Video Appears to Expose Christian Nationalist Republican Lawmaker’s Participation in January 6 Insurrection
Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and promoter of former President Donald Trump’s false stolen-election claims, is facing a fresh wave of criticism after evidence emerged challenging Mastriano’s claims about his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Mastriano, who describes his entry into politics as a religious mission and has portrayed resistance to pandemic-related mask mandates as a Christian duty, is positioning himself to run for governor.
Mastriano used his state senate campaign funds to charter buses to bring Trump supporters to the Capitol on Jan. 6. Mastriano has since condemned the violence at the Capitol, while claiming that “at no point” had he crossed police lines, entered the Capitol, or walked on the Capitol steps.
On Saturday, the Sedition Hunters, described by the HuffPost as an “online community that has worked to identify riot participants,” flagged footage of Mastriano on the Capitol grounds, video that has since been reviewed by other journalists. The video and images “contradict [Mastriano’s] claims that he never breached police lines and left the area before violence broke out,” HuffPost’s Josephine Harvey reported Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Inquirer published a similar analysis of the evidence, noting that it appears to show that Mastriano “stuck around longer and advanced closer to the Capitol building than he has previously acknowledged.” The footage shows Mastriano and his wife passing through police barricades being tossed aside by rioters. Other images “show the couple moving from the west side of the building—after police lines there had been breached—across the Capitol lawn toward the northeast corner with a mob that would eventually break down the barriers there, too,” the Inquirer reported Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Spotlight, an organization that investigates right-wing extremism in the state, has been examining Mastriano’s claims about the timeline of his activities on Jan. 6. It reported earlier this month that “Senator Mastriano was at the forefront of the deadly insurrection, saw the first and second attempt to breach the Capitol, and then only left not after the first few signs of violence, but after taking a few selfies with people he claims to not know.”
One of the people Mastriano posed with on Jan. 6 was former state representative Rick Saccone who posted on Facebook on Jan. 6, “We are storming the capitol,” and “Our vanguard has broken thru the barricades.” In addition to Saccone, HuffPost reported that Mastriano posed this month for a picture with Samuel Lazar, “a militant Trump supporter whose photo is included on the FBI’s Capitol riot wanted list.”
Mastriano has responded to the video evidence by smearing the investigators as “angry partisans who are so blinded by hatred for all things Donald Trump that they are distorting facts to manipulate public opinion.”
Last week, Mastriano claimed that he recently met with Trump in Trump Tower for more than an hour and said that “some months ago” Trump asked him to run for governor with a promise to campaign for him. But the next day, Trump adviser Jason Miller tweeted that Trump “has not made any endorsement or commitments yet in this race.”
Mastriano has rejected previous calls from some of his fellow legislators to resign for his participation on Jan. 6. On Wednesday, Democratic state Rep. Brian Sims, who is running for lieutenant governor, called for Mastriano’s arrest and prosecution:
ARREST MASTRIANO: This is an important thread and makes it clear that we as a Nation of laws MUST arrest and prosecute individuals like @SenMastriano, especially when they use the skills acquired from our own @USArmy to turn on the Nation and help lead an attack against us. https://t.co/l9NCT8A8Nr
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 26, 2021
After the November election was called for President Joe Biden, Mastriano used his platform as a state senator to promote the Trump campaign’s false claims of election fraud and to rail against his fellow Republican state legislators for not acting to overturn the results. He hosted a day-long “field hearing” in Gettysburg at which Trump campaign lawyers spooled out their conspiracy theories about the election. He appeared on religious-right radio programs and online prayer calls asking God to intervene and overturn the election results. Mastriano repeatedly called for “decisive action” and an end to “dithering,” language echoed by one of his bus riders who tweeted, “Truth be known about storming the capitol … we were sick and tired of DITHERING!!!”
A recent profile in the New Yorker portrayed Mastriano as the embodiment of aggressive Christian nationalism in the Republican Party, an analysis that is in keeping with Right Wing Watch’s reporting on the state senator.
Image: PA state Sen. Doug Mastriano (left) poses with former state Rep. Rick Saccone at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (Photo shared by Saccone on Facebook.)
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Rick Santorum Fired by CNN Over His Racist Comments About Native Americans
Rick Santorum, the Republican former U.S. Senator and presidential candidate, has been fired by CNN as its senior political commentator one month after his racist comments about Native Americans, including claiming there had been “nothing” in North America until white colonizers came.
