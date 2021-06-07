ANALYSIS
‘Not a Snowball’s Chance in Hell’: MSNBC Analyst Delivers Devastating News on the Filibuster
Jake Sherman, one of the top reporters on Capitol Hill right now, strongly disagreed with former GOP strategist Matthew Dowd’s optimistic take on Joe Manchin and the filibuster, telling MSNBC viewers Monday the West Virginia Senator is not the only Democrat who will refuse to end the 60-vote margin that is crippling democracy right now.
Dowd’s claim is that Senator Joe Manchin is taking the heat for several Senate Democrats who do not want to eliminate the filibuster, but if he moved to support ending it, they would move with him.
“Not a snowball’s chance in hell,” Jake Sherman, an MSNBC political analyst and the co-founder of Punchbowl News, told Dowd.
“No way. Not a chance, there’s no, there’s no, there’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that’s true, it’s just not true,” said Sherman, strongly disagreeing with Dowd, who is now an ABC News political pundit.
“I mean I can tell you from spending five days a week up here that there’s no chance that those that, that if Joe Manchin came out – by the way, Joe Manchin’s not going to come out against the filibuster, just like I’m not going to fly back to my office, just because I want to,” Sherman, fighting to contain himself, told Dowd, as former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) looked on, agreeing with Sherman.
Sherman has what many progressives and pro-democracy Americans will see as depressing news.
“And by the way, there are a lot of Democratic senators who don’t want to do this, and who are, like, just if Joe Manchin somehow folded – which is again not going to happen ever – those senators would still find a way to not be forced to not want to blow up the filibuster,” Sherman added, concluding that “the filibuster is nowhere close to being gone.”
Later, Dowd declared, “Well then, we’re no longer a democracy. We have to just say it. We’re not a democracy.”
Watch:
ANALYSIS
GOP’s Blocking of Capitol Riot Commission Will Blow Up in Their Faces in 2022 – and Beyond: Columnist
In a scorching column for Cleveland.com, editorial board member Ted Diadiun claims Republicans will come to regret blocking the Democrat’s attempt to create a bipartisan commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.
According to the columnist, the Capitol insurrection that followed Donald Trump’s speech at a “Stop the Steal” rally was “a national embarrassment, a dark day in the country’s history,” that sickened him but admitted he was on the fence about a commission to investigate the events of that day — but now he has changed his mind.
“I’ve changed my opinion on the Democrat-led effort to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate and report on what happened that day. And I’m beyond disgusted with the Senate’s refusal Friday to allow that to happen,” he wrote. “I initially assumed it was simply another political gambit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to keep the events fresh in people’s minds as we move toward the 2022 midterm elections that could change the balance of power in both houses of Congress. And I’m probably right. Pelosi doesn’t do anything that’s not steeped in a striving for partisan advantage.”
What changed his mind, he admitted, is that there are people who have taken to downplaying the riot — including a GOP lawmaker who attempted to paint the insurrectionists as “tourists” — and that a commission is needed to set the record straight.
According to Diadiun, the very fact that Republicans have attempted to quash the investigation will haunt them when the 2022 midterms roll aorund — and that Democrats will hang it around their necks.
“The measure needed 10 Republican votes to reach the 60 required to overcome a filibuster and advance the bill. It got six – including Ohio’s Rob Portman, who called the assault ‘an attack on democracy itself,'” he reported. “But here we are again, with Republicans painting themselves into an electoral corner by resisting something the bulk of the country wants (a YouGov/The Economist survey released Thursday showed 56% of Americans either somewhat or strongly approving the commission. Only 29 percent opposed it). Democrats will pin that resistance to every Republican candidate all the way through to the 2022 midterms and beyond.”
He then warned, “The political price of this decision would have been high no matter which way the Republicans had gone. But it will be higher now that they have failed to do the right thing.”
You can read the whole piece here.
ANALYSIS
Republicans Demand Congressional Investigation Into COVID Origins After Denouncing Efforts to ‘Litigate the Past’
In an angry 4-page letter House Republican leadership on Friday issued a demand Speaker Nancy Pelosi begin a congressional investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The demand comes just weeks after GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted efforts to “re-litigate the past” and just days after Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for wanting to focus on “things that occurred in the past.”
Both McCarthy’s and McConnell’s remarks are tied to their opposition to a January 6 commission to investigate the Trump-incited insurrection. McCarthy’s were an attack on Rep. Liz Cheney’s fact-based remarks that Trump lost re-election.
McConnell claimed that “at the heart” of a January 6 commission is that Democrats “would like to continue to debate things that occurred in the past.”
Earlier this month in a letter to House Republicans urging them to remove Cheney from her leadership role, McCarthy wrote: “Each day spent re-litigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future.”
On Friday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise posted the letter (below) to Speaker Pelosi, blaming the “Chinese Communist Party,” which has become the GOP’s favorite term when speaking about China, for the deaths of 600,000 Americans.
