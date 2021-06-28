CRIME
‘Major Grifting’: Ivanka Trump Allegedly Gave False Testimony in Inauguration Scandal Case – Report
Ivanka Trump in sworn testimony claimed she “really didn’t have an involvement” in the planning of her father’s January 2017 inauguration event, but according to Mother Jones she “testified inaccurately during her deposition” in a lawsuit brought by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine.
Racine is accusing the Trump family of misusing charitable funds to enrich themselves (something of which the Trump family allegedly knows a thing or two.)
“As Racine put it,” Mother Jones reports, “the lawsuit maintains ‘that the Inaugural Committee, a nonprofit corporation, coordinated with the Trump family to grossly overpay for event space in the Trump International Hotel… The Committee also improperly used non-profit funds to throw a private party [at the Trump Hotel] for the Trump family costing several hundred thousand dollars.’ In short, the attorney general accused the Trump gang of major grifting, and he is seeking to recover the money paid to the Trump Hotel so those funds can be used for real charitable purposes.”
Ivanka Trump “was part of the decision-making for various aspects of the inauguration, including even the menus for events,” despite her sworn testimony that she “really didn’t have an involvement” in the planning aside from giving “feedback” if her “opinion was solicited.” The report cites “documents filed in that case and material obtained by Mother Jones.”
Emails between several individuals suggest Ivanka Trump distance herself from the events after they were unable to attract “A-listers.”
Other parts of the deposition show Ivanka Trump “downplayed her relationship with” Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, apparently a friend of both Ivanka and Melania Trump who later would write a scathing exposé that included then-First Lady Melania Trump’s now infamous profanity-laden tirade about kids, cages, and Christmas.
Ivanka Trump “described Winston Wolkoff as ‘a person I knew in New York who does events,’ adding, ‘I didn’t know Stephanie Winston that well. I just knew she was very good at planning. I just knew her in that capacity.'”
Emails appear to show that too was false.
Read the entire report here.
CRIME
‘Possible Crime-a-Thon’: Experts Weigh in on Bombshell Trump Org May Be Criminally Charged Next Week
Experts in the legal and journalism world are weighing in on the bombshell news that the Trump Organization “will be criminally charged” and “will have faced criminal charges” by this time next week, according to an on-air report from MSNBC’s Tom Winter reports. The New York Times published a similar report stating charges could come “as soon as next week.”
“An indictment of the Trump Organization could mark the first criminal charges to emerge from an investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into Donald J. Trump and his business dealings,” The Times reports. “The Manhattan district attorney’s office has informed Donald J. Trump’s lawyers that it is considering criminal charges against his family business, the Trump Organization, in connection with fringe benefits the company awarded a top executive, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.”
“TrumpNation” author and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien calls it a “possible crime-a-thon.”
It’s not just individuals now. The Trump Organization itself could get indicted by the Manhattan DA. A possible crime-a-thon. https://t.co/dEAMjNIqKY
— Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) June 25, 2021
David Corn, DC bureau chief of Mother Jones, MSNBC analyst, and co-author of “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump”:
Trump is responsible for the preventable deaths of about 400,000 Americans.
He tried to overturn American democracy.
But he may be nailed for giving a few Trump Organization officials perks on which taxes were not paid.https://t.co/MYDJtrnNe8 pic.twitter.com/7m1W4YvXbV
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 25, 2021
MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent and anchor Ari Melber says the charges could potentially bankrupt Trump:
And last week, the former deputy to the current D.A. told me there’s a strong case to indict the whole company:
If they changed valuations, it’s likely Weisselberg led that, and he meets the legal requirement for acting for the company.https://t.co/wC9djFk3VA
— Ari Melber (@AriMelber) June 25, 2021
Bush 43 Chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:
If this suit survives a motion to dismiss, NYC can take Trump’s deposition and ask him questions under oath about what happened on January 6.
Looking forward to it….https://t.co/sVNWXGKq6j
— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) June 22, 2021
Political investigations and impeachment lawyer Ross Garber, teaching at Tulane Law School:
Indicting Trump Org and Weisselberg over fringe benefit tax issues would not be a strong move. Efforts to muscle W into cooperating have failed.
Trump shouldn’t celebrate given ongoing investigations and potential issues w banks.
