of this to help. I am spreading the word, too. Genius if someone is willing and hasn’t put their boat away for the winter.
In the filings, prosecutors included hotel surveillance video screengrabs of militia members carrying objects shaped like long-guns.
CRIME
Prosecutors in Trump Criminal Investigation Have Instructed at Least One Witness to Prepare to Testify: Report
Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have instructed at least one witness to prepare to testify before a grand jury. The Manhattan DA recently empaneled a special grand jury that is slated to serve six months, hear evidence, and determine if Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, or any Trump Organization employees, including family members, should be charged with crimes.
Calling it “a signal that the lengthy investigation is moving into an advanced stage,” CNN reports the “development suggests that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is poised to transition from collecting evidence to presenting what is likely a complex case to a grand jury, one that could result in the jury considering criminal charges.”
Vance’s investigation began in 2018, so his office has had the better part of three years to compile evidence, especially amid a very active (now former) president who reportedly is facing at least 14 civil and criminal cases, according to Just Security.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Former Federal Prosecutor: ‘Fair to Say’ Charges in Trump Criminal Investigation ‘Are on the Horizon’
Noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says it is “fair to say” that “charges are on the horizon” in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which possibly could include Donald Trump, employees of his business, and/or members of his family.
Mariotti warns that Tuesday’s news of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. impaneling a special grand jury does not mean that anyone will be charged.
“The mere fact that a special grand jury was empaneled does not mean that any particular person will be charged. It does not necessarily mean that Trump himself will be charged,” Mariotti said on Twitter.
“But it is fair to say that Vance’s investigation is far along and that charges are on the horizon.”
Those words echo The Washington Post’s reporting, which said the “move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years,” and: “It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”
He also says today’s news “is the second sign in recent days that Vance’s investigation has entered the home stretch. Recently, NY AG Tish James announced that her office would investigate Trump ‘along’ with the Manhattan DA. This just means that some of her staff are joining the DA’s effort.”
5/ Reports suggest that the investigation is expansive and includes potential tax charges and false statements in financial statements.
This is consistent with reports that Vance is investigating others within the Trump Organization, such as long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
On the issue of possible fraud, Mariotti says “Fraud is just when you lie to people to get their money. So the case usually comes down to whether the defendant knew the statements in the documents were false.”
“It’s easier to prove knowledge for people involved in preparing or authorizing the documents, like Weisselberg.”
And he cautions on jumping to conclusions, one way or another.
9/ It looks like the DA is moving quickly, and today’s announcement and the AG’s recent decision to publicly join the criminal investigation suggests the investigation is in an advanced stage.
But charges could be months away, and we don’t know who will be named first. /end
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