President Joe Biden this week instructed the U.S. Intelligence Community to re-investigate the original of the coronavirus and report back to him in 90 days. Despite no additional evidence Republicans are insisting the virus came from a “lab leak” in Wuhan, instead of via transmission in a Chinese wet market.
Washington Post foreign affair correspondent Emily Rauhala, formerly the Post’s China correspondent, says: “Conclusion since last summer has not changed: leak theory is possible, worth pursuing, but no conclusive evidence either way — so far.”
🚨🚨 209 Republicans sent a letter to Pelosi demanding she allow investigations into the Wuhan lab.
Dems haven’t held a hearing on it.
Big Tech censored posts about it.
The media attacked people who talked about it.
China can’t get away with this.
Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/aUv1WafXhP
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 28, 2021
ANALYSIS
‘Open-Air Cover-Up’: Experts Weigh in on ‘Spineless Suck Up’ Kevin McCarthy Opposing January 6 Commission
House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy once supported a January 6 commission to investigate what happened on the day of the insurrection, what led up to it, and why. How could thousands of people storm Capitol Hill, and at least hundreds breach the halls of Congress in an attempted coup as lawmakers met to fulfill their constitutional responsibilities to certify the results of a free and fair election?
Last week McCarthy threw cold water on a bipartisan agreement for a bill that would create the group. Now, on Tuesday, he has announced he opposes a commission entirely.
That’s quite a turnabout, given his prior stance, the reported screaming phone call he had with then-President Donald Trump during the attack on the Capitol, his speech on the House floor after the insurrection, and his now-revoked claim that Trump bore responsibility for the riot.
Republican lawmakers in the House last week lied about the insurrection, with one claiming “there was no insurrection,” and another insisting it looked like a normal tourist visit. The GOP’s goal: make Americans believe it did not happen.
A January 6 commission would do the opposite of that.
“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said in a statement. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021.”
Republicans have tried to equate the nationwide, almost entirely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests with the Capitol coup, hoping to use the commission as a political tool to attack Democrats.
“Of course” McCarthy opposes the commission, HuffPost Senior politics reporter Jennifer Bendery says. “Trump’s lies about election fraud fueled a violent mob — and GOPers like McCarthy echoed those lies for months.”
“Don’t forget McCarthy amplified Trump’s lies more than just about anyone,” she adds. “After Biden won, on Fox News: ‘Trump won this election. Everyone who’s listening: Do not be quiet. Do not be silent about this. We cannot allow this to happen before our very eyes.'”
Attorney and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa adds:
McCarthy is a major fact witness in Jan. 6 and has a self-interest in not uncovering what happened (or testifying). This is a replay of the GOP attempt to scuttle the Russia investigation, and later the Ukraine impeachment. Rinse and repeat. https://t.co/cVFLSsriFd
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 18, 2021
Other journalists, legal experts, and political commentators are also weighing in, sharing why they believe McCarthy has done a complete turnaround. Many are suggesting his opposition to the commission is because he bears some responsibility for the events on January 6.
As one of the people who spoke with Donald Trump during the insurrection, Kevin McCarthy must testify. He has direct knowledge and a first-hand account. His conversations with Trump that day are not in any way, shape or form privileged. https://t.co/qlb3io864T
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) May 18, 2021
Sorta feels like an “open-air cover-up.” https://t.co/90GrHppEP2
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) May 18, 2021
Reminder that when McCarthy went into hiding from the insurrectionists, he found Trump so disinterested on the phone that he called into Fox News live to try and get the president to understand the gravity of the situation https://t.co/DNLQX5KkE6
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) May 18, 2021
Kevin McCarthy is nothing more than a spineless suck up, and traitor to our democracy. Replay his statements and report his actions during the insurrection when he was begging for help!https://t.co/HNfx0HKj9e
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 18, 2021
McCarthy’s stated reason for opposing the Jan. 6 commission is that Pelosi “refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters” for it.
Except Pelosi agreed to virtually all of the GOP’s demands:
*Equal representation
*Shared subpoena power
*Report due by year’s end
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
So it should be no surprise that Kevin McCarthy is going to do everything he can to dispute, derail and discredit a commission focused on what happened on Jan. 6.
Surely Dems know this.
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
This tweet by Kevin McCarthy is still up, comparing Biden’s electoral win to a “battle.” pic.twitter.com/z6kjLh3n91
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) May 18, 2021
We know GOP members gave tours of the Capitol. We know they spoke at the rally. We know they were communicating with the terrorists. We know McCarthy begged Trump for help. We now know that @GOPLeader desperately wants to cover it up. Investigate Congress now! #NeverMoveOn
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 18, 2021
3/ More important in their minds is something darker.
They see the majority in their grasp, and just as they did in the states this year, they’ll strike quickly, mercilessly, and without a moment of hesitation of a scintilla of shame to make the next election the last.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2021
4/ For them, the problem wasn’t an attack on our republic and a democratic election. For Kevin and Co, the problem was that it didn’t work the first time. They need the shock and awe, the spectacle, the Trumphadi terror threat out there.
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 18, 2021
