Critics Blast Manchin Over Two Facts That Decimate Why He Says He Opposes the ‘For the People’ Voting Rights Bill
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is working hard to make sure everyone know he opposes the “For the People Act,” a large piece of legislation that protects the rights of voters, makes it easier to vote, reduces the influence of dark money in political campaigns, limits partisan gerrymandering, and installs rules of ethics for elected officials. But two critical data points make his arguments useless.
“I believe that partisan voting legislation will destroy the already weakening binds of our democracy, and for that reason, I will vote against the For the People Act,” Manchin said in a now-infamous op-ed in a West Virginia newspaper.
He offered zero criticisms of the legislation itself, just that no Republican supports it. And that it is 800 pages, if that is even a criticism.
That’s it.
But as Business Insider reports, “Joe Manchin cosponsored the voting-rights bill in 2019 that he’s now blocking on the grounds that the GOP doesn’t like it.”
That’s one problem. Here’s the second, or, as MSNBC Opinion Columnist Hayes Brown writes, “the real kicker“:
“Unless the senator’s office has some private polling that they’d like to share, Manchin’s assumptions about what West Virginians want are wrong. According to a poll released last month — commissioned by End Citizens United and Let America Vote Action Fund and conducted by Global Strategy Group and ALG Research — the For the People Act is wildly popular among likely voters in West Virginia. Like ’76 percent of Republicans are in favor’ levels of popularity, to say nothing of the 79 percent of independents and 81 percent of Democrats.”
Here’s MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Monday night explaining this second critical fact. She says the “For the People Act” legislation “is more popular than the infrastructure bill, it is more popular than COVID relief.”
Rachel Maddow shows that Joe Manchin is defying the will of a majority of Republican voters in West Virginia on the voting rights bill and a majority of West Virginia voters on the filibuster. pic.twitter.com/vnxhhu2Cpv
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) June 8, 2021
So why is Senator Manchin really against legislation that he supported two years ago and that eight in 10 of his constituents support?
Judd Legum, the ThinkProgress co-founder and the founder of Popular Information calls Manchin’s publicly-stated reasons for opposing the For the People Act “very strange.”
“On an entirely partisan basis, Republicans in the states are taking steps that Manchin himself acknowledges ‘needlessly restrict voting.’ But Manchin says he will only agree to stop this partisan power grab if Republicans agree to join him.”
“This is the exact same argument the Chamber used in talking points it sent to Senators in April opposing the legislation,” Legum writes, offering up the Chamber of Commerce’s own words (bolding his):
The Chamber believes the ability of Americans to exercise their right to vote in accessible and secure elections and to be able to trust in a free and fair outcome is fundamental to who we are as a nation. The Chamber is deeply troubled by efforts at the state and federal level to enact election law changes on a partisan basis. Changes enacted on a partisan basis are the most likely to erode access and security and undermine public confidence and the willingness of the American people to trust and accept future election outcomes.
‘Not a Snowball’s Chance in Hell’: MSNBC Analyst Delivers Devastating News on the Filibuster
Jake Sherman, one of the top reporters on Capitol Hill right now, strongly disagreed with former GOP strategist Matthew Dowd’s optimistic take on Joe Manchin and the filibuster, telling MSNBC viewers Monday the West Virginia Senator is not the only Democrat who will refuse to end the 60-vote margin that is crippling democracy right now.
Dowd’s claim is that Senator Joe Manchin is taking the heat for several Senate Democrats who do not want to eliminate the filibuster, but if he moved to support ending it, they would move with him.
“Not a snowball’s chance in hell,” Jake Sherman, an MSNBC political analyst and the co-founder of Punchbowl News, told Dowd.
“No way. Not a chance, there’s no, there’s no, there’s not a snowball’s chance in hell that’s true, it’s just not true,” said Sherman, strongly disagreeing with Dowd, who is now an ABC News political pundit.
“I mean I can tell you from spending five days a week up here that there’s no chance that those that, that if Joe Manchin came out – by the way, Joe Manchin’s not going to come out against the filibuster, just like I’m not going to fly back to my office, just because I want to,” Sherman, fighting to contain himself, told Dowd, as former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) looked on, agreeing with Sherman.
Sherman has what many progressives and pro-democracy Americans will see as depressing news.
