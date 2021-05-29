CRIME
Prosecutors Revealed Shocking Insurgent Info Hours Before GOP Killed Jan. 6th Commission: Report
While Senate Republicans are blocking debate on legislation to create a 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, federal prosecutors continue to reveal more information on what their investigations have uncovered.
“Hours before Senate Republicans killed an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6th siege, federal prosecutors disclosed communications about how Oath Keepers allegedly plotted to storm Washington, D.C. with guns by boat by way of the Potomac River,” Adam Klasfeld reported for Law & Crime on Friday.
“Those discussions became public in a filing seeking to maintain the strict pretrial release conditions of Oath Keepers member Thomas Caldwell, whom prosecutors allege organized a group of militia members on ‘standby with guns in a hotel across the river.’ In the brief, prosecutors also alleged that a message from the militia’s leader described a ‘worst case scenario’ where former President Donald Trump ‘calls us up as part of the militia to to assist him inside DC.’ Pulling a line from one of the immortal verses of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, the extremist group’s Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs allegedly imagined the militia members as the modern day equivalent of their American colonial forebears,” he explained.
Longfellow’s 1861 poem “Paul Revere’s Ride” describes using lanterns to signal troop movements at the start of the American revolution:
Listen, my children, and you shall hear
Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-Five:
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.
He said to his friend, “If the British march
By land or sea from the town to-night,
Hang a lantern aloft in the belfry-arch
Of the North-Church-tower, as a signal-light,—
One if by land, and two if by sea;
And I on the opposite shore will be,
Ready to ride and spread the alarm
Meggs reportedly referenced the poem in a message sent on the group’s encrypted Signal channel.
“1 if by land[,] North side of Lincoln Memorial,” he wrote. “2 if by sea[,] Corner of west basin and Ohio is a water transport landing !!”
In February, The New York Times was the first to report on the naval landing scheme.
“Chilling new details emerged on Thursday about the plot by the Oath Keepers militia group to attack the Capitol as prosecutors said that members discussed a brazen plan to ferry “heavy weapons” in a boat across the Potomac River into Washington and began training sessions “for urban warfare, riot control and rescue operations” well before Election Day,” the newspaper reported. “Shortly after the three militia members were arrested last month, prosecutors said that they were some of the first rioters to have planned their part in the attack on the Capitol instead of merely storming the building spontaneously.”
The new filing includes a lengthy message from Meggs to another militia leader:
Can’t believe I just thought of this: how many people either in the militia or not (who are still supportive of our efforts to save the Republic) have a boat on a trailer that could handle a Potomac crossing? If we had someone standing by at a dock ramp (one near the Pentagon for sure) we could have our Quick Response Team with the heavy weapons standing by, quickly load them and ferry them across the river to our waiting arms. I’m not talking about a bass boat. Anyone who would be interested in supporting the team this way? I will buy the fuel. More or less be hanging around sipping coffee and maybe scooting on the river a bit and pretending to fish, then if it all went to shit, our guy loads our weps AND Blue Ridge Militia weps and ferries them across. Dude! If we had 2 boats, we could ferry across and never drive into D.C. at all!!!! Then get picked up. Is there a way to PLEASE pass the word among folks you know and see if someone would jump in the middle of this to help. I am spreading the word, too. Genius if someone is willing and hasn’t put their boat away for the winter.
In the filings, prosecutors included hotel surveillance video screengrabs of militia members carrying objects shaped like long-guns.
Prosecutors in Trump Criminal Investigation Have Instructed at Least One Witness to Prepare to Testify: Report
Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office have instructed at least one witness to prepare to testify before a grand jury. The Manhattan DA recently empaneled a special grand jury that is slated to serve six months, hear evidence, and determine if Donald Trump, the Trump Organization, or any Trump Organization employees, including family members, should be charged with crimes.
Calling it “a signal that the lengthy investigation is moving into an advanced stage,” CNN reports the “development suggests that the Manhattan district attorney’s office is poised to transition from collecting evidence to presenting what is likely a complex case to a grand jury, one that could result in the jury considering criminal charges.”
Vance’s investigation began in 2018, so his office has had the better part of three years to compile evidence, especially amid a very active (now former) president who reportedly is facing at least 14 civil and criminal cases, according to Just Security.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
Former Federal Prosecutor: ‘Fair to Say’ Charges in Trump Criminal Investigation ‘Are on the Horizon’
Noted former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says it is “fair to say” that “charges are on the horizon” in the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into the Trump Organization, which possibly could include Donald Trump, employees of his business, and/or members of his family.
Mariotti warns that Tuesday’s news of Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. impaneling a special grand jury does not mean that anyone will be charged.
“The mere fact that a special grand jury was empaneled does not mean that any particular person will be charged. It does not necessarily mean that Trump himself will be charged,” Mariotti said on Twitter.
“But it is fair to say that Vance’s investigation is far along and that charges are on the horizon.”
Those words echo The Washington Post’s reporting, which said the “move indicates that District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation of the former president and his business has reached an advanced stage after more than two years,” and: “It suggests, too, that Vance believes he has found evidence of a crime — if not by Trump then by someone potentially close to him or by his company.”
He also says today’s news “is the second sign in recent days that Vance’s investigation has entered the home stretch. Recently, NY AG Tish James announced that her office would investigate Trump ‘along’ with the Manhattan DA. This just means that some of her staff are joining the DA’s effort.”
5/ Reports suggest that the investigation is expansive and includes potential tax charges and false statements in financial statements.
This is consistent with reports that Vance is investigating others within the Trump Organization, such as long-time CFO Allen Weisselberg.
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
On the issue of possible fraud, Mariotti says “Fraud is just when you lie to people to get their money. So the case usually comes down to whether the defendant knew the statements in the documents were false.”
“It’s easier to prove knowledge for people involved in preparing or authorizing the documents, like Weisselberg.”
And he cautions on jumping to conclusions, one way or another.
9/ It looks like the DA is moving quickly, and today’s announcement and the AG’s recent decision to publicly join the criminal investigation suggests the investigation is in an advanced stage.
But charges could be months away, and we don’t know who will be named first. /end
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) May 25, 2021
Kansas GOP Lawmaker Kicked Student in the Testicles on ‘Instructions From God’: Police
A Republican Kansas state representative who was caught on camera earlier this year melting down during a side gig as a substitute teacher is now being accused of kicking one of his students in the testicles.
The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas State Rep. Mark Samsel is facing three misdemeanor assault charges for physically attacking two teen students, including one who told police that Samsel kicked him in the crotch.
Court records released this week show that Samsel told police that he didn’t mean to hurt any of his students and he speculated that one student whom he grabbed came away with bruises because they bruised “softly.”
The Kansas City Star also notes that Samsel told investigators that he was acting on “instructions from God” in physically disciplining the students.
The Star’s report recounts damning testimony given by one of the students to police about Samsel’s behavior.
“The student, whose name is redacted, said that Samsel threatened to ‘kick him in the balls,’ which he initially ignored ‘because he did not believe a teacher would ever do that,'” the paper writes. “About 10 minutes later, he said Samsel did kick him in the testicles.”
Video taken that day and posted on the internet did not show Samsel kicking the student in the groin, though it did show him leveling angry threats at students while ranting at length about homosexuality, suicide, and masturbation.