But could be worse for him https://t.co/CScOulODzH
— Ross Garber (@rossgarber) June 25, 2021
Law professor, former US Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal:
Here we go https://t.co/fhFUuisrh3
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) June 25, 2021
Image via Shuitterstock
CRIME
‘Are You Sitting Down?’: Biden DOJ May Defend Trump in 1/6 Lawsuits – Columnist Suing Him Who Says He Raped Her Furious
The Biden Dept. of Justice may defend Donald Trump, the former president, for remarks he made inciting the January 6 insurrection. Columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump sexually assaulted her and is suing him for defamation, is furious.
‘ARE YOU SITTING DOWN?” asked Carroll, who famously posed for the cover of New York Magazine in the dress she was wearing in Bergdorf-Goodman the day she says Trump, in the 1990’s, raped her in a dressing room. She is also seeking his DNA, which she says remains on the dress, to prove he raped her
“The DOJ–using the same rational they used to defend Trump in my case–may defend Trump in the Capitol Insurrection suit brought by the illustrious Representative @RepSwalwell,” she tweeted.
Many were furious when then-Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in to have the DOJ take over the case, especially since the federal government cannot be sued for defamation. The case theoretically could have then been dismissed.
But it lives on, and the Biden DOJ, under the direction of Attorney General Merrick Garland, has now taken to defend the former president in Carroll’s defamation case.
On Tuesday Reuters reported the Biden DOJ may defend Trump in lawsuits alleging he incited a violent coup and deadly insurrection.
“The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in an unrelated defamation case against Trump that presidents enjoy sweeping immunity for their comments while in office – and the right to a defense by government lawyers,” Reuters reports.
The decision to defend the former president “has profound implications for several ongoing lawsuits, including one filed by two U.S. Capitol Police officers seeking to hold Trump liable for injuries they suffered defending the building in the Jan. 6 attack.”
But noted constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe calls the DOJ’s decision to defend the former president a legal blunder of “Titanic” proportions.
“It would be very difficult for the Justice Department to change course now,” Tribe, a Harvard University constitutional law professor and a frequent critic of Trump. “The Titanic is aimed at the iceberg.”
CRIME
Feds Investigating Whether Roger Stone ‘Radicalized’ Trump Supporters Who Stormed Capitol: Report
Roger Stone is reportedly under investigation for his role in planning to Jan. 6 insurrection to undo Donald Trump’s election loss.
Federal prosecutors are building a conspiracy case against right-wing militants who allegedly plotted the insurrection, and investigators are looking into the roles Stone and Alex Jones may have played in radicalizing Trump supporters who joined the assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to Los Angeles Times legal affairs columnist Harry Litman.
“I think they are leaving no stone unturned to kind of portray and determine the color of what happened here, were the insurrectionists influenced by staff, members of Congress, Trump loyalists like Roger Stone and Alex Jones,” Litman told MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell. “They’re really wanting to paint a full picture rather than — we see the biggest charges against some of the people, they are criminal conspiracy and insurrection, they pack plenty of wallop already, and that is the overall code they are going after but the picture deservedly is one of terrorism. These were domestic terrorists.”
Stone and Jones have come up in court documents for other defendants, and they both spoke at rallies the night before the attack and the morning of Jan. 6, and Litman suggested that investigators believe they may have helped incite the riot.
“They were not just there,” he said. “They made really incendiary comments and, look, we already do have a conspiracy — nine people have been charged so anyone, including Stone, Jones, [Ali] Alexander who adopted that unlawful purpose and did any overt act would be guilty of conspiracy. In the case of a Stone, we know from previous conduct that the [Justice] Department isn’t spoiling generally to go after him and former Trump people, but the paramount goal here is to really leave, forgive the expression, no stone unturned with respect to Jan. 6.”
Investigators seem to be focused on determining whether those individuals helped radicalize participants like Thomas Webster, a former New York City police officer who’s accused of attacking Capitol police during the riot.
“So even if it’s only a matter of understanding why these other people, the Websters of the world, were radicalized and why they listened to this obviously false propaganda, you still want to know about Stone and Jones, etc.,” Litman said. “But could it progress to potential charges? You bet, because all it would be a matter of is their having adopted the same agreement that already has been charged.”
