HATE CRIMES
One Killed in ‘Terrorist Attack Against the LGBT Community’: Fort Lauderdale Mayor
Two people were struck by a pickup Truck at a Pride parade in Wilton Manors, Florida.
“One of the victims has died, said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, who was at the parade,” Local 10 News reports. “The white pickup truck was lined up with other floats when it hit the gas and ran over two people standing by to take part in the parade on Wilton Drive, as Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa witnessed.”
The surviving victim is in critical condition at Broward Health Medical Center.
“The truck narrowly missed hitting U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who was in a convertible participating in the parade,” the newspaper reported.
Mayor Trantalis blasted the incident as a terrorist attack.
“This is a terrorist attack against the LGBT community,” Trantalis said. “This is exactly what it is. Hardly an accident. It was deliberate, it was premeditated, and it was targeted against a specific person. Luckily they missed that person, but unfortunately, they hit two other people.”
There is a suspect in custody.
This is believed to be the driver of the truck, he is in custody.
🎥- @delarosaWPLG #Pride2021 @WiltonManorsCty https://t.co/Uq6sUjHNuM pic.twitter.com/VIC4yGSvZ8
— Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) June 19, 2021
HATE CRIMES
180 House Republicans Just Voted Against Condemning Anti-Asian Hate After Atlanta Spa Shootings
Wednesday afternoon the U.S. House of Representatives voted 244-180 to pass a resolution condemning anti-Asian hate, after eight people, including seven Asian Americans, six of whom were women, were shot and killed at spas in Atlanta, Georgia in a series of hate crime mass shootings last month.
All 180 “no” votes were from Republicans. No Democrats voted against the resolution.
Among the “no” votes were Georgia Republican Representatives Rick Allen, Andrew Clyde, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jody Hice, and Barry Loudermilk. Congressman Loudermilk represents part of the area where the killings took place.
244-180: House approved a resolution “condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta on March 16th and reaffirming House’s commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the AAPI community.”
180 Republicans voted No. pic.twitter.com/GTO7yhIBTU
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) May 19, 2021
The text is quite simple.
“Condemning the horrific shootings in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 2021, and reaffirming the House of Representative’s commitment to combating hate, bigotry, and violence against the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community.”
The resolution says, “the people of the United States mourn the 8 innocent lives lost, 7 of whom were women, 6 of whom were women of Asian descent, and several of whom were immigrants.” It lists the victims’ names: Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, Daoyou Feng, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Yong Ae Yue, Soon Chung “Julie” Park, Hyun Jung Grant, and Sun Cha Kim.
And offers details honoring their lives, like this: “49-year-old Xiaojie ‘Emily’ Tan, a hardworking mother and the owner of 1 of the spas, was a dedicated and caring business owner who is survived by her daughter and husband.”
And this: “63-year-old Yong Ae Yue was a mother of 2 sons who was known for her kindness and generosity and her love of her pet Shih Tzu.”
180 House Republicans just voted against this resolution condemning the Atlanta shootings and AAPI hate crimes, which passed 244-180 pic.twitter.com/FhK9BABEHe
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 19, 2021
The resolution also says that the House of Representatives “condemns the heinous and inexcusable acts of gun violence that led to the tragic loss of 8 lives,” “condemns any racism and sexism in the choice of the shooter to target Asian-owned businesses and murder 7 women, 6 of whom were of Asian descent,” ” honors the memory of the victims, offers heartfelt condolences to their families,” and “reaffirms the commitment of the United States Federal Government to combat hate, bigotry, and violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and to prevent tragedies like this from ever happening again.”
HATE CRIMES
Watch: Shocking Video Shows Man Stomping 65-Year-Old Asian-American Woman
On Monday, New York City reporter CeFaan Kim posted horrific details of an attack in which a man brutally attacked a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, captured on the security footage from the lobby of a nearby building.
The man, shouting “f*ck you, you don’t belong here,” kicked the woman to the ground and then stomped on her before she could get up. According to Kim, the security guard in the building refused to render the victim aid, and closed the door on her.
“Victim is currently hospitalized with swelling to the face, pain in left leg,” reported Kim, noting that the NYPD hate crimes unit is now investigating the incident.
NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021
He closed door on helpless victim. She was punched and kicked causing her to fall. He then kicked her multiple times in the head before fleeing. Victim is currently hospitalized with swelling to the face, pain in left leg. @NYPDHateCrimes investigating. Here’s the suspect. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2fJ5bEGwXU
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021
HATE CRIMES
Just Before 2018 Election Trump Officials Discussed Using Microwave ‘Heat Ray’ Weapon Against Immigrants at the Border
“A ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning”
In the run up to the November 2018 election President Donald Trump publicly fear-mongered for months about a “caravan” of migrants coming to the U.S. southern border.
“The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people,” Trump tweeted in the days before the election. “Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t!”
He followed up that fear-mongering with this:
Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
This was all part of his very public attack on migrants.
Privately, though, President Trump was telling administration officials to take “extreme action.”
On Oct. 22, 2018, “at a meeting with top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection officials suggested deploying a microwave weapon — a ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning when they get within range of its invisible beams,” The New York Times reports.
The heat ray microwave weapon was developed “by the military as a crowd dispersal tool two decades ago, the Active Denial System had been largely abandoned amid doubts over its effectiveness and morality,” the Times adds.
Two former officials who attended the afternoon meeting at the Homeland Security Department on Oct. 22, 2018, said the suggestion that the device be installed at the border shocked attendees, even if it would have satisfied the president. Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of Homeland Security told an aide after the meeting that she would not authorize the use of such a device, and it should never be brought up again in her presence, the officials said.
Nielsen, who implemented Trump’s family separation policy while denying it even existed, left the administration the following April.