“And by the way, there are a lot of Democratic senators who don’t want to do this, and who are, like, just if Joe Manchin somehow folded – which is again not going to happen ever – those senators would still find a way to not be forced to not want to blow up the filibuster,” Sherman added, concluding that “the filibuster is nowhere close to being gone.”
Later, Dowd declared, “Well then, we’re no longer a democracy. We have to just say it. We’re not a democracy.”
Watch:
GOP’s Blocking of Capitol Riot Commission Will Blow Up in Their Faces in 2022 – and Beyond: Columnist
In a scorching column for Cleveland.com, editorial board member Ted Diadiun claims Republicans will come to regret blocking the Democrat’s attempt to create a bipartisan commission tasked with investigating the Jan. 6th Capitol riot.
According to the columnist, the Capitol insurrection that followed Donald Trump’s speech at a “Stop the Steal” rally was “a national embarrassment, a dark day in the country’s history,” that sickened him but admitted he was on the fence about a commission to investigate the events of that day — but now he has changed his mind.
“I’ve changed my opinion on the Democrat-led effort to establish an independent bipartisan commission to investigate and report on what happened that day. And I’m beyond disgusted with the Senate’s refusal Friday to allow that to happen,” he wrote. “I initially assumed it was simply another political gambit from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to keep the events fresh in people’s minds as we move toward the 2022 midterm elections that could change the balance of power in both houses of Congress. And I’m probably right. Pelosi doesn’t do anything that’s not steeped in a striving for partisan advantage.”
What changed his mind, he admitted, is that there are people who have taken to downplaying the riot — including a GOP lawmaker who attempted to paint the insurrectionists as “tourists” — and that a commission is needed to set the record straight.
According to Diadiun, the very fact that Republicans have attempted to quash the investigation will haunt them when the 2022 midterms roll aorund — and that Democrats will hang it around their necks.
“The measure needed 10 Republican votes to reach the 60 required to overcome a filibuster and advance the bill. It got six – including Ohio’s Rob Portman, who called the assault ‘an attack on democracy itself,'” he reported. “But here we are again, with Republicans painting themselves into an electoral corner by resisting something the bulk of the country wants (a YouGov/The Economist survey released Thursday showed 56% of Americans either somewhat or strongly approving the commission. Only 29 percent opposed it). Democrats will pin that resistance to every Republican candidate all the way through to the 2022 midterms and beyond.”
He then warned, “The political price of this decision would have been high no matter which way the Republicans had gone. But it will be higher now that they have failed to do the right thing.”
You can read the whole piece here.
Republicans Demand Congressional Investigation Into COVID Origins After Denouncing Efforts to ‘Litigate the Past’
In an angry 4-page letter House Republican leadership on Friday issued a demand Speaker Nancy Pelosi begin a congressional investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The demand comes just weeks after GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted efforts to “re-litigate the past” and just days after Senate GOP Minority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized Democrats for wanting to focus on “things that occurred in the past.”
Both McCarthy’s and McConnell’s remarks are tied to their opposition to a January 6 commission to investigate the Trump-incited insurrection. McCarthy’s were an attack on Rep. Liz Cheney’s fact-based remarks that Trump lost re-election.
McConnell claimed that “at the heart” of a January 6 commission is that Democrats “would like to continue to debate things that occurred in the past.”
Earlier this month in a letter to House Republicans urging them to remove Cheney from her leadership role, McCarthy wrote: “Each day spent re-litigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future.”
On Friday, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise posted the letter (below) to Speaker Pelosi, blaming the “Chinese Communist Party,” which has become the GOP’s favorite term when speaking about China, for the deaths of 600,000 Americans.
President Joe Biden this week instructed the U.S. Intelligence Community to re-investigate the original of the coronavirus and report back to him in 90 days. Despite no additional evidence Republicans are insisting the virus came from a “lab leak” in Wuhan, instead of via transmission in a Chinese wet market.
Washington Post foreign affair correspondent Emily Rauhala, formerly the Post’s China correspondent, says: “Conclusion since last summer has not changed: leak theory is possible, worth pursuing, but no conclusive evidence either way — so far.”
🚨🚨 209 Republicans sent a letter to Pelosi demanding she allow investigations into the Wuhan lab.
Dems haven’t held a hearing on it.
Big Tech censored posts about it.
The media attacked people who talked about it.
China can’t get away with this.
Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/aUv1WafXhP
— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 28, 2021
