RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Pence and Pompeo Headline Launch of Think Tank Founded by Korean ‘Cultist’ Whose Church Says ‘Christian Era Has Ended’
Mike Pence, the former Trump vice president, and Mike Pompeo, the former Trump secretary of state, headlined an event called the “Rally of Hope” to celebrate the launch of a Korean cultist’s alleged “think tank” earlier this month. That event was encapsulated in a just-released propaganda-like video.
Hak Ja Han Moon is the head of what was once called the Unification Church, a Christian offshoot “cult” (according to some who say they “escaped” it,) best known for mass weddings and for its founding and ownership of the right wing newspaper The Washington Times. The church, now called the Unification Movement, was founded by her late husband, Rev. Sun Myung Moon. Their acolytes believe the Moons are the Messiahs and the “True Parents” of humanity.
“Though American conservatives have long made common cause with the Unification Church,” Mother Jones’ David Corn reports, “the head of the outfit that pulled together this event declared not too long ago that the ‘Christian era has ended’ —which means Pence and Pompeo, whose self-professed religious devotion is a prominent part of their respective political profiles, were (knowingly or not) collaborating with and bolstering a group that says it is supplanting the Christianity they embrace.”
Also speaking were former Trump Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, and Trump ally Newt Gingrich.
“During his videotaped speech,” Corn reports, “Pence claimed that Think Tank 2022 is ‘bringing the wisdom of leaders in government, business, religion, civil society’ and that thanks to this new endeavor, ‘the dream of peaceful cooperation and unity will be closer to reality than ever before.’ (Pence spoke at a previous and similar Rally of Hope in March.) Pompeo, who was introduced as a ‘devout Christian,’ hailed former President Donald Trump’s assorted engagements with Kim Jong Un, the tyrannical and murderous leader of North Korea.”
“We tried something different,” Pompeo said. (Foreign policy specialists have tended to note Trump’s overly palsy overtures to Kim yielded no true progress.) Gingrich praised the Moons, the Universal Peace Federation, Think Tank 2022, and the Washington Times, the conservative paper Sun Myung Moon founded. Esper noted that Hak Ja Han Moon has been “working to help strengthen America’s role in the world.” He didn’t elaborate on what he meant by that.
Perhaps most importantly, Corn notes, no one will say if Pence or Pompeo were paid to speak. And given the financial resources of the Unification Movement that has reportedly one to two million members, that could speak volumes.
QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Capitol Rioters Are ‘Short-Bus People’ Manipulated by Worst ‘Propaganda Since Hitler’
Jacob Chansley, dubbed the QAnon Shaman in the media, is among the most famous of the Capitol rioters who is facing federal criminal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, discussed his client with Talking Points Memo’s Matt Shuham — who reports that Watkins indicated that he is using his client’s mental state as a defense.
Watkins told Shuham, “A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all fucking short-bus people. These are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum. But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people; they don’t have prior criminal history. Fuck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda, the likes of which the world has not seen since fucking Hitler.”
I spoke to the “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here’s what he had to say… https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021
The propaganda that Watkins is obviously referring to is the propaganda of former President Donald Trump. The rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 bought into Trump’s false and totally debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And Watkins is arguing that they were manipulated by the former president.
Watkins wrote that Chansley has been consistent “in his assertion that but for the actions and the words of the President, he would not have appeared in Washington, DC to support the President and, but for the specific words of the then-President during his January 6, 2021 speech, the Defendant would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and would not have gone into the U.S. Capitol Building.”
Image via Shutterstock
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
Four right wing GOP lawmakers on Monday teamed up to send a letter advancing a far right conspiracy theory promoted by Donald Trump over the weekend.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have signed the joint letter drafted by the embattled Florida Congressman to the top DOJ official in charge of civil rights, telling her to stay out of the Maricopa Country, Arizona recount. That recount, being conducted by a company that has no experience in election recounts and that has been soliciting funds for the effort despite that the taxpayers fund it, has now been going on for well over three weeks, with no end in sight.
