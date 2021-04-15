DOMINIONISM
Pastor: ‘God Is Coming to Save America’ From ‘Drag Queens’ and Coca-Cola ‘Telling Georgia How They Can Write Their Laws’
Harvest International Ministry, a church in Pasadena, California, founded by dominionist pastor ChéAhn, held a “Global Summit” last weekend that featured various right-wing pastors as speakers, including Trump-supporting evangelist Mario Murillo.
Murillo, who has vehemently refused to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, used his preaching slot to declare that God will destroy the United States to save it from the Democrats.
“I felt the fierceness, the rage, and the absolute spirit of God Almighty,” Murillo said. “I fear for the Democrat Party tonight because you ain’t messing with me anymore, you’re not even messing with the people in this room, and you’re not messing with these pastors—I saw God get up off of his throne, roll up his sleeves, and tell America, ‘I’m coming. I’m coming!’”
“I’m going to tell you that this is not all good news,” he continued. “God said, ‘Whatever I have to do to save America, I will do it. If it means natural disaster, I’ll do it. If it means destroying her economy and her global prestige, I will do it. If it means that I need to do some things where preachers start dying in the pulpit like Ananias and Sapphira, if the moguls and the billionaires like Bill Gates suddenly have their jets go missing, [I will do it].’ The hand of God can come on America like a hurricane, like a storm, like fire, and that fire can come with such force that our entire standard of living could be altered overnight.”
“God is not about drag queens reading to our children,” Murillo bellowed. “God is not about your 6-year-old, because of social media, thinking she’s a boy. This gender-bending, this perversion, this Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, all of you that are sitting there telling Georgia how they can write their laws; through your money, you’re going to tell a free state in America what they can do? God’s not gonna sit back, folks. Jehovah-jireh is on the move. He’s coming. He’s coming with fire. He’s coming as a lion.”
“God is coming to save America, but it’s not gonna be fun,” Murillo warned. “All of you evangelical leaders who voted for Joe Biden, and God help you, turned around and told other Christians to vote for Joe Biden, you think you’re going to get off the hook scot-free? You think you’re gonna get a little slap on the wrist? There’s a mighty God coming and saying, ‘How could you endorse abortion like that? How can you destroy a marriage?’”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
