News
Joe Manchin Declares He Will Not Support Critical Voting Rights Legislation – Possibly Killing HR1 ‘For the People’ Act
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) has just announced he will not support HR1, the critical voting rights protection and expansion bill already passed by the House of Representatives.
“I believe Democrats and Republicans feel very strongly about protecting the ballot boxes allowing people to protect the right to vote making it accessible making it fair and making it secure,” Manchin told ABC News‘ Rachel Scott.
Republicans in at least 11 states have passed into law voter suppression bills, some of which literally reduce the number of ballot boxes, and access to those boxes, dramatically.
Manchin, who is more conservative than Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, voiced support for the far less comprehensive John Lewis Voting Rights Act, saying, “if we apply that to all 50 states and territories, it’s something that can be done — it should be done.”
“It could be done bipartisan to start getting confidence back in our system,” he added, ignoring that the ones who destroyed confidence in the voting system are the Republicans.
On Tuesday Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee deadlocked the vote for the For the People Act, legislation that not only would secure voter protections but address rampant Republican gerrymandering as well as regulate dangerous dark money in politics. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now will need at least one Republican to support the For the People Act if it is to even get to the floor for a vote.
Some political analysts say that given there is legislation in 48 states to suppress the vote, if Democrats don’t pass HR1, they will lose both the House and the Senate next year.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
BUSTED: Trump Ordered Defense Secretary to ‘Do Whatever Is Necessary to Protect the Demonstrators’ on January 6
Days before the January 6 insurrection President Donald Trump told his acting Secretary of Defense to protect the rioters and insurrectionists at all costs.
In stunning testimony Wednesday afternoon, then-Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher Miller, told members of Congress Trump said: “Do whatever is necessary to protect the demonstrators, executing their constitutionally protected rights.”
“We had a meeting with President Trump on the third of January, concerning some international threats,” Miller told U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (D-FL).
“At the very end he asked if there were any requests for National Guard support and I informed him of [D.C.] Mayor Bowser’s request.”
“What was the president’s response to you, with regard to the request made by Mayor Bowser?” Rep. Donalds asked.
“Fill it and do whatever was necessary to protect the, the demonstrators, and, uh, who were executing their constitutionally-protected rights,” Miller says Trump told him.
Miller appears uncomfortable, stammering and crossing his arms in front of him as he stumbles on the fact that the president – who had been involved for months in laying the groundwork for the insurrection, including calling on his supporters to come to D.C. for a “wild” day – said to protect the demonstrators, who days later would storm the Capitol in a deadly destructive attempted coup to overturn the election he had lost.
If Miller’s sworn testimony is accurate, this means Trump knew days in advance there would be violence, and that he was warned about it, and his reaction was not to protect members of Congress or the Capitol, or the Capitol Police, but the insurrectionists he would on January 6 call on to “walk down to the Capitol…because you’ll ever take back our country with weakness.”
Watch:
Wow pic.twitter.com/92K3ULobDd
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2021
News
Cheney After Ouster: ‘I Will Do Everything I Can to Ensure’ Trump ‘Never Again Gets Anywhere Near the Oval Office’
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) spoke to reporters briefly after her House Republican colleagues in a secret close-door voice-only vote that was not recorded ousted her from her position as CauCus Chairwoman.
“I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” she said, referring to Donald Trump. “We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke.”
Cheney was expelled for publicly stating Trump lost in a free and fair election.
“We must go forward based on truth,” she said. “We cannot both embrace the Big Lie and embrace the Constitution.”
Watch:
LIZ CHENEY: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office…I think [the vote today] is an indication of where the Republican Party is…we cannot be dragged backward by the very dangerous lies of a former president” pic.twitter.com/KQIxgYry85
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) May 12, 2021
News
Cheney Expelled From House GOP Leadership Minutes After She Warned Against Being ‘Complicit’ With Trump
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has been expelled from her position of House Republican Caucus Chairwoman in a voice vote that took only minutes. Her “crime”: publicly stating that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election.
Before Republicans voted, behind closed doors Wednesday morning Cheney warned her colleagues against allowing themselves be “complicit” with Donald Trump, but freely opened the door for them to vote her out of her leadership position.
“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy,” she told them according to Politico’s Melanie Zanona.
““We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” she also reportedly said.
“But I promise you this, after today,” she told her colleagues, “I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.”
Cheney is a hard core conservative and the daughter of Dick Cheney, the former Republican Vice President, former U.S. Secretary of Defense, and also a former Chair of the House Republican Conference.
Trending
- 'THE EXAMPLES AND REASONS I JUST PROVIDED'2 days ago
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Explains to Fox News’ Peter Doocy Why Americans Are Scared to Return to Work
- News2 days ago
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
- 'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'2 days ago
‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Calls Mount for January 6 Commission After GOP’s Kinzinger Reveals McCarthy Ignored His Warning of Likely Violence
- YUP.2 days ago
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit
- CRIME1 day ago
Manhattan DA Is Signaling ‘A Good Likelihood of a Charge’ Coming Against Trump: Preet Bharara
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS1 day ago
Caitlyn Jenner Slammed for Claiming She’s Qualified to Be Governor Because She’s ‘Sold $1 Billion of Exercise Equipment’
- GOP WANTS GIVING WATER TO BE ILLEGAL1 day ago
US Senate Republicans Just Killed a Bill That Would Have Made It Illegal to Ban Giving Water to Voters Waiting in Line