The four extremist lawmakers include a man accused and under DOJ investigation for possible sex-trafficking and possible sex with a minor; a QAnon supporter accused of illegal tax fraud; and a white nationalist. All have voted to overturn the 2020 election.
Their letter is addressed to Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice.
In the letter they claim: “It has also been widely reported that before the equipment was delivered to independent auditors, an entire ‘Database’ directory of election information was deleted from the Election Management System Primary machine. According to Senator Fann, ‘this suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.'”
On Saturday in a blog post Donald Trump wrote, “The entire database of Maricopa County in Arizona, has been DELETED!”
The claim is absolutely false, according to the Republican county recorder in Maricopa County, Stephen Richer, who calls Trump’s conspiracy theory “unhinged” and “insane”:
Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now.
We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country.
This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out… pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6
— Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021
The four Republican end the letter by demanding a response by Thursday.
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning announced it will take up a Mississippi case that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Legal experts say with a 6-3 conservative majority, and after years of right wing pressure including spending tens of millions of dollars to get those conservatives onto the Court, Americans are likely to see the end to women’s right to choose to have an abortion.
SCOTUSblog says the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, “could be the biggest abortion case in more than a generation.”
The Mississippi case is clearly unconstitutional, based on the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, as The New York Times notes today:
Judge Carlton W. Reeves of Federal District Court in Jackson, Miss., blocked the law in 2018, saying the legal issue was straightforward and questioning the state lawmakers’ motives.
“The state chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Judge Reeves wrote. “This court follows the commands of the Supreme Court and the dictates of the United States Constitution, rather than the disingenuous calculations of the Mississippi Legislature.”
Many conservative groups spent a tremendous amount of money to get America to the point where the Supreme Court would overturn what its own justices have said is “settled law.” Tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern explains why this is likely the end.
“There is no split in the lower courts over a state’s ability to ban abortion at 15 weeks (or earlier),” he says via Twitter. “It seems likely that the Supreme Court took this case to change the rule.”
And he suggests, as have others, that conservatives on the court waited until they had a strong majority to take up this case.
“The Supreme Court has sat on Dobbs since September 2020. There was clearly a battle behind the scenes between the justices over the decision to take this case. It is an extraordinarily ominous sign for reproductive rights that the anti-abortion faction apparently won out.”
Stern says “the court may effectively greenlight total bans on abortion. Reproductive rights advocates have been dreading this day for a long time.”
Other legal experts agree that a woman’s right to have an abortion is likely nearing the end.
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, who now teaches constitutional law at the University of California Los Angeles and San Diego, and is an LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist, says this is a “Frontal assault on constitutional reproductive rights.”
Lower courts said the law was plainly unconstitutional under Roe, which forbids states from banning abortions before fetal viability. Mississippi district court called issue “straightforward.” Frontal assault on constitutional reproductive rights.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 17, 2021
Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America:
Breaking: #SCOTUS to hear direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. Never forget that McConnell and others mocked us and gaslit us through the Kavanaugh fight for claiming that legal abortion was in jeopardy. They knew. They lied. We knew. We fought. And we’re so far from done fighting.
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) May 17, 2021
“It is clear,” Fordham University law professor Jed Shugerman says, the Supreme Court “will erode Roe. Kavanaugh is likely the decisive vote whether to overturn Roe.”
Stern says the conservative justices “seem ready to end Roe head-on,” and Barrett is the reason:
To be clear, the Supreme Court is only poised to overturn Roe because of Amy Coney Barrett. Roberts sided with the liberals in a 5–4 abortion decision last summer (albeit begrudgingly and with qualifications). With Barrett's confirmation, the court flipped against Roe and Casey.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 17, 2021
Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser, author of two books on the Supreme Court, sums it up succinctly:
RIP Roe v. Wadehttps://t.co/7OtvlCMBKk
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 17, 2021
