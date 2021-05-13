'NOT MENTALLY STABLE'
‘Only a Matter of Time’: Americans Concerned After ‘Crazy Person’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Accosts AOC
Americans are voicing concern about U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the Georgia GOP congresswoman accosted New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just outside Congress on Wednesday.
Green “aggressively confronted” Ocasio-Cortez, The Washington Post reports, “and falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists,’ leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains ‘a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.'”
What unfolded is reminiscent of Greene’s disturbing stalking of David Hogg, when she trailed and ran after the young gun control activist shouting at him and even saying she carries a gun.
“Two Washington Post reporters witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention,” The Post reports. “When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them ‘terrorist’ groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”
Some on social media are warning the Greene poses a potential threat to the physical safety of members of Congress, others blame Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not controlling his caucus and doing his job.
Journalist Victoria Brownworth reminds Americans that “Marjorie Taylor Greene ran for office on ‘taking out’ AOC and the Squad. She posed with a semi-automatic weapon pointed at a photo of AOC and them–all WOC. Greene is a threat to AOC and other WOC in the House. Kevin McCarthy must address this.”
She adds:
This is multiple times that Marjorie Taylor Greene has threatened AOC. Multiple. Times.
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) May 13, 2021
Here’s how some are responding to Greene’s actions:
Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t realize how ridiculously stupid she sounds when she accuses Rep. Ocasio-Cortez of supporting terrorists. Remind me again, who supported the Jan 6th terrorists?
— Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) May 13, 2021
If anyone behaved like Marjorie Taylor Greene at your office, they wouldn’t be at your office the very next day. BUT in Kevin McCarthy’s upside down Trump world Congress, letting a moron throw her own shit at people as they walk by is just peachy.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) May 13, 2021
It feels like it’s only a matter of time before Marjorie Taylor-Greene assaults someone on the Hill and then, what, we get a tearful non-apology about how she’s stressed or anxious or something?
Expel her from the House. Enough is enough.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 13, 2021
A reminder that Marjorie Taylor Greene is a QAnon conspiracist nut job! The GQP mainstreamed and emboldened this crazy person, who lacks the decorum to be anywhere near our Congress. https://t.co/npxfOArxmT
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 13, 2021
This is the tactic Marge used when she chased down David Hogg. A leopard doesn’t change her spots.
Here’s a link about Marge’s behavior from April. Looks like things are escalating.https://t.co/FCU6n2U3VC
— Ann Spadafora (@ALJWS) May 13, 2021
QAnon Marjorie Taylor Greene aggressively confronting Rep. Ocasio-Cortez for supporting BLM and calling them terrorists…Has MTG met her party or herself? Did she forget WHO played a role in the Insurrection? AOC it’s time you file a restraining order…..
— 🖤🦋Rowan Moon🦋🖤 (@oXxRowanxXo) May 13, 2021
AOC ignored Marjorie Taylor Greene’s incessant Twitter pleas for a public ‘head to head’
Margorie is so desperate for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to give her some air.
Being ignored is the biggest damage to someone like her.
#PartyofTheInsane pic.twitter.com/h3CouHfPRj
— Hana Perez🌊 (@HanaPerez88) May 13, 2021
Leave it to the GOP to be more outraged about Liz Cheney telling the truth about a presidential election than Marjorie Taylor Greene inciting violence against her colleagues.
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) May 12, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene should form a support group with Ben Shapiro for racist idiots who’ve challenged AOC to a debate and were ignored.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 13, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene chased Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez yesterday like she was a school shooting victim outside the House chamber screaming things about “terrorists” & “antifa” while AOC ignored her.
Could someone tell Marge that she’s just not that into you? GROSS!
— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) May 13, 2021
Marjorie Taylor Greene is not mentally stable. She supports insurrection against our nation, spreads QANON conspiracies, flaunts weapons of war, harasses school shooting survivor @davidhogg111 & now she is going after @AOC. She must be disarmed. https://t.co/rWeUSz7PXE https://t.co/MGvmLOM7TQ pic.twitter.com/6I6yaROvDw
— Newtown Action (@NewtownAction) May 13, 2021
Let me get this straight, the lady who called for the execution of Speaker Nancy Pelosi called @AOC a terrorist sympathizer?
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 13, 2021
