Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law Over ‘Demonstrably False and Misleading Statements’: Report

Rudy Giuliani has been temporarily suspended from practicing law over his  false and misleading statements about the 2020 presidential election.

“A disciplinary body says he made ‘demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump,'” Reuters’ Jan Wolfe reports, citing a New York Supreme Court document.

The document goes on to say that Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest.”

“The suspension is a stunning blow to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who previously served as a top Justice Department official, and the head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York,” CNBC adds.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

 

