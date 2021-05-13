News
Pelosi: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ and ‘Abuse’ of AOC ‘Probably Is a Matter for the Ethics Committee’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday suggested the Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after the Georgia Republican accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside Congress Wednesday.
“It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Speaker Pelosi said, according to Capitol Hill reporter Jamie Dupree.
“It was reported to our office… the verbal assault, really abuse, of our colleague,” Pelosi added, Forbes’ Andrew Solender notes.
“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection,” Newsweek’s Elizabeth Crisp adds.
According to The Washington Post, two of its reporters “witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention.”
Green “aggressively confronted” Ocasio-Cortez, The Post reports, “and falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists,’ leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains ‘a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.’”
“When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them ‘terrorist’ groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”
Watch the Speaker of the House:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Ethics Committee should “probably” look into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Rep. @AOC (D-NY) yesterday at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/hV3HX3EYoM
— The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021
Joe Manchin Declares He Will Not Support Critical Voting Rights Legislation – Possibly Killing HR1 ‘For the People’ Act
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has just announced he will not support HR1, the critical voting rights protection and expansion bill already passed by the House of Representatives.
“I believe Democrats and Republicans feel very strongly about protecting the ballot boxes allowing people to protect the right to vote making it accessible making it fair and making it secure,” Manchin told ABC News‘ Rachel Scott.
Republicans in at least 11 states have passed into law voter suppression bills, some of which literally reduce the number of ballot boxes, and access to those boxes, dramatically.
Manchin, who is more conservative than Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, voiced support for the far less comprehensive John Lewis Voting Rights Act, saying, “if we apply that to all 50 states and territories, it’s something that can be done — it should be done.”
“It could be done bipartisan to start getting confidence back in our system,” he added, ignoring that the ones who destroyed confidence in the voting system are the Republicans.
On Tuesday Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee deadlocked the vote for the For the People Act, legislation that not only would secure voter protections but address rampant Republican gerrymandering as well as regulate dangerous dark money in politics. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now will need at least one Republican to support the For the People Act if it is to even get to the floor for a vote.
Some political analysts say that given there is legislation in 48 states to suppress the vote, if Democrats don’t pass HR1, they will lose both the House and the Senate next year.
BUSTED: Trump Ordered Defense Secretary to ‘Do Whatever Is Necessary to Protect the Demonstrators’ on January 6
Days before the January 6 insurrection President Donald Trump told his acting Secretary of Defense to protect the rioters and insurrectionists at all costs.
In stunning testimony Wednesday afternoon, then-Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, told members of Congress Trump said: “Do whatever is necessary to protect the demonstrators, executing their constitutionally protected rights.”
“We had a meeting with President Trump on the third of January, concerning some international threats,” Miller told U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (D-FL).
“At the very end he asked if there were any requests for National Guard support and I informed him of [D.C.] Mayor Bowser’s request.”
“What was the president’s response to you, with regard to the request made by Mayor Bowser?” Rep. Donalds asked.
“Fill it and do whatever was necessary to protect the, the demonstrators, and, uh, who were executing their constitutionally-protected rights,” Miller says Trump told him.
Miller appears uncomfortable, stammering and crossing his arms in front of him as he stumbles on the fact that the president – who had been involved for months in laying the groundwork for the insurrection, including calling on his supporters to come to D.C. for a “wild” day – said to protect the demonstrators, who days later would storm the Capitol in a deadly destructive attempted coup to overturn the election he had lost.
If Miller’s sworn testimony is accurate, this means Trump knew days in advance there would be violence, and that he was warned about it, and his reaction was not to protect members of Congress or the Capitol, or the Capitol Police, but the insurrectionists he would on January 6 call on to “walk down to the Capitol…because you’ll ever take back our country with weakness.”
Watch:
Wow pic.twitter.com/92K3ULobDd
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2021
Cheney After Ouster: ‘I Will Do Everything I Can to Ensure’ Trump ‘Never Again Gets Anywhere Near the Oval Office’
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to reporters briefly after her House Republican colleagues in a secret close-door voice-only vote that was not recorded ousted her from her position as CauCus Chairwoman.
“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said, referring to Donald Trump. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke.”
Cheney was expelled for publicly stating Trump lost in a free and fair election.
“We must go forward based on truth,” she said. “We cannot both embrace the Big Lie and embrace the Constitution.”
Watch:
LIZ CHENEY: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office…I think [the vote today] is an indication of where the Republican Party is…we cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president” pic.twitter.com/KQIxgYry85
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 12, 2021
