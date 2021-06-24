News
Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law Over ‘Demonstrably False and Misleading Statements’: Report
Rudy Giuliani has been temporarily suspended from practicing law over his false and misleading statements about the 2020 presidential election.
“A disciplinary body says he made ‘demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump,'” Reuters’ Jan Wolfe reports, citing a New York Supreme Court document.
The document goes on to say that Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest.”
This is truly remarkable pic.twitter.com/6e6julWHn4
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 24, 2021
“The suspension is a stunning blow to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who previously served as a top Justice Department official, and the head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York,” CNBC adds.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘You Don’t See Buildings Falling Down in America’ Shocked Mayor Says After 12-Story Condo ‘Literally Pancaked’
Mayor Charles Burkett, on the scene of a partial collapse of a 12-story 100-unit condominium building in Surfside, Florida said he’s lived in the town his entire life and has never seen anything like this.
“You don’t see buildings falling down in America,” Burkett, stunned, told CNN Thursday morning, “and here we had a building literally fall down.”
He said it’s “less likely than a lightning strike.”
“It’s less likely than a lightning strike. It just doesn’t happen. You don’t see buildings falling down in America, and here we had a building literally falling down.”
— Surfside, FL, Mayor Charles W. Burkett on overnight condo collapse pic.twitter.com/Vu5HI1gG94
— The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021
One person is reported dead after the building collapsed around 2 AM with CNN saying a “considerable portion” of the building is gone. Burkett suggests there may be more fatalities.
Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a “partial building collapse,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach. https://t.co/1mZcItXpzS pic.twitter.com/vz9LV40Ipt
— CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2021
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked,” he says. “It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.”
Surfside, FL, Mayor Charles W. Burkett on the overnight 12-story condo collapse:
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked … It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.” pic.twitter.com/lrVlpGBnaJ
— The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021
News
‘Florida Goes Full Fascist’: Ron DeSantis Sparks Furious Backlash With ‘Authoritarian’ Campus Political Surveys
Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation requiring Florida students, faculty and staff to register their political views in surveys in an effort to promote “intellectual diversity” at colleges and universities, and the measure set off backlash across social media.
Critics decried the law, which DeSantis claims will promote freedom of speech, as a “thoroughly Orwellian” attempt to gain control over academic debate at institutions of higher learning.
Well, this is thoroughly Orwellian. 😳 Faculty and students of Florida, you know what to do! Freep Mini-Trump's stupid poll!
State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefs https://t.co/Sny6qw3cxf
— Betty Cracker 🐊 (@bettycrackerfl) June 23, 2021
Florida is trying real hard to go full fascist, using government power and authority to influence, silence, and promote preferred political points of view. https://t.co/bCvtMjKtg2
— Jordan (@ChikooSlim) June 23, 2021
Well that's got to be unconstitutional: Florida students required to register political views with the state to promote ‘intellectual diversity’ https://t.co/DydVSezhHC
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 23, 2021
Florida is becoming too dangerous full of right wing extremists.
Floridians are shooting each other every day while Gov DeSantis keeps signing authoritarian edicts & citizens applaud. Watching a nightmare in real time. Down is Up and Up is Down with palm trees & eroding beaches
— Natives&ImmigrantsAreUS (@LillianRodrigu6) June 23, 2021
DeSantis wants to survey university students and staff, with the threat of budget cuts if he doesn't get his way???
Dear Florida college students: Time to register your faith as Jedi and f-ck him up.
https://t.co/tBpf5viQgR
— Witty Librarian In a Mask (@PaulWartenberg) June 23, 2021
Also if you don’t think they’ll sell your survey answers connected to your ID to the highest bidders, well, perhaps Florida is for you after all.
— Heather Flyte (@hbflyte) June 23, 2021
Holy cow this is dangerous. #ThoughtPolice
Florida to require university students, staff to take survey that measures ‘intellectual diversity’ – https://t.co/nGuZcrVyCz https://t.co/pWXxy3DRyS
— BD (@analogretentive) June 23, 2021
I raised two smart-asses. If they were going to be in a Florida University, they would find great pleasure in skewing Ronny’s fascist nonsense.
— Israel Jablonski (@IsrJablonski) June 23, 2021
Defending liberalism from illiberal wokeness by *checks notes* administering ideological tests and threatening budget cuts for wrongthink https://t.co/MaGh36lyaZ pic.twitter.com/ccCgtHAikV
— Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 23, 2021
Fascist authoritarianism takes another step forward in Florida. https://t.co/aRnOdvOQvS
— Rusty Cannon (@RustyCannon) June 23, 2021
News
Watch: Schumer Compares McConnell to Southern Segregationists for Blocking Voting Rights
On Tuesday, following Senate Republicans’ lockstep vote to block debate on voting rights, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gave a thunderous speech comparing Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to the southern segregationists who fought the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
“Republican state legislatures across the country are engaged in the most sweeping voter suppression in 80 years,” said Schumer. “Capitalizing on and catalogued by Donald Trump’s big lie. These state governments are making it harder for younger, poorer, urban and non-white Americans to vote. Earlier today, the Republican leader told reporters that, quote, ‘Regardless of what may be happening in some states, there is no rationale for federal intervention.’ The Republican leader flatly stated that no matter what the states do to undermine our democracy — voter suppression laws, phony audits, partisan takeovers of local election boards — the Senate should not act.”
“The Republican leader uses the language and the logic of the southern senators in the ’60s who defended states rights, and it is an indefensible position for any senator, any senator, let alone the minority leader to hold,” said Schumer. “When John Lewis was about to cross that bridge in Selma, he didn’t know what waited for him on the other side. He didn’t know how long his march would be. And his ultimate success was never guaranteed. But he started down that bridge anyway. Today Democrats started our march to defend the voting rights of all Americans. It could be a long march, but it is one we are going to make.”
Watch below:
