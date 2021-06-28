It Was Just a Mistake YouTube Claims, After Banning Top Watchdog of Right Wing Extremism

Oops.

In a nutshell that’s YouTube’s argument for why it chose to “permanently” deplatform – ban for life – Right Wing Watch, one of the Internet’s oldest watchdogs of right wing extremism, right wing violent rhetoric, right wing disinformation, right wing conspiracy theories, and right wing hate.

On Monday The Daily Beast reported that Right Wing Watch, a project of People for the American Way (PFAW), had been banned from YouTube, after having received two warnings, for supposedly violating its community guidelines. Right Wing Watch, which NCRM has used as a source for more than a decade, and whose reports we occasionally republish, documents the remarks made by far right wing extremists, including Family Research Council’s Tony Perkins, a pastor who says “God is coming to save America” from drag queens, a Christian nationalist “Pennsylvania state senator and promoter of former President Donald Trump’s false stolen-election claims,” and of course, countless inane remarks from Pat Robertson.

“’Right Wing Watch’s YouTube channel was mistakenly suspended, but upon further review, has now been reinstated,’” a YouTube spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday afternoon.”

As The Daily Beast noted, many of the same clips from the right wing extremists remain live and active on YouTube while the Google-owned video platform deplatformed the organization working to expose them.

Right Wing Watch had posted this statement on Twitter:

Our efforts to expose the bigoted view and dangerous conspiracy theories spread by right-wing activists has now resulted in @YouTube banning our channel and removing thousands of our videos. We attempted to appeal this decision, and YouTube rejected it. pic.twitter.com/74Rfi31uQe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2021

The response was massive, fueled by The Daily Beast’s reporting.

In one fell swoop YouTube managed to thrill right wing activists and their supporters, and enrage many left- and center-leaning Americans.

Curiously, some on the right who had celebrated the take down of RWW’s YouTube channel didn’t have anything to say about whether the decision to ban RWW was right or wrong, they just expressed joy at the payback.

You got burned by the fire you started We warned you that this is exactly what would happen if you push for censorship This is perfectly ironichttps://t.co/lt2sYie5vW — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 28, 2021

But of course YouTube has reversed this now. Because Right Wing Watch is of the left, the rules don’t apply to them. https://t.co/jDRSjwoPWD — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) June 28, 2021

The internet used to be fun and free and open until little bitches at places like Right Wing Watch began demanding censorship. Now they’re banned and they want us to dry their salty tears? No thanks! — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) June 28, 2021

Image by Rego Korosi via Flickr and a CC license