Pelosi: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ and ‘Abuse’ of AOC ‘Probably Is a Matter for the Ethics Committee’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday suggested the Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after the Georgia Republican accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside Congress Wednesday.

“It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Speaker Pelosi said, according to Capitol Hill reporter Jamie Dupree.

“It was reported to our office… the verbal assault, really abuse, of our colleague,” Pelosi added, Forbes’ Andrew Solender notes.

“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection,” Newsweek’s Elizabeth Crisp adds.

According to The Washington Post, two of its reporters “witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention.”

Green “aggressively confronted” Ocasio-Cortez, The Post reports, “and falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists,’ leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains ‘a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.’”

“When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them ‘terrorist’ groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”