“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum told students last month at an event hosted by the Young America’s Foundation, a right wing group with ties to former Vice President Mike Pence. “I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Huffpost’s Jennifer Bendery, who first reported on Santorum’s termination, in April called his remarks “as offensive as they are inaccurate.”
“Indigenous peoples had been living in America thousands of years before European explorers showed up in the late 1400s and 1500s,” Bendery wrote at the time. “They had their own rich cultures and traditions. European settlers tried to erase all of that by forcibly removing Indigenous people from their lands, slaughtering them, infecting them with new diseases, rounding them up and putting them on reservations, breaking treaties with them and taking their children from them and putting them into boarding schools to try to assimilate them into white culture.”
Since coming on the political scene in the early 1990’s Santorum has tried to be at the center of America’s culture wars, positioning himself as a right wing Christian religious warrior. He made a name for himself attacking the LGBTQ community, and after his disastrous 2006 U.S. Senate re-election bid, even headed a Christian film company for a short time.
CNN has confirmed Santorum’s termination.
A CNN spokesperson confirms that the network has parted ways with Santorum https://t.co/k1hTLkFfKd
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 22, 2021
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Nancy Pelosi’s COVID Policies Are ‘Exactly’ Like the Holocaust
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling the California Democratic leader who’s been elected to Congress 18 times “mentally ill.” On Thursday Greene said policies to protect vaccinated lawmakers and Capitol Hill staffers and visitors are “exactly” the same as those in Nazi Germany during the Holocaust, when Hitler put millions of Jews and other minorities on trains and slaughtered them in gas chambers, often after forcing them to work in camps as they were starved.
“This woman is mentally ill,” said Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who was speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) reporter David Brody during an interview on the new far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice.
“You know, we can look back in time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class sort of citizens, so much so that they were put on trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany and this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”
There is no comparison between Pelosi’s desire to protect those who are acting responsibly from those who continue to refuse to be vaccinated, and the mass slaughter of Jews and others who were treated far worse than “second-class citizens.”
Right Wing Watch, which monitors right wing extremism, noted “there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine.”
Watch:
It is a bit alarming that there is literally no difference between the things said by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the arguments made by QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine. https://t.co/dBlyoz8I8S pic.twitter.com/PMbivtyScO
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) May 21, 2021
Pence and Pompeo Headline Launch of Think Tank Founded by Korean ‘Cultist’ Whose Church Says ‘Christian Era Has Ended’
Mike Pence, the former Trump vice president, and Mike Pompeo, the former Trump secretary of state, headlined an event called the “Rally of Hope” to celebrate the launch of a Korean cultist’s alleged “think tank” earlier this month. That event was encapsulated in a just-released propaganda-like video.
Hak Ja Han Moon is the head of what was once called the Unification Church, a Christian offshoot “cult” (according to some who say they “escaped” it,) best known for mass weddings and for its founding and ownership of the right wing newspaper The Washington Times. The church, now called the Unification Movement, was founded by her late husband, Rev. Sun Myung Moon. Their acolytes believe the Moons are the Messiahs and the “True Parents” of humanity.
“Though American conservatives have long made common cause with the Unification Church,” Mother Jones’ David Corn reports, “the head of the outfit that pulled together this event declared not too long ago that the ‘Christian era has ended’ —which means Pence and Pompeo, whose self-professed religious devotion is a prominent part of their respective political profiles, were (knowingly or not) collaborating with and bolstering a group that says it is supplanting the Christianity they embrace.”
Also speaking were former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Trump ally Newt Gingrich.
“During his videotaped speech,” Corn reports, “Pence claimed that Think Tank 2022 is ‘bringing the wisdom of leaders in government, business, religion, civil society’ and that thanks to this new endeavor, ‘the dream of peaceful cooperation and unity will be closer to reality than ever before.’ (Pence spoke at a previous and similar Rally of Hope in March.) Pompeo, who was introduced as a ‘devout Christian,’ hailed former President Donald Trump’s assorted engagements with Kim Jong Un, the tyrannical and murderous leader of North Korea.”
“We tried something different,” Pompeo said. (Foreign policy specialists have tended to note Trump’s overly palsy overtures to Kim yielded no true progress.) Gingrich praised the Moons, the Universal Peace Federation, Think Tank 2022, and the Washington Times, the conservative paper Sun Myung Moon founded. Esper noted that Hak Ja Han Moon has been “working to help strengthen America’s role in the world.” He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that.
Perhaps most importantly, Corn notes, no one will say if Pence or Pompeo were paid to speak. And given the financial resources of the Unification Movement that has reportedly one to two million members, that could speak volumes.
