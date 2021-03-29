HATE CRIMES
Watch: Shocking Video Shows Man Stomping 65-Year-Old Asian-American Woman
On Monday, New York City reporter CeFaan Kim posted horrific details of an attack in which a man brutally attacked a 65-year-old Asian-American woman, captured on the security footage from the lobby of a nearby building.
The man, shouting “f*ck you, you don’t belong here,” kicked the woman to the ground and then stomped on her before she could get up. According to Kim, the security guard in the building refused to render the victim aid, and closed the door on her.
“Victim is currently hospitalized with swelling to the face, pain in left leg,” reported Kim, noting that the NYPD hate crimes unit is now investigating the incident.
NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021
He closed door on helpless victim. She was punched and kicked causing her to fall. He then kicked her multiple times in the head before fleeing. Victim is currently hospitalized with swelling to the face, pain in left leg. @NYPDHateCrimes investigating. Here’s the suspect. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/2fJ5bEGwXU
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021
HATE CRIMES
Just Before 2018 Election Trump Officials Discussed Using Microwave ‘Heat Ray’ Weapon Against Immigrants at the Border
“A ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning”
In the run up to the November 2018 election President Donald Trump publicly fear-mongered for months about a “caravan” of migrants coming to the U.S. southern border.
“The Caravans are made up of some very tough fighters and people,” Trump tweeted in the days before the election. “Fought back hard and viciously against Mexico at Northern Border before breaking through. Mexican soldiers hurt, were unable, or unwilling to stop Caravan. Should stop them before they reach our Border, but won’t!”
He followed up that fear-mongering with this:
Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018
This was all part of his very public attack on migrants.
Privately, though, President Trump was telling administration officials to take “extreme action.”
On Oct. 22, 2018, “at a meeting with top leaders of the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection officials suggested deploying a microwave weapon — a ‘heat-ray’ designed by the military to make people’s skin feel like it is burning when they get within range of its invisible beams,” The New York Times reports.
The heat ray microwave weapon was developed “by the military as a crowd dispersal tool two decades ago, the Active Denial System had been largely abandoned amid doubts over its effectiveness and morality,” the Times adds.
Two former officials who attended the afternoon meeting at the Homeland Security Department on Oct. 22, 2018, said the suggestion that the device be installed at the border shocked attendees, even if it would have satisfied the president. Kirstjen Nielsen, then the secretary of Homeland Security told an aide after the meeting that she would not authorize the use of such a device, and it should never be brought up again in her presence, the officials said.
Nielsen, who implemented Trump’s family separation policy while denying it even existed, left the administration the following April.
HATE CRIMES
Father Speaks Out After His Teen Daughter Is Told ‘Kill Yourself’ in ‘Ignorant and Hateful’ Anti-LGBT Attack
A father is speaking out after his high school-aged teen daughter, a lesbian, was the target of harassment and vandalism at their Chicago-area home.
In what police say is a possible hate crime, attackers left a message on a “For Sale” sign: the 800 number to a suicide prevention hotline and the words, “go f*cking KYS.” KYS is shorthand for “kill yourself.” The attackers for reasons unknown also left dozens of white plastic forks strewn across the lawn.
“Suicide is real and tragic. It’s not a joke, it affects way too many families and it is truly hateful to wish it upon another individual,” Scott Nelles, the father of the victim, said at a village meeting, Chicago’s ABC 7 reports.
“The words ‘Go F—ing KYS’ in that barely literate juvenile handwriting will forever remain in my family’s life and those coward’s actions are likely to fade away to those involved as they continue to live an ignorant and hateful existence,” Nelles added.
“Hate is taught. It is not taught in our schools and it’s not taught in our community at large. Kindness is an easy choice. Love wins,” he concluded.
Locals applauded him.
HATE CRIMES
Horrific Homophobic Violence in London: Men Beat Up Lesbian Couple Who Refused to Kiss in Front of Them
A same-sex couple traveling on a double-decker bus in London say they were beaten bloody by four men after they refused to kiss in front of them.
Melania Geymonat, who is 28, told BBC News she experiences “a lot of verbal violence all the time,” but has never been physically attacked for being gay.
“There were at least four of them,” Geymonat wrote about the May 30 hate crime on her Facebook page on Wednesday, calling it “CHAUVINIST, MISOGYNISTIC AND HOMOPHOBIC VIOLENCE.”
“They started behaving like hooligans, demanding that we kissed so they could enjoy watching, calling us ‘lesbians’ and describing sexual positions,” she says.
“It was only them and us there. In an attempt to calm things down, I started making jokes. I thought this might make them go away. Chris even pretended she was sick, but they kept on harassing us, throwing us coins and becoming more enthusiastic about it.”
“The next thing I know is that Chris is in the middle of the bus fighting with them,: she continues. “On an impulse, I went over there only to find her face bleeding and three of them beating her up. The next thing I know is I’m being punched. I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don’t remember whether or not I lost consciousness. Suddenly the bus had stopped, the police were there and I was bleeding all over. Our stuff was stolen as well. I don’t know yet if my nose is broken, and I haven’t been able to go back to work, but what upsets me the most is that VIOLENCE HAS BECOME A COMMON THING.”
BBC News reports Scotland Yard is investigating and examining CCTV footage.
“There were 2,308 homophobic hate crimes across London in 2018, compared with 2014 when 1,488 were recorded, according to the Met Police’s crime dashboard,” the BBC adds.
Image via Facebook
