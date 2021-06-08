DeSantis Admin Orders Jacksonville Bridge Stripped of LGBTQ Pride Month Rainbow Lights One Day After Turned On

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis or someone in his administration ordered the Acosta Bridge in Jacksonville to take down a special LGBTQ Pride Month rainbow light display, just one day after it had been turned on.

The Florida Times-Union reports the order came from the Florida Department of Transportation, which ordered the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to remove the display. The FDOT owns the bridge even though it is controlled by the JTA.

“This afternoon, the FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly,” the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced in a statement.

But Florida Times-Union metro columnist Nate Monroe says there’s “almost no way this didn’t come from the governor’s office. JTA has lit the bridge up with all sorts of colors on all sorts of occasions, with no pushback, until now.”

He also encouraged social media users to contact Gov. DeSantis' Press Secretary

Requests for Pride Month displays on other bridges, including in Sarasota and St. Petersburg, were allegedly denied.

Florida’s first LGBTQ Latinx legislator expressed outrage:

Lemme get this STRAIGHT.@GovRonDeSantis’s @MyFDOT has ordered the #Pride2021 rainbow lights on a Jax bridge REMOVED?!? Rainbow bridge in Sarasota DENIED?! Should LGBTQ Floridians give the benefit of the doubt or BELIEVE HIM when he shows us who he is?https://t.co/mkH07foS0n — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) June 9, 2021

Equality Florida’s Senior Political Director notes DeSantis has used LGBTQ Pride Month to attack LGBTQ people several times already:

After kicking off Pride month targeting trans kids and Pulse shooting survivors, the DeSantis Administration has shut down the lighting of Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge in rainbow LED lights for Pride. #flapol https://t.co/AOhy0NKj8o — Joe Saunders (@JoeSaundersEQFL) June 9, 2021

An investigative reporter and Executive Producer at WTLV/WJXX weighs in with other events that were allowed (even more examples on her Twitter page):

