CRIME
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Under FBI Investigation: Report
Embattled U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, installed by then-President Donald Trump, is under FBI investigation over possible illegal campaign fundraising activity.
The Washington Post, citing sources, reports the campaign fundraising involves his former business.
“FBI agents in recent weeks interviewed current and former employees of DeJoy and the business, asking questions about political contributions and company activities,” The Post reports. ” Prosecutors also issued a subpoena to DeJoy himself for information, one of the people said.”
DeJoy personally donated over $1 million to the Trump re-election campaign and the RNC, but DeJoy has been accused of strong-arming employees into making donations and then being reimbursed for them, which is highly illegal.
In September DeJoy issued a statement expressing “regret” after The Washington Post published a bombshell report revealing that when he was CEO of New Breed Logistics he reimbursed employees for making donations to Republican candidates.
In his very specific statement DeJoy’s personal spokesperson, Monty Hagler, did not fully deny DeJoy had engaged in the illegal practice.
“Mr. DeJoy was never notified by the New Breed employees referenced by the Washington Post of any pressure they might have felt to make a contribution and he regrets if any employee felt uncomfortable for any reason,” Hagler said in the statement.
DeJoy ”encouraged employees and family members to be active in their communities, schools, churches, civic groups, sporting events, and the politics, that governs [sic] our nation.”
It also claims DeJoy “consistently provided family members and employees with various volunteer opportunities to get involved in activities that a family member or employee might feel was important or enjoyable to that individual.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
CRIME
Matt Gaetz Now Under Investigation for Possible Obstruction of Justice: Report
Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) legal troubles just got worse, according to a Politico report late Wednesday. Federal prosecutors are looking into whether Gaetz obstructed justice when he held a phone call with a witness in the sex crimes case against his friend Joel Greenberg.
Two sources told Politico that the witness was one of a group of women who were in Gaetz’s life around the time he and Greenberg were partying it up in Florida. A phone call between Gaetz’s ex-girlfriend and the witness added Gaetz to the phone call. It’s unknown what was said, but that call has become part of a possible obstruction of justice charge.
Gaetz continues to deny any wrongdoing in Greenberg’s case, and said that he never paid for sex, nor did he have sex with an underage girl, or pay to take her across state lines.
“Congressman Gaetz pursues justice, he doesn’t obstruct it,” a statement from Gaetz’s office said. “The anonymous allegations have thus far amounted to lies, wrapped in leaks, rooted in an extortion plot by a former DOJ official. After two months, there is still not a single on-record accusation of misconduct, and now the ‘story’ is changing yet again.”
CRIME
Chaos Erupts in Florida After 12-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Steal High-Powered Weapons and Open Fire on Police
Two foster children broke into a Florida home this Tuesday and then used guns they found inside the residence to shoot at officers who arrived on the scene, Click Orlando reports.
The children, who were 12- and 14-years-old, face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers and armed burglary, after they used the weapons, one of which was an AK-47, to fire on police for around 30 minutes.
“So the deputies in the Deltona area go out looking for this 12-year-old and this 14-year-old because the 12-year-old is insulin-dependent and the 12-year-old, if he doesn’t get his medication within four hours, it’s going to be a critical medical emergency,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.
When a resident told deputies that sounds of broken glass were heard in a nearby home, the deputies investigated and found signs of a forced entry.
“And the amazing thing is they don’t do what I would have done. I would have walked in because I have an eyewitness telling me two juveniles just forced their way into the home,” Chitwood said. “They take a step back and contact the homeowner and say, ‘Should anybody have access to your home?’ as resources are pouring in to surround the property.”
The children, who consisted of a boy and a girl, also used baseball bats to destroy furniture, toilets and a tub, police say.
“At 8:28, one of my sergeants who was the first to arrive, Sgt. Donnie Maxwell, takes fire multiple times, never returns fire. At 8:31, one of our units reports they’re being fired at by the 12- and the 14-year-old. At 8:33, another call comes out from another group of deputies surrounding the home saying that shots were fired. At 8:40, the 14-year-old emerges from the property and threatens to kill Sgt. Maxwell. At 8:54, the juvenile male, armed with an AK-47, opens fire on deputies,” Chitwood said.
The boy dropped the AK-47 and surrendered after the girl was shot. Chitwood said deputies took “multiple, multiple rounds – until they were left with no other choice but to return fire.”
The girl is in stable condition after being taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital, according to the Miami Herald.
WATCH: Sheriff speechless after a 14-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy open fire on deputies in Volusia County. https://t.co/eDMoxREFbd pic.twitter.com/xACaENr7rP
— WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) June 2, 2021
Image via Shutterstock
CRIME
‘This Is Different’: Dan Abrams Says for Trump ‘All Signals Are Towards Indictment’
Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former U.S. president, will “likely” be indicted, says ABC News legal analyst Dan Abrams, insisting that this time accountability will be hard for him to escape.
“All signs point to a likely indictment,” Abrams, the founder of Law & Crime and Mediaite, told the co-hosts on “The View” Tuesday.
“Why do I say that? First you’ve got the fight over former President Trump’s tax returns. Then you’ve got the hiring of a very high-profile prosecutor, who is brought in to basically oversee this case. He leaves a very cushy job in private practice, to come in and work in the DA ‘s office just on this case, this is his expertise, and now you’ve got this special grand jury, that’s been empaneled typically you don’t get a special grand jury, like this, unless they believe they have evidence of a crime. So, all the evidence all the signals are towards a likely indictment of someone, if not more than one person.”
Co-host Joy Behar expressed concern that Trump has “gotten away with” numerous misdeeds and always escaped strong accountability.
“Indulge me in my skepticism,” Behar asked, “but Trump has gotten away with impeachment, he’s gotten away with inciting a riot at the Capitol. He got away in the Mueller investigation, you know, what makes you think they’re gonna get him this time? There’s something about this guy that he slips through because he has, he has enablers everywhere.”
Abrams, who has been called a “go-to analyst on legal affairs,” explained why that’s less likely this time.
“This is different,” he said. “In each one of those cases, there was a lane, right? When you talk about impeachment, you talk about specific rules that relate to impeachment of a president and what is the standard, when should someone be impeached? With Mueller, he was in a very specific lane on the Russia investigation, etc. Told you can’t veer beyond that, this Manhattan DA in particular can investigate whatever potential crime comes across his desk and here, we’re not talking about Donald Trump as president, with the protections that the President has, we’re talking about what Donald Trump as private citizen did with regard to real estate deals and possible bank fraud, etc. So in this sense he’s being treated just like everybody else, which makes this a very different kind of investigation than every other one you mentioned.”
Abrams also noted that now the investigation is about “his conduct before he was President.”
“I will just tell you that, that all the signals, and you’re right, you never know because look, they may say, ‘we’re going to create a higher standard, because he’s the former president,’ and, ‘we’re gonna have to be even more convinced because he’s the former president,’ that’s possible that the DA does that, but if you just view it as private citizen if this were any other case, anyone else, would be telling you all signals are towards indictment.”
Watch:
.@danabrams tells @TheView “all signs point to a likely indictment” in Trump investigation: “You don’t get a special grand jury like this unless they believe they have evidence of a crime. So all the evidence, all the signals are towards a likely indictment of someone.” pic.twitter.com/nvXPzUPnxg
— The View (@TheView) June 1, 2021
