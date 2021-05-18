RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
QAnon Shaman’s Lawyer: Capitol Rioters Are ‘Short-Bus People’ Manipulated by Worst ‘Propaganda Since Hitler’
Jacob Chansley, dubbed the QAnon Shaman in the media, is among the most famous of the Capitol rioters who is facing federal criminal charges in connection with the January 6 insurrection. Albert Watkins, Chansley’s attorney, discussed his client with Talking Points Memo’s Matt Shuham — who reports that Watkins indicated that he is using his client’s mental state as a defense.
Watkins told Shuham, “A lot of these defendants — and I’m going to use this colloquial term, perhaps disrespectfully — but they’re all fucking short-bus people. These are people with brain damage, they’re fucking retarded, they’re on the goddamn spectrum. But they’re our brothers, our sisters, our neighbors, our coworkers — they’re part of our country. These aren’t bad people; they don’t have prior criminal history. Fuck, they were subjected to four-plus years of goddamn propaganda, the likes of which the world has not seen since fucking Hitler.”
I spoke to the “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s attorney, Albert Watkins, for this story. Here’s what he had to say… https://t.co/6gZ2jzPvSh pic.twitter.com/b4w62dYvLN
— Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) May 18, 2021
The propaganda that Watkins is obviously referring to is the propaganda of former President Donald Trump. The rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 bought into Trump’s false and totally debunked claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him. And Watkins is arguing that they were manipulated by the former president.
Watkins wrote that Chansley has been consistent “in his assertion that but for the actions and the words of the President, he would not have appeared in Washington, DC to support the President and, but for the specific words of the then-President during his January 6, 2021 speech, the Defendant would not have walked down Pennsylvania Avenue and would not have gone into the U.S. Capitol Building.”
Image via Shutterstock
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
Four right wing GOP lawmakers on Monday teamed up to send a letter advancing a far right conspiracy theory promoted by Donald Trump over the weekend.
U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Paul Gosar (R-AZ) have signed the joint letter drafted by the embattled Florida Congressman to the top DOJ official in charge of civil rights, telling her to stay out of the Maricopa Country, Arizona recount. That recount, being conducted by a company that has no experience in election recounts and that has been soliciting funds for the effort despite that the taxpayers fund it, has now been going on for well over three weeks, with no end in sight.
The four extremist lawmakers include a man accused and under DOJ investigation for possible sex-trafficking and possible sex with a minor; a QAnon supporter accused of illegal tax fraud; and a white nationalist. All have voted to overturn the 2020 election.
Their letter is addressed to Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela Karlan of the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice.
In the letter they claim: “It has also been widely reported that before the equipment was delivered to independent auditors, an entire ‘Database’ directory of election information was deleted from the Election Management System Primary machine. According to Senator Fann, ‘this suggests that the main database for all election related data for the November 2020 General Election has been removed.'”
On Saturday in a blog post Donald Trump wrote, “The entire database of Maricopa County in Arizona, has been DELETED!”
The claim is absolutely false, according to the Republican county recorder in Maricopa County, Stephen Richer, who calls Trump’s conspiracy theory “unhinged” and “insane”:
Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now.
We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country.
This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out… pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6
— Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021
The four Republican end the letter by demanding a response by Thursday.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
The U.S. Supreme Court Monday morning announced it will take up a Mississippi case that bans abortion after 15 weeks. Legal experts say with a 6-3 conservative majority, and after years of right wing pressure including spending tens of millions of dollars to get those conservatives onto the Court, Americans are likely to see the end to women’s right to choose to have an abortion.
SCOTUSblog says the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, “could be the biggest abortion case in more than a generation.”
The Mississippi case is clearly unconstitutional, based on the Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, as The New York Times notes today:
Judge Carlton W. Reeves of Federal District Court in Jackson, Miss., blocked the law in 2018, saying the legal issue was straightforward and questioning the state lawmakers’ motives.
“The state chose to pass a law it knew was unconstitutional to endorse a decades-long campaign, fueled by national interest groups, to ask the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Judge Reeves wrote. “This court follows the commands of the Supreme Court and the dictates of the United States Constitution, rather than the disingenuous calculations of the Mississippi Legislature.”
Many conservative groups spent a tremendous amount of money to get America to the point where the Supreme Court would overturn what its own justices have said is “settled law.” Tens if not hundreds of millions of dollars.
Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern explains why this is likely the end.
“There is no split in the lower courts over a state’s ability to ban abortion at 15 weeks (or earlier),” he says via Twitter. “It seems likely that the Supreme Court took this case to change the rule.”
And he suggests, as have others, that conservatives on the court waited until they had a strong majority to take up this case.
“The Supreme Court has sat on Dobbs since September 2020. There was clearly a battle behind the scenes between the justices over the decision to take this case. It is an extraordinarily ominous sign for reproductive rights that the anti-abortion faction apparently won out.”
Stern says “the court may effectively greenlight total bans on abortion. Reproductive rights advocates have been dreading this day for a long time.”
Other legal experts agree that a woman’s right to have an abortion is likely nearing the end.
Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, who now teaches constitutional law at the University of California Los Angeles and San Diego, and is an LA Times Legal Affairs Columnist, says this is a “Frontal assault on constitutional reproductive rights.”
Lower courts said the law was plainly unconstitutional under Roe, which forbids states from banning abortions before fetal viability. Mississippi district court called issue “straightforward.” Frontal assault on constitutional reproductive rights.
— Harry Litman (@harrylitman) May 17, 2021
Ilyse Hogue, the president of NARAL Pro-Choice America:
Breaking: #SCOTUS to hear direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. Never forget that McConnell and others mocked us and gaslit us through the Kavanaugh fight for claiming that legal abortion was in jeopardy. They knew. They lied. We knew. We fought. And we’re so far from done fighting.
— Ilyse Hogue (@ilyseh) May 17, 2021
“It is clear,” Fordham University law professor Jed Shugerman says, the Supreme Court “will erode Roe. Kavanaugh is likely the decisive vote whether to overturn Roe.”
Stern says the conservative justices “seem ready to end Roe head-on,” and Barrett is the reason:
To be clear, the Supreme Court is only poised to overturn Roe because of Amy Coney Barrett. Roberts sided with the liberals in a 5–4 abortion decision last summer (albeit begrudgingly and with qualifications). With Barrett's confirmation, the court flipped against Roe and Casey.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 17, 2021
Vox Senior Correspondent Ian Millhiser, author of two books on the Supreme Court, sums it up succinctly:
RIP Roe v. Wadehttps://t.co/7OtvlCMBKk
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) May 17, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
AOC Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Deeply Unwell’ After 38 Minute Video of Her Stalking Ocasio-Cortez Is Unearthed
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says her Republican nemesis from Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is “deeply unwell. And clearly needs help.”
AOC’s comments come after a 38-minute video was unearthed Friday that shows Greene in February of 2019 – before being elected to Congress – on Capitol Hill stalking the New York Democrat.
“This is a woman that’s deeply unwell. And clearly needs help. And her kind of fixation has lasted for several years now,” Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez said Friday, as CNN’s Manu Raju reports. “At this point I think the depth has raised concerns for other members as well.”
The disturbing video also shows Greene talking about other members of “The Squad,” saying she wants to speak with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). Both Congresswomen are Muslim, and Greene says that “as a woman” she needs to talk to them because they support “Sharia,” and Greene doesn’t want to be forced to “wear a burka.”
Elsewhere in the video Greene says, as CNN first reported, “We’re going to go see, we’re going to visit, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Crazy eyes. Crazy eyes. Nutty. Cortez.”
“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, I’m an American citizen. I pay your salary through the taxes that you collect for me through the IRS because I’m a taxpaying citizen of the United States,” Greene says.
“So you need to stop being a baby and stop locking your door and come out and face the American citizens that you serve,” she says. “If you want to be a big girl, you need to get rid of your diaper and come out and be able to talk to the American citizens. Instead of having to use a flap, a little flap. Sad.”
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
Franklin Graham Serves Up Massively Hypocritical Claims on Vaccines, Trump and the Press in Axios Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Complicit’: Liz Cheney Nails Kevin McCarthy for Withholding ‘Important Information’ About Jan. 6
- News1 day ago
‘Ineptitude’: Maricopa County Destroys Top AZ GOP Senator’s Recount Company as ‘Grifters and Con-Artists’
- FASCISM1 day ago
‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
- CRIME2 days ago
Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst
- FACTS ARE FACTS12 hours ago
CNN Anchor Decimates Franklin Graham for His Blatant Election Disinformation: ‘Do You Stand Corrected?’