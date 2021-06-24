‘You Don’t See Buildings Falling Down in America’ Shocked Mayor Says After 12-Story Condo ‘Literally Pancaked’

Mayor Charles Burkett, on the scene of a partial collapse of a 12-story 100-unit condominium building in Surfside, Florida said he’s lived in the town his entire life and has never seen anything like this.

“You don’t see buildings falling down in America,” Burkett, stunned, told CNN Thursday morning, “and here we had a building literally fall down.”

He said it’s “less likely than a lightning strike.”

"It's less likely than a lightning strike. It just doesn't happen. You don't see buildings falling down in America, and here we had a building literally falling down." — Surfside, FL, Mayor Charles W. Burkett on overnight condo collapse pic.twitter.com/Vu5HI1gG94 — The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021

One person is reported dead after the building collapsed around 2 AM with CNN saying a “considerable portion” of the building is gone. Burkett suggests there may be more fatalities.

Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a “partial building collapse,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach. https://t.co/1mZcItXpzS pic.twitter.com/vz9LV40Ipt — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2021

“The problem is the building has literally pancaked,” he says. “It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.”