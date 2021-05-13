‘Only a Matter of Time’: Americans Concerned After ‘Crazy Person’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Accosts AOC

Americans are voicing concern about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia GOP congresswoman accosted New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just outside Congress on Wednesday.

Green “aggressively confronted” Ocasio-Cortez, The Washington Post reports, “and falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists,’ leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains ‘a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.'”

What unfolded is reminiscent of Greene’s disturbing stalking of David Hogg, when she trailed and ran after the young gun control activist shouting at him and even saying she carries a gun.

“Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention,” The Post reports. “When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them ‘terrorist’ groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”

Some on social media are warning the Greene poses a potential threat to the physical safety of members of Congress, others blame Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not controlling his caucus and doing his job.

Journalist Victoria Brownworth reminds Americans that “Marjorie Taylor Greene ran for office on ‘taking out’ AOC and the Squad. She posed with a semi-automatic weapon pointed at a photo of AOC and them–all WOC. Greene is a threat to AOC and other WOC in the House. Kevin McCarthy must address this.”

She adds:

This is multiple times that Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened AOC. Multiple. Times. — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 13, 2021